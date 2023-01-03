The Architecture of Corruption: Why Elon Musk is Justified to Call for the Prosecution of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Recently, Elon Musk tweeted out that his preferred pronouns are “prosecute/Fauci.”

Of course, the usual suspects in the media were clutching their pearls, screaming that Musk was putting the sainted Dr. Fauci at risk, while their daily attacks against conservatives (and even moderates) continue unabated.

I’ve been on the Fauci beat for about a decade. He was the primary focus of my first book, PLAGUE: One Scientist’s Intrepid Search for the Truth About Human Retroviruses and Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (ME/CFS), Autism, and Other Diseases, co-authored with Dr. Judy Mikovits (a government scientist with twenty years of experience).

Over the past eight years, I’ve concentrated on telling whistleblower stories, and publishing exposès of Google, Facebook, Big Science and Big Tech. People often know the names of my whistleblowers, such as Zach Vorhies of Google, Ryan Hartwig of Facebook, or the 2008 Nobel Prize winner in Medicine for the isolation of the HIV virus, Dr. Luc Montagnier, but they don’t know me.

Most recently, I collaborated with Dr. Paul Alexander, who is the former Senior Pandemic Advisor to the COVID-19 Task Force. Together, we wrote PRESIDENTIAL TAKEDOWN: How Anthony Fauci, the CDC, NIH, and the WHO Conspired to Overthrow President Trump.

It is a stunning condemnation.

To build my case, let me introduce you to Dr. Alexander. He is of Middle Eastern and North African heritage, was born and raised in Trinidad, and emigrated to Canada as a young man. He is one of the world’s leading experts in evidence-based-medicine.

Dr. Alexander worked directly with Dr. Fauci, prepping him for his Congressional appearances using what are called “murder boards.” He would hit Fauci with such questions as “tell us about the $3.7 million dollars your agency provided to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for gain of function research on coronaviruses prior to the pandemic.” Forewarned is forearmed, and Dr. Fauci wasn’t about to allow himself to be unarmed in any debate.

However, anyone who has followed Dr. Fauci’s career won’t be surprised to learn that he carefully and effectively evaded answering such questions in private just as he did in his heated confrontations with Sen. Rand Paul.

And yet, there is a deeper story than the public presentations of Dr. Anthony Fauci. Most importantly, the public deserves to know what happened behind the scenes of public health over the decades and the role Dr. Fauci played in those developments. This is the real cause for concern, because there is no doubt that Dr. Fauci is one of the most powerful men in the federal government.

Why did the scientific establishment mostly move in lockstep with Dr. Fauci?

Follow the money.

One of my former co-authors was Dr. Francis Ruscetti, one of the founding fathers of human retrovirology, a thirty-eight-year scientist at National Cancer Institute, and winner of the Distinguished Service Award from the National Institutes of Health.

Dr. Ruscetti explained to me that, beginning with President Nixon’s “War on Cancer” in 1972, funding decisions for promising research was taken away from independent groups of scientists, and increasingly concentrated in the hands of the department heads.

People like Dr. Francis Collins of the National Institutes of Health, or Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, suddenly became significantly more important than their predecessors. Vast amounts of money began to flow through their departments and into a variety of projects.

In 2020 it was estimated that both political parties spent about $5 billion dollars to elect the President of the United States.

In 2020, the National Institutes of Health gave out about $30 billion in research grants. (NIH is essentially controlled by Dr. Fauci, although his agency is considered to be only a part of it).

That is more than what Canada’s entire government spends each year.

Because these civic government employees get to hand out a similar amount of money each year, that buys them an incredible amount of influence over the scientific, medical, and research communities.

As the co-author to controversial figures, I’m in a curious position. I’ve never been present at the events I write about and, in many instances, cannot independently verify what somebody did or said. However, I often get abundant documentation.

As a source for Presidential Takedown, Dr. Alexander has provided numerous emails. One in particular stands out: The email he sent to the COVID-19 Task Force in September 2020.

In that email, Dr. Alexander argued that evidence showed children were not at risk from SARS-CoV-2 and should be back in the classrooms, rather than getting their education over ZOOM. The Brookings Institute reported in March 2022 that “the cumulative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students’ academic achievement has been large.” This could easily have been prevented if Dr. Alexander’s advice had been followed.

I can also verify how portions of emails were leaked to the media to create the damning narrative that Dr. Alexander wanted children to die. Taking four words out of one long email (“we want them infected”), people who were hostile to Dr. Alexander made sure he was portrayed as a monster.

Later, Dr. Alexander was told the order to destroy his career came directly from Dr. Fauci, because his email urging against school closures had deeply embarrassed and angered Dr. Fauci.

Dr. Alexander also claims that the Operation Warp Speed team (responsible for the development of the COVID-19 vaccines) seemed to be composed of government scientists, scientists for the pharmaceutical industry, military people, and intelligence operatives. And in the division of authority, it seemed like the scientists for Big Pharma were in charge of everyone else in the effort to develop a COVID-19 vaccine.

Once again: Follow the money.

Money speaks in volumes, so when Dr. Fauci decided to target the president of the United States, nothing was going to prevent him from reaching his goal.

As a human being who’s worked in large organizations, I believe you get more truth from what people say casually over a meal than in their formal and public communications. During the height of the pandemic, widely acknowledged to be the greatest public health crisis of the past century, Dr. Alexander would often have lunch with the department heads for Health and Human Services. They would regularly tell him, “Paul, my job every day is to coordinate with the other department heads to make sure Trump looks as bad as possible on the evening news.”

Apparently, they weren’t concerned about how the virus was affecting the mental, emotional, and academic health of children. It didn’t seem to matter how their policies were affecting small business owners, employees, or parents. They simply moved in lockstep with Dr. Fauci’s primary goal: Get Trump.

Recent developments make Dr. Alexander’s claims plausible. Thanks to Elon Musk, it’s now been verified that the FBI interfered with our elections by telling the Big Tech companies which stories they should and should not censor. Individuals who did not agree with Dr. Fauci’s COVID-19 narrative were shut up and shut down.

Now politicians are consulting with Dr. Alexander as they prepare to scrutinize Dr. Fauci. However, Dr. Fauci is extremely powerful. Will they find themselves unable to move forward in their investigation?

I believe the evidence for the assertions we make in PRESIDENTIAL TAKEDOWN will only grow stronger. The best disinfectant is sunlight, and we have attempted to shine that light directly into the office of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

We were urged to become inoculated against COVID-19. We also need to be inoculated against special interest groups which work against the best interests of American citizens.

Kent Heckenlively is a J.D. attorney and an author of several books. Contact Kent here.

Image: OpenClipart based on a public domain image