The Dignity of the House of Representatives

We've got to save Democracy, is the left's new talking point, designed to replace the old debunked Russia collusion hoax. Or as Kurt Schlichter said in Townhall, "Democrats Want to Destroy Democracy to Save It."

Democrats brought popcorn onto the floor of the House of Representatives to mock Republicans as they did due diligence in voting for the speaker of the House. Then the Dems even jeered when Rep. Kat Cammack (R) accused them of having alcoholic beverages on the floor in addition to popcorn.

The Democrats/socialists want to make this look like a circus for their media cameras. They ignore the fact that this is what Republican voters wanted their representatives to do. Democrats, by comparison, usually listen only to people who agree with them — not the peasants.

When finally elected speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy said, "Our nation is worth fighting for." How different this is from Pelosi, who said that in D.C., you have to seize power because it is not given. That shows the difference between the two philosophies — differences that many in the media just don't understand.

Recently, Susan Page published a book, Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power. It's telling that a book about a U.S. public servant talks about power rather than service, but Democrats always seem to be about power and not freedoms, democracy, or what is best for Americans.

On January 5, Pelosi said the Republicans' "cavalier attitude in electing a speaker was frivolous, disrespectful, and unworthy of this institution." She also said that "all who serve in the House share a responsibility to bring dignity to this body."

CNN's Chris Wallace and guest Stephen Colbert agreed and said that such problems would never have occurred under Pelosi. Colbert referred to Kevin McCarthageddon and referred to "people like Kevin McCarthy, who are overt hypocrites, who clearly sold their soul for political power and get nothing in return." (Democrats always seem to want a return on their investments.)

There is so much material to work with here that it's hard to know where to start.

First, of course the fight for the speakership wouldn't have happened under Pelosi. It wouldn't have happened under Stalin, Hitler, or Mao, either. As my dad said about the Democrat party, the Bolsheviks never break ranks (or they're never allowed to). For instance, a recent report says that less than 40 percent of Democrats approve of the Democrats' new House minority leader, Hakeem Jeffries — but ordinary Democrats are never asked for their opinions.

As for people who sold their souls for political power, look at Pelosi and her career politician father, Thomas D'Alesandro, Jr. Nancy has reportedly said that her father taught her from a young age that "no one is going to give you power. You have to seize it." Since entering the political arena, she has obviously followed and echoed her dad's advice. History shows she has fought for as much power as she could get — like other totalitarians before her.

Her dad likely taught her the dark side of the political force as well. An FBI background investigation on D'Alesandro ordered by President Kennedy revealed some interesting facts about this career Democrat politician.

The FBI said there were allegations that daddy D'Alesandro associated with criminal elements when he was mayor of Baltimore and when he was a congressman. An FBI report said Pelosi's father was a "constant companion" of notorious mobster Benjamin Magliano as well as other mobsters. Another said that her dad got payoffs from applicants to the police force and that this helped him help some of his friends. An FBI source also said that in 1943, D'Alesandro attended a rally for the National Council of American-Soviet Friendship — a front group formed by the U.S. Communist Party.

It appears that Nancy's dad had concrete ideas on how to acquire and keep power — and who could help him do so. Unfortunately these apparently included mobsters and communists.

As for things that are frivolous, disrespectful and unworthy of Congress — the Democrats under Biden & Pelosi made those attributes a specialty. But what else would you expect from a Speaker of the House who tore up a copy of the President's state of the union speech on camera.

Frivolous: When the DNI, James Clapper, reported that there was no evidence of collusion between Russia and Trump in the 2016 election, Nancy Pelosi said that a full investigation was still needed — likely by people picked by her, just like the nominally "bipartisan" January 6 committee. Basically, a dishonest, Stalinesque show trial scheme.

Disrespectful: Pelosi said that drag queens are what America is all about. She claimed she was honored to be seen with them — "because they knew their power." Again — it's all about power and not what is good for American society, families, or children. It's Democrat showmanship over substance, forced on people who have to pay her exorbitant salary. As an aside, it's funny how mocking blacks by wearing blackface is an insult (unless you're a Democrat governor), but men (?) mocking women in grotesque costumes is somehow OK.

Unworthy of Congress: In 2020, when Antifa and BLM were attacking the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, Nancy Pelosi referred to the rioters as First Amendment "protesters" and denounced federal agents as Trump's secret police. Her protesters tried to burn down the federal courthouse with people still inside — but they aren't considered violent. The police are.

Dignity of the Body: Other than tearing up Trump's State of the Union speech, Pelosi disgraced herself, her office, and the House when she sat behind the president looking like what the N.Y. Post called a "malfunctioning Stepford wife." They also said that "her lower face twitched, she muttered to herself, shook her head, smiled inappropriately, gazed around, chewed her lip or remained glued to her seat during standing ovations in honor of special guests." The Post finished by saying that this performance showed her petty hatreds and destroyed the myth that she was some sort of "master political strategist."

Responsibility to bring dignity to the House: Violating the First Amendment of the Constitution and civil rights of Americans does nothing to bring honor or dignity to the House or the government as a whole. Elon Musk's release of Twitter correspondences has started an avalanche of data indicating that the U.S. government colluded with social media to censor Americans and influence U.S. elections. One article even suggested that Biden apparatchiks pressured Facebook to censor the Fox journalist Tucker Carlson.

And that is just Pelosi. If you look at Joe, Hunter, and James Biden and their business dealings with the Chinese communists, it's even worse. Worse than that is the probability that the DOJ and FBI (our law enforcement entities) helped hide these facts from the American people. And these people all took oaths to uphold and defend the Constitution.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.