Just What Kind Of A Republican Is Mitch McConnell?

If there’s one thing that’s become clear over the past two years, it’s that there is a giant, yawning chasm between the Republican establishment and conservative voters who had long thought they had a home in the Republican party. In many venues, at both the national and the state level, the Republican establishment has been working against conservative candidates whom the voters support.

There were too many individual parts to the dishonest 2020 Presidential election to believe the Democrat party did not have help from Republican leadership. That would explain former President George W. Bush exuberantly attending Joe Biden’s inauguration. There were reports that Bush went up to Congressional Black Caucus leader James Clyburn, who was instrumental in getting out the South Carolina black vote in the primary, and told him he was a savior for getting Joe Biden elected.

Following the November 2022 midterm election fiasco, the evidence pointed even more strongly to an ongoing organized conspiracy among Republicans. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Republican National Committee Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel deliberately tanked the midterms by denying funding and support personnel to pro-Trump candidates in many states, including Nevada, Arizona, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. McConnell foolishly diverted $9 million to support Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, over Kelly Tshibaka another Republican.

The 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election was eerily like the 2020 presidential election. As highlighted in Republican candidate Kari Lake’s lawsuit, there were massive and obvious voting irregularities. The first sign of trouble was the elongated time frame that Maricopa County (home to 60 percent of Arizona voters) required to “count votes.” How could it be that the Election “Day” was November 8, but the final vote tabulation was not completed until November 21?

Signature verification issues and boxes of ballots bundled with no seal or chain of custody documentation alone amounted to hundreds of thousands of possible illegal votes that could have easily changed the outcome. Consider, too, that Arizona’s population is 7.3 million. Texas, with a population of 29.1 million, and Florida, with 22.25 million, completed their tabulations on Election Day eve.

How could Arizona be such a dismal disappointment when it had a Republican Governor and a Republican Attorney General and, in Maricopa County, which is Arizona’s largest county, had four of five Republican supervisors?

The answer is that there is a vast difference between establishment “Me First” Republicans and Republican America First (aka “MAGA”) true believers. The Arizona Republicans in positions of power are RINOs who acted against President Trump and his endorsed candidates. To support a fraudulent electoral process is to deny a free democratic republic its right to exist. Those who do this are anarchists.

Why? Murkowski voted to impeach President Trump, while Tshibaka supported the former president. The inescapable conclusion seems to be that Republican leadership only supports candidates that support them, as opposed to those who support America and Americans.

It’s true that the label RINO sometimes means different things to different people. Are moderates non-RINO? Is Susan Collins from Maine a Republican or RINO? Is George W. Bush a true Republican or a RINO? When I voted for Bush, I believed he was a Republican. Not today.

In the Trump era, how do we define a Republican? Perhaps it’s best to define it negatively: If Mitch McConnell is a Republican, I do not want to be one.

The fact is that the Pre-Trump Republican Party was a corporatist, elitist cabal of liars and actors who pretended to be concerned with the lives of ordinary Americans but in reality, could not care less. They enriched themselves through massive spending on unnecessary wars and joined with Democrats to spend money we do not have.

Just recently, Americans watched a mad orgy of “hero worship” in the U.S. Congress when most members gathered to lavish praise on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a corrupt foreign leader whose supporters in Ukraine include open Neo-Nazis. It was a betrayal of the American people when Republicans joined with leftist Democrats to shower praise on Zelensky, a despot who has banned opposition parties, imprisoned a political opponent, attacked Russian Orthodox Churches, and gone after unfavorable media.

Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if Donald Trump had his second term. Vladimir Putin is a very dangerous man, but Ukraine was not the way or the place to best confront him. McConnell, like so many RINOs, wants a continuation of endless foreign wars. This assures a continuous flow of tens of billions of dollars going out the door regularly with no accountability. The American people will never know who really benefits from these misadventures.

RINOs join with their Democrat colleagues in promoting January 6, 2021, as an “insurrection” rather than a peaceful protest infiltrated by FBI operatives that spurred it getting out of hand. Julie Kelly has pointed to McConnell rejoicing in the events of January 6, 2021:

Just as the first wave of protesters breached the building shortly after 2 p.m., congressional Republicans were poised to present evidence of rampant voting fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Ten incumbent and four newly elected Republican senators planned to work with their House colleagues to demand the formation of an audit commission to investigate election “irregularities” in the 2020 election. [snip] The Hail Mary effort was doomed to fail; yet the American people would have heard hours of debate related to provable election fraud over the course of the day.

The conclusion from reading Kelly’s essay is that, yes, McConnell wanted a riot because it served his political goals.

And really, one doesn’t have to guess or infer. McConnell said it himself. On January 6, he spoke with Politico’s Jonathan Martin about the day’s events and admitted that “I feel exhilarated by the fact that this fellow finally, totally discredited himself.” Letting rip with his real feelings about a president who closed the Southern border; created the best American economy in decades, enriching people of all races; and kept America out of foreign wars, McConnell called Trump “despicable” and bragged how “We crushed the sons of b----es…and that’s what we’re going to do in the primary in ’22.”

Various videos show the Capitol security guards inviting demonstrators inside the halls of Congress and, later, FBI Director Wray refused to answer questions about agents/provocateurs planted in the crowd. The Revolver put together disturbing footage of Ray Epps seen on camera urging the crowd to move into the Capitol, as unknown people engaged in acts that were consistent with a planned “Fed-Surrection.”

In addition, texts have emerged from Epps to his nephew where he brags about orchestrating the riot. According to Revolver News, which is doing the work the mainstream media once did, Epps (and other FBI cohorts) make a living traveling around the country as a paid informant/provocateur for the FBI.

It's been both illuminating and scary over the past two years to see what our government has become—and this could only have happened with the joint coordination of House Speaker Pelosi and Senator Mitch McConnell. There is no other way. If McConnell had insisted on adequate security, then the Democrats could not have pulled off the hoax.

Quod Erat Demonstratum (So it has been demonstrated.)

The Republican establishment that conspired to block Trump in 2020 is hard at work to make sure that, if they cannot stop him from running in 2024, they will stop him from winning. To this end, Kari Lake and all American First Conservatives are their targets.

Right now, Mitch McConnell is the face of the Republican “Me First” establishment and must be dealt with to save our Constitutional Republic.