Taking on the Would-be Destroyers of America

Enemies of Freedom wish to see our prosperous nation willingly give up our success to become a failed state. Think about the enormity and monstrous nature of that goal they set for themselves. All they had at first were the obvious imperfections of our country to work with, and our enemy commenced from there.

Have you considered the impact of the plan by the destroyers to change our language and its influence on all of us? Within this strategy is another plan to change the emotional impact of words we never contemplated or would not have given a passing glance. To be successful, destroyers must control the meaning of words.

The destroyers had to take a functioning country with the world's largest middle class and tank it. Not only that, but to tank it with the acquiescence of a significant portion of the population and make it appear noble. Where do you start?

First, you become a metaphorical geologist and, in that way, uncover our stress points. But instead of rock, you look at fissures like inequities, racial disparities, the continuing breakdown of families, and how to take on the economic and political power structures. Introduce fear, such as claiming the end of the world is at hand through climate change. Then, institutionalize the process so that challenging "change" identifies you as one of the dangerous ones standing in the way of "progress."

Remember former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel? He is widely credited for saying, "Never let a crisis go to waste." He associated with Clinton, Ayers, and other members of those New Left radicals who are primarily responsible for where we are today. That period began while George H. Bush was still in office, and their power and influence still grows to this day. That cabal built an organization of reflexive haters of America.

Bill Ayers is one of those central figures of the New Woke generation. Read some of his quotes that validate his hatred of America and its institutions:

Kill all the rich people. Break up their cars and apartments. Bring the revolution home, kill your parents; that's where it's really at

"I get up every morning and think...today I'm going to end capitalism."

"The fact is that in my prep school, I went to a boarding school; 39 young men graduated from that prep school. Five years later, a quarter of us was in SDS, in Students for Democratic Society. Not because we were particularly chosen or because we were, as I say, we were lucky. Still, we were mainly lucky to grow up at a time when this black freedom movement was really defining the moral character of what it meant to be a citizen and a person."

"I get up every morning and think today; I'm going to make a difference. Today I'm going to end capitalism. Today I'm going to make a revolution. I go to bed every night disappointed, but I'm back to work tomorrow, and that's the only way you can do it."

Ayers was not the founder of the anti-capitalism, anti-American movement, but he worked to perfect it and to convince many adherents who soon would become key players in our country. To save America, you have to destroy it first, they believed. Who were some of those people?

Barack Obama

Hillary and Bill Clinton

Bernardine Dohrn

Jane Fonda

Rahm Emanuel

Jeremiah Wright

Think about the phrase…." Speech is Violence." What is notable about this hyperlink is its source, Psychology Today. "Hateful speech," according to Feldman Barrett, is so stressful that it should be prohibited because, as she reports, chronic stress can shrink your telomeres." According to the article, speech is so dangerous that it claims, "Faculty and administrators across the country are telling students they will suffer irreparable harm if they engage with ideas they find abhorrent, or even interact in a civil manner with the people who hold those ideas."

If this were an isolated statement, we wouldn't be too concerned. But this kind of thought is established dogma in thousands of schools across the nation, from elementary to university. This is not simply another tool of the Destroyers. Changing our history, how we speak, our country's iconology and our culture redefines who we are. And, once it's gone, how do you bring it back? It's the same with removing historical figures like Jefferson and other important figures from history that form our past. Who rewrites history?

Nazis

Communists

Intellectuals

Politicians

The list goes on. What empowers some to determine what's true and what's not? "…reject the evidence of your eyes and ears.." wrote George Orwell in 1984. Who should tell you how to live your life, even with whom you can associate? Have we become so spoon-fed that what we see and hear with our own eyes and ears is no longer valid? When we no longer believe what we witness and instead favor what we are told, we are no longer real Americans. You have passed the Destroyers Litmus test, for when you see the truth right in front of your eyes, yet deny it. If one plus one no longer equals two, you have become one of 'them.'

How did the destoyers gain so much power over us? The University of Pennsylvania received $54 million from China, and China gave over $1 billion to other U.S. universities. Why do you think they make such donations? It is for influence, access to technology, and the power to circumvent U.S. laws and even money laundering. Much of it is, indeed, all about the Benjamins.

Bill Ayers and his ilk understood what it would take to bring America to its knees. Changing our language, getting rid of our iconology (think America's Flag and Pledge of Allegiance), and changing history to take away our natural pride, tenacity, and very intellectual being is required to get to their end game.

We must fight back with force against those with a generation or two head start on the rest of us. If someone comes into your house to kidnap your baby, no amount of your righteous indignation will suffice in defense. We must commit to total war against those intruders who hold such blackness in their hearts.

Such is another litmus test we will need to pass to survive.

God Bless America!

Graphic credit: Robert Couse-Baker CC BY 2.0 license