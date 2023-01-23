Let Them Eat Bugs!

Give up cheeseburgers, and eat bugs instead. That's what the Davos elite want you to do, while they dine on $50 burritos and slabs of steak. They would even have you feel good about being a meat- and diary-free insectivore. To this end, they have carefully manufactured the cult of environmental alarmism, whose virtue-signaling adherents have been duped into thinking an ecological disaster is at hand.

The cult's latest scapegoat is agriculture. The wise global leaders of the World Economic Forum (WEF) have decreed that farming must be restricted to "save the planet." By 2030, they dictate, plebs must adopt the ecologically sound practice of entomophagy, or insect-eating.

In sardonic response to this vision — as Orwellian as it's quixotic — Michael Shellenberger, the author of Apocalypse Never and a relentless campaigner against environmental hysterics, says pollution from farming is negligible compared to that from jet-setting around the world promoting bug cuisine. He calls out the "woke" elite's "festival of narcissism," in which brazen hypocrisy is a flaunting of power. He describes the WEF as a "cult wrapped in a grift wrapped in an enigma" that seeks world domination through business.

The strategy is to create a need (in this case, to protect the environment), through fear-mongering if necessary; make people feel virtuous about having that need; and only then launch products that will upend millennia-old paradigms, and hence earn massive profits. Not surprisingly, millions of dollars have already been invested in bug farms.

Bill Gates is one of those who wants to re-engineer the global economy and the food supply by promoting entomophagy. He is the biggest private owner of farmland in the U.S. — 269,000 acres across dozens of states — but wants to solve the global food crisis by having the proletariat eat synthetic food and bugs. He has given Kenya-based InsectiPro $2 million to establish a "commercially-viable business for sustainable insect production for food and feed products." He has also invested $100,000 in All Things Bugs, a Florida company developing methods to produce "nutritionally dense food using insect species." Its founder, Dr. Aaron Dossey, is working on a project titled "Good Bugs: Sustainable Food for Malnutrition in Children."

The marketing of bug-eating nirvana has already begun. Globalists hope to make entomophagy palatable through celebrity endorsements to normalize the practice and signal virtue. They think this will weaken the revulsion people feel about eating insects and persuade them to see insects as an alternative source of protein — nutritious, delicious, and sustainable.

Apparently, the list of celebrity endorsers is growing. Actor Robert Downey, Jr. has financed Ynsect, a French insect farm, and sampled mealworms on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Nicole Kidman partook of a four-course repast of bugs, many still alive, during a Secret Talent segment with Vanity Fair. She referred to grasshoppers as "micro livestock" and, using chopsticks to take only tiny morsels, unconvincingly raved that some critters were "amazing" and "exquisite." Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Justin Timberlake, and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay have joined in to promote the idea.

Perhaps the globalists will create hundreds of grimacing Greta Thunberg clones to shame the world into eating bugs. Railing against invented infractions like "destroying the planet" and how-dare-you-ing world leaders and McDonald's patrons alike, they might end meat and dairy product sales everywhere. Leftist academicians will definitely do their part. They dreamed up castigations against "heteronormativity," "white privilege," and the "patriarchy," after all, so they can surely harangue meat-eaters and vegetarians alike into insect emporiums!

On a serious note, there are important questions to be asked. Why should the world reverse accepted norms about what to eat and what not to eat? Is the consumption of insects a salubrious enterprise? What are the food safety issues associated with the production and consumption of insects?

While entomophagy is not new — about 25% of the world's population consumes insects, according to the Library of Congress — the very sight of insects and even minimal contact with them evokes disgust in many. The revulsion most people feel about eating insects is deep-rooted, associated with the reptilian part of our brain and the limbic system. No doubt, beetles, caterpillars, wasps, ants, grasshoppers, locusts, crickets, and cicadas are eaten in some cultures. But the globalists and the left, who are so eloquent about protecting minuscule cultures, brook no opposition to overturning what most of the world believes: that insects are repulsive.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), responsible for protecting the health of Americans by controlling and supervising food production, treats insects as filth or defects in food. The Food & Agricultural Organization (FAO), too, has serious concerns about entomophagy. One is allergic reactions. Some insects contain proteins similar to those found in shrimp, crustaceans, and mollusks, to which many people are allergic. Those suffering from asthma, hay fever, rashes, or other allergies could have severe problems eating insects. Normal people, too, could develop allergies when they start eating insects: a Thai study found 13% people suffering allergies when they consumed insects.

Other hazards abound. Many insects feed on decaying matter, so using them as a source of nutrition can present dangers. Noxious bacteria such as E. coli, H. pylori, and some varieties of Staphylococcus, found in many insects, can cause serious illnesses. Insects also host viruses, parasites, fungi, and other contaminants. They bear pesticides, toxic metals, and other chemicals picked up from the environment, all of which could poison us and damage our digestive tract. Lastly, stingers, wings, spines, and other features can pose a choking hazard. Production techniques may be engineered to remove them, but a proportion of hard insect parts is bound to remain and may prove hazardous.

There are currently no regulations for the production and consumption of insects. But our government agencies are bastions of creativity; they were in full bloom during the recent pandemic, ingeniously bending and breaking old regulations and creating new ones to serve political masters who swear by the new world order. For the globalist elite, the pandemic was a successful test run in engineering a crisis, taking control, and making billions in the process. Unless we recognize their machinations and resist, they are bound to carry through with many more similar cycles of disrupt-to-profit.

The lockdown, the supply chain disruptions, the energy crunch, the buying out of farmers or regulating them out of existence, the spate of mysterious fires and accidents that have destroyed food supply and distribution facilities — these have ushered in an engineered food crisis, the likes of which America has never seen before. The solution the globalists propose — insect-eating — could be much more profitable than the COVID vaccine scam.

But the new food tyranny will be much harder for them to impose. Americans don't want to "reimagine" our historically abundant food supply, especially at the whim of entitled billionaires who want the world to conform to their totalitarian vision. We know there's nothing rational or sustainable about eating bugs. We know the status of humankind — at the top of the food chain — and want things to remain as they are. We know that we are created in the image of G-d as stewards of Earth's bounty and that we can protect the Earth without reducing ourselves to eating insects.

