Meet the BDS Puppet Masters

I have long wondered why political liberals, who claim to be foremost in the struggle against discrimination, including against women and LGBT people, are also the principal actors in the anti-Israel boycott, divestment, and sanctions (BDS) movement. Why are women's and gender studies departments around the country against the only country in the Middle East where a woman can be prime minister and LGBT people can hold a gay pride event in the capital city? Why did the Middle East Studies Association, American Studies Association, PSC-CUNY, and Seattle Education Association join the BDS movement? Why are diversity, inclusion, and equity (DIE) departments, especially in universities, propagating anti-Semitic canards about "Jewish power" and "Jewish control"? One would expect purportedly liberal campuses to be foremost in supporting women's rights and LGBT rights as they exist in Israel, and protesting misogynistic and homophobic discrimination and violence as practiced not only by the "Palestinians," but also Iran and the Taliban, but they are doing the opposite.

There is only one rational explanation: some of them are being paid off, whether by direct funding of various academic departments or with surreptitious payments under the table in cash and/or cryptocurrency. This recent article in Newsweek, a mainstream news source, explains:

ISGAP's research identified a direct correlation between the funding of universities by Qatar and the Gulf States and the active presence at those universities of groups such as Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), which foster an aggressive anti-Semitic atmosphere on campus. In addition, the ISGAP project assessment found a correlation between funding and the ideological bent of scholarship, including anti-Israel and anti-Zionist sentiment, at departments and institutes at some of America's leading universities, publishing houses and academic professional associations.

The reference adds that the Middle Eastern donors involved failed to report $3 billion to the federal government, as required by law, and you can grease thousands of palms with $3 billion in untraceable money. Qatar, which also has ties with the foreign terrorist organization Hamas, hosts satellite campuses of Georgetown, Northwestern, and Cornell Universities. Saudi Arabian billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, in fact, donated money for the Alwaleed Center for Muslim-Christian Understanding at Georgetown. My understanding is that, at least at the time, there were no Christians in Saudi Arabia, or at least none who would dare to admit it. "By law there are no Christians in Saudi Arabia." This may be changing as Saudi Arabia extends diplomatic ties to Israel, allows women to drive, and liberalizes in other matters as well, but it was not the case when bin Talal created his center for so-called Muslim-Christian Understanding.

Qatar Suborns the European Union

The sinister influence of various oil-rich countries goes beyond American universities into the European Union, which could help explain E.U. support for the so-called "Palestinian" cause. Politico explains: "six suspects were rounded up, including Eva Kaili, a glamorous 44-year-old Greek politician who, as a vice president was one of the highest profile politicians in the European Parliament." That's right; the vice president of the E.U. was arrested for corruption, and the reference adds that €150,000 were found in her apartment and her father was found with a suitcase stuffed with cash.

The six arrested suspects may be the tip of the iceberg. Numerous E.U. figures are probably taking cash and/or cryptocurrency under the table to promote foreign agendas that are inconsistent with the best interest of the E.U. and its citizens. Qatar's venality extends even further to the use of bribery to gain hosting rights for the World Cup competition.

Students for Justice in Palestine's Ties to Qatar

It comes as no surprise that Students for Justice in Palestine also has close connections to Qatar. Here is what Georgetown University-Qatar's SJP has to say. "As a club at GU-Q and as students in Qatar, our vision behind SJP is to support the Palestinian cause and Palestinians in their struggle for justice, self-determination, and liberation from the river to the sea." "From the river to the sea" is a call for the destruction of Israel because that includes Israel inside its 1948 borders. The Canary Mission adds that SJP was founded by an anti-Semite and supporter of the foreign terrorist organization Hamas, Professor Hatem Bazian.

Bazian, a Jordanian immigrant, is a poster child for the need of the United States to vet immigrants carefully to ensure that they will assimilate with our national values. Bazian exemplifies the argument that, while you can take immigrants out of the jihad, you cannot take the jihad out of some immigrants. (See also Rashida Tlaib and her support for PFLP terrorist Rasmea Odeh.)

Here is Bazian calling for an American intifada in support of Iraqi insurgents who were killing American soldiers and expressing his support for Hamas. This is the face of Students for Justice in Palestine.

The Scheme Now Stands Exposed

Remember that we had Nazi sympathizers in the United States who, during the 1930s, worked with Nazi Germany to influence the policies of the United States. Some were doubtless on Hitler's payroll. Now we have Hamas sympathizers in the United States, some of whom are owned by these foreign entities. Not all, many, or even most, but some, and some are more than enough. According to the article "Scientists discover tipping point for the spread of ideas," "[r]esearchers have found that minority rules; when only ten percent of the public holds a firm opinion, the majority will always follow."

If you're Qatar, Hamas, the Palestinian Authority, or some other unsavory entity, you don't have to suborn all, most, or even many; you just have to suborn ten percent. Colonel Paul Linebarger's Psychological Warfare says, however, that the number is closer to two percent (emphasis is mine).

The Communists had shown that an organization calling itself a party, actually a quasi-religious hierarchy with strong internal discipline, definite membership, and active organizational components, could control fifty times its own membership. ... [S]uch a movement needed to have youth branches, women's organizations, labor sections, clubs of its own, and so on, calling this 'mass organization.'

This two percent may well correspond to the Inner Party in George Orwell's 1984, with the Outer Party of which Winston Smith was a member corresponding to the associated organizations. SJP, Jewish Voice for Peace, and so on also have satellite organizations of this nature.

Now, however, we have seen the puppet masters behind the curtain, the ones who are really pulling the strings, and we can call this out for what it is. A simple counter-chant to an SJP or similar demonstration could be, "Are you on Qatar's payroll? Are you taking money from Hamas or the Palestinian Authority?" This is, in light of the revelations shown above, a valid question and not a potentially false statement of fact. It is absolutely vital not to accuse any specific person without proof, so we should follow instead the guidance presented in Romeo and Juliet. "I do not bite my thumb at you, Sir, but I bite my thumb, Sir." This process implicates their entire movement while it accuses nobody in particular. It should be used as often as possible.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

