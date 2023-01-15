Republicans, Don't Botch the Hearings

The majority of Americans have been hypnotized into inaction. First they were panicked by COVID, then shamed or coerced into taking unproven injections, and finally pacified into thinking "politics" is just a meaningless game where both sides are corrupt.

Their only choice has been to put their heads down and resign themselves to trying to survive day to day, paying the bills and raising their children.

They know that things are horribly wrong with this country, but they are so confused with conflicting information on so many topics that they don't know what to think. So they just stop thinking.

These are all psychological tricks used to frighten, overwhelm, desensitize, and demoralize the American public into submission.

Everything was going well for the globalist/elite/left until their election fraud system proved insufficient for them to keep the House of Representatives. Their insurance policy, Kevin McCarthy, a swamp creature known for being easily swayed by lobbyists and donors, ran into the Twenty Conservative Spartans, who stood firm until he had no choice but to give in to their demands after 14 votes. His personal desire to be speaker of the House was greater than his need to be in complete control.

While the new spine-enhanced GOP-led Congress won't be able to do much more than delay the Biden administration and the Democrat-controlled Senate in the current session, they do have one ace up their sleeve — congressional committee investigations and live hearings on TV.

These could be the catalyst that turns the tide of special interest control of our government and exposes the corruption that is enabling our enemies and dismantling our country from the inside...and a way to wake up the hypnotized American public.

But it must be done properly. The old system of stuffy congressmen grandstanding for five minutes to make the local news while the witnesses run out the clock or repeatedly say "I can't recall" will just confirm that politics has no connection with daily American life.

Democrats tried to make hearings interesting with their J6 kangaroo court, but the American public know a sham trial when they see one, and no one tuned in. Americans care about their financial futures, their families' health and safety, and their children's education, not persecution of innocent Americans who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Here are the questions Americans have…

What is causing inflation, and why are energy costs so high?

Why is fentanyl killing tens of thousands of Americans?

Why is our southern border wide open?

Can we trust the FBI and DOJ?

What is causing the spike in inner-city crime?

Why are we letting China steal American data, patents, and military secrets?

Where did COVID come from? Do the vaccines work? Are people really "dying suddenly"?

Why is our education system failing our children?

These are the kinds of issues that woke up soccer moms and independents to vote for Youngkin in Virginia and DeSantis in Florida.

A select committee on "Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party" was recently announced. It will focus on ways to end critical economic dependencies on China. Notably, it was approved in an unusually bipartisan 365-to-65 vote. This is a clear indication that even Democrats are afraid to stonewall certain topics important to the American public.

The above is what Americans would tune in to watch. But a multi-day hearing aired on C-SPAN won't work — people need to get their kids to school and get to work on time. So they rely on their information sources — local and national news, the internet, and even late-night comedians — to let them know what's going on — all of which are controlled by the left using selected sound bites to spin each story their way.

The new GOP House investigators need to choose the right topics and then present a final conclusion that is so clear and compelling that people can tune in for five minutes and leave with a new understanding of the issue.

They need a "Perry Mason moment," where the witness is backed into a corner and his guilt is proven beyond all doubt.

In prior years, the rules were set by the Democrats. A new format is needed.

Witnesses should be interviewed in advance so we know how they will testify. Whistleblowers need to be recruited and their safety needs ensured, as well as people who have been forced into compliance through threats, blackmail, or intimidation. If people are unwilling to testify, "the smaller fish" can be given immunity and forced to do so.

The final product is a one-hour hearing on live TV with one or two well prepared Republicans playing the role of prosecutor. Instead of questioning one at a time, multiple witnesses can appear at the same table.

Jim Jordan is the king of cross-examining witnesses. Just look at his exchange with Anthony Fauci in April of 2021. Imagine if Fauci gave a lame response to a direct question, and the whistleblower sitting next to him was asked to testify to the other side of the story.

This is "good TV" and something that the average American can understand in a five-minute sound bite.

Unfortunately, the investigations announced so far seem to be of interest only to Washington insiders...

The Biden family's business dealings using information from the Treasury Department and former Twitter executives.

The "weaponization" of the federal government to examine Justice Department investigations, potentially including the current one into Trump and the FBI's raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence.

Elon Musk's "Twitter Files" exposing anti-conservative censorship.

The withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan by the House Oversight Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee.

The U.S.-Mexico border and impeachment of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

House Ways and Means chairman will investigate the Internal Revenue Service.

The COVID-19 pandemic and complaints about the nation's response, including COVID spending and massive fraud with PPP loans and unemployment insurance money.

Remember, most Americans don't care that deeply about the Trump raid, Twitter censorship, or government fraud. Congressmen think that since they're interested in these "inside the Beltway" topics, average Americans are, too. These issues can be brought up later along with investigations into the J6 hearings, IRS abuses, congressional insider trading, our weakened military, election fraud, and the FTX scandal.

If the new-style hearings are a success, exposing the corruption in our government will make it impossible for special interest groups to come to Congress asking for more favors. Politicians who are captives of foreign actors will be unable to do their masters' bidding because their involvement may be uncovered. Sunlight is the best disinfectant, and exposure to sunlight sends lowlifes running for the dark.

How will we get the word out, since we can't expect help from formerly "fair and balanced" Fox News? The people of the United States will need to share the news about government corruption and foreign influence by ourselves.

The good news is that we have plenty of strengths: courage, willingness to work hard, video cameras on every cell phone, websites to load the videos, brave conservative news websites, and now we can use Twitter again.

Bullies are just cowards with bravado. Confront them, and they will scurry back into the shadows. But we need the ammunition to fight them with, and properly organized congressional hearings could be just what we need.

Jack Gleason is a conservative political writer. For reprint requests on other websites, inside information for important issues, article requests or comments contact him at jackgleason9@protonmail.com Recent articles: https://canadafreepress.com/members/1/JackGleason/1249 and https://www.americanthinker.com/author/jackgleason.

Image: Kevin McCarthy. Credit: World Economic Forum via Flickr, CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.