The Corvette Files

The internet posters are making hay of the news that Joe Biden had classified documents, obtained when he was vice president and some labeled top secret, stored insecurely in his Washington office at the Penn Biden Center of the University of Pennsylvania (funded by the Chinese government), and at his home in Wilmington, Delaware where Hunter had resided for some time, including at least one document found his garage.

I don’t know which post is my favorite, but this one by David Burge (Iowahawk) certainly makes my list:

“Just got a smokin' deal on a hot rod project from Craigslist, plus it had some free nuclear codes in the glove box.”

Then, of course, there’s the never-outdone satirists at the Babylon Bee and the New York Post’s photo editors.

The documents reportedly were discovered by lawyers working for Biden -- some of them found before the midterms when Biden tut-tutted about whatever was found during the Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump’s home. But the discovery was kept silent until now. Ostensibly the Mar-a-Lago raid was to discover if any documents marked “classified” -- all of which Trump said he declassified while president and was entitled to do -- were outside the sealed room under Secret Service guard -- you know, like in Melania’s underwear drawers which the FBI rummaged through. A raid which was purportedly initiated after a complaint from the National Archives archivist. Biden claimed at the time he had no advance notice that the FBI (read: Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray) had ordered such a raid. I doubt he’d remember if he had been told. In any event, he placed the onus on others. He used the raid to excoriate Trump.

During an interview on "60 Minutes" from September, Biden was asked about the viral photograph of top-secret documents spread across the floor by the FBI following the raid of former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "When you saw the photograph of the top-secret documents laid out on the floor at Mar-a-Lago, what did you think to yourself looking at that image?" CBS' Scott Pelley asked. "How that could possibly happen, how one anyone could be that irresponsible," Biden responded. "And I thought what data was in there that may compromise sources and methods. By that, I mean, names of people helped or et cetera."

Biden also claimed he did not know he had those classified documents. Again, given his obvious cognitive decline it may seem plausible to some, though his penchant for lying must be weighed, too, when deciding if this defense is credible. Credible or not, it is not a legal defense for mishandling classified material. Law Professor Jonathan Turley explains why that excuse is not exonerating, and moreover, why the claim appears factually false.

Democrats and the media (I repeat myself here) are rushing to find distinctions between the two cases and Congressman Hank Johnson, a man so ignorant he openly wondered whether Guam might tip over because of military placements there, suggested these documents might have been placed there to harm Biden.

Unfortunately, just as he was floating this preposterous scenario, Biden’s lawyers seem to have conceded he “inadvertently” was responsible.

For Merrick Garland, who oversees the FBI, the discoveries were not a joke. He’s now in the crosshairs of those who, like me, think we are once again seeing a double standard of justice on his watch. (Forget that his predecessors ignored Hillary’s mishandling of classified information on an unsecured server; this discovery so near in time puts him and the National Archives on the hot spot.) Why did the archivist raise an issue before the midterms respecting Trump, and never raise any issue about Biden? Why did the archivist’s complaint trigger a grand jury, subpoenas, and a raid on Mar-a-Lago, yet these new discoveries seem to end with a full acceptance of what Biden’s attorneys say they found?

Yes, Garland has tried to pass this off to Robert Hur, whom he named special counsel to look into it, but despite his credentials, Hur doesn’t seem to some to be the best choice. For one thing, he’s as Deep State as you can imagine:

...those accolades were spoken by none other than disgraced former-deputy attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who conspired with the fellow disgracee Andrew McCabe to wear a wire to catch Donald Trump in a 25th Amendment-worthy meltdown because they hated him so much. Pardon me if I don’t swoon. The high government official was at the right hand of the awful FBI Director Chris Wray, who has overseen the complete transmogrification of the bureau from a law enforcement agency to an intelligence entity that spies on Americans. And the man touting his “distinguished career” is none other than the most ideologically Leftist hack who’s ever disgraced the office of the attorney general, Merrick Garland. And that’s saying something. Looking at you, “wingman” Eric Holder. And there’s more. Robert Hur is the man who served as the DOJ point man to Robert Mueller’s special counsel investigation looking into Donald Trump’s alleged side hustle as a Russian secret agent -- Double 45. He is the same guy who vetted retired British spy Christopher Steele, a disgraced (sensing a pattern here?) spy who was fired by the FBI (and then used on the QT by his cutout Bruce Ohr) and hired actual Russian spies on behalf of Hillary Clinton’s campaign to make up information on Trump. [snip] He was Rosenstein’s lawyer during the Russiagate probe and used his office to block the so-called Nunes memo that described the corrupt law enforcement and Democrat campaign against Trump….

For another, Paul Sperry has more on this swampy appointment:

"BREAKING: FBI Director Christopher Wray's chief of staff Jonathan Lenzner was newly appointed Special Counsel ROBERT HUR's deputy in Maryland. Lenzner's father was Bill and Hillary Clinton's private eye fixer. Lenzner is married to WaPo national editor Matea Gold, both Democrats"

Is it any wonder that people like Larry O’Connor believe Hur was chosen to impede congressional Republicans in their own investigations? Even if you disagree with this supposition, you must see that the appointment was to cover Garland’s actions against Trump, including his appointment of a special counsel to investigate the former president to make it appear that he was even-handed.

Garland, Wray, and the national archivist are not the only ones squirming right now. Don Surber masterfully establishes on the record the two-step the major media is dancing right now, comparing how they viewed the many fruitless investigations and charges against Trump and how they are reporting the planned investigations of Biden:

"When they won the majority last year, House Democrats promised a barrage of investigations into President Trump and those around him. It now looks more like a continuous bombardment." This time the list of investigations are The ‘Weaponization’ of Government

Biden Family Businesses

Origins of the Covid Pandemic

China Competitiveness

The Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Border Enforcement

Treatment of Jan. 6 Defendants This time the press coverage is not on the target of the investigations but the investigations themselves. That is because the press knows the investigations of real events, not imaginary events dreamed up by Hillary's opposition research team that could find nothing worse than Trump saying "pussy" in a private conversation to Billy Bush in 2005. The press knows the laptop, the origin of covid and the surrender of Afghanistan are real. They worry that Republicans might actually have something. The press worries that they might actually do something with it.

It’s going to be a fun-filled 2023 for media watchers.

