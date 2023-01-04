It's Time to Ask Whether Repeated mRNA Vaccine Shots Weaken the Immune Response to COVID-19

Once again, the free press has been asleep at the wheel.

Here is another example of how alternative news sources such as internet bloggers are much more useful to the general public than traditional media sources.

A new study out of Germany, funded by the German government, and published in the medical journal Science Immunology, raises the possibility that the so-called vaccine manufactured by BioNTech/Pfizer to fight the mRNA SARS-CoV-2 virus (and possibly the Moderna product), reduces a person’s level of antibodies that fights the virus and increases the level of another kind of antibody that is much less effective at fighting the virus.

First, here are a few basic immunology facts to better understand the new article.

According to the Cleveland Clinic:

Antibodies are proteins that protect you when an unwanted substance enters your body. Produced by your immune system, antibodies bind to these unwanted substances in order to eliminate them from your system. Another word for antibody is immunoglobulin.

According to Antoine Azar, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine at Johns Hopkins University, the body makes 5 major types of immunoglobulins: Immunoglobulin A, Immunoglobulin G, Immunoglobulin M, Immunoglobulin D and Immunoglobulin E:

Immunoglobulin G (IgG) is the most common type. IgG has 4 different subclasses, IgG1— 4. IgG is always there to help prevent infections. It’s also ready to multiply and attack when foreign substances get into the body. When you don't have enough, you are more likely to get infections.

The new article is entitled “Class Switch Towards Non-Inflammatory, Spike-Specific IgG4 Antibodies After Repeated SARS-Cov-2 mRNA Vaccination” and was written by Pascal Irrgang and 23 additional authors. It was published on December 22, 2022 in Science Immunology. The article states that shortly after the initial two shots of the mRNA SARS-CoV-2 Pfizer product, the level of IgG1 and IgG3 antibodies is increased, but that several months later, the levels of those antibodies decreases and the level of IgG4 antibodies significantly increases. This effect is exacerbated by a third mRNA shot and/or by a breakthrough infection with the SARS-CoV-2 disease. The article states that “our results clearly demonstrate that a subsequent infection can further boost IgG4 antibody levels, with IgG4 becoming the most dominant among all anti-spike IgG subclasses in some individuals.”

The authors state that in their experiment this increase in IgG4 antibodies did not happen after repeated vaccination with tetanus toxoid or after infection with respiratory syncytial virus. The authors state: “Generally, IgG4 responses have been rarely observed even after repeated immunizations or infections. . . . These findings support the notion that class-switching to IgG4 is not a general consequence of repeated antigen exposure in form of vaccinations or infections.” The article concludes:

In summary, our study demonstrates an mRNA vaccine-induced antiviral IgG4 antibody response appearing late after secondary immunization. Further investigations are needed to clarify the precise immunological mechanisms driving this response and to evaluate whether an IgG4-driven antibody response affects subsequent viral infections and booster vaccinations.

In what may be the first analysis of the article, on December 24, 2022, a blogger using the name Rintrah Radagast wrote that the article supports what he has been saying for at least a month: “After mRNA vaccination the immune response against Spike is shifting to IgG4, which is how your body responds after repeat exposure to stuff it needs to tolerate, like bee venom, pollen or peanut proteins.” He stated that by using these mRNA vaccines we are “ridding our bodies of the most competent IgG antibody against this virus, replacing it with one we use to tolerate stuff like pollen, peanut proteins or bee venom.”

Igor Chudov, a mathematician and frequent writer about the virus, took notice on December 24, 2022 and wrote that allergy shots cause the immune system to develop non-inflammatory IgG4 antibodies, which mark pollen as a harmless substance to the rest of the immune system and prevent allergic inflammation and nasty symptoms. Chudov then explained that this is fine because pollen does not replicate, but it is bad to train our immune system to ignore replicating pathogens such as Sars-Cov-2. Chudov wrote:

The disease [SARS-CoV-2] may seem mild if immune tolerance fails to elicit a strong reaction and stop viral replication. The virus, proliferating unopposed, damages the cardiovascular system more than in those who can mount a vigorous immune reaction.

Chudov noted that on July 22, 2022 substacker Brian Mowray warned about the mRNA shots increasing IgG4 antibodies to the spike protein.

On Dec. 26, 2022 Attorney Jeff Childers wrote about the new article and observed:

To put it simply, this antibody class shift is bizarre, unprecedented, and a very troubling sign that vaccinated people — especially repeatedly dosed people — are somehow losing their IgG1 and especially IgG3 response in favor of IgG4. It’s not just the reduction of the two effective neutralizing antibody types, either. IgG4, since it is designed for allergies, doesn’t remove the foreign proteins so much as teach the body to “tolerate” or “ignore” them. There’s a good reason for tolerance: allergens don’t replicate like viruses. Allergens are a totally different kind of threat. With allergens, the body doesn’t need to go crazy fighting allergens; it can take a slower, more measured response. Specifically, whereas IgG1 and IgG3 types are “pro-inflammatory,” which means they trigger the body’s immune-system high alert system, the IgG4 type is “anti-inflammatory,” which means it tells the immune system to stand down. Which is the opposite of what you really want, when you’re fighting an infection.

On Dec. 29, 2022, Conservative Review’s Daniel Horowitz wrote:

In the case of the COVID shots, what the German study discovered is that over time and with increased doses it actually trains your body to tolerate rather than fight the virus it was designed to destroy. The other class of blood-based antibodies are designed to neutralize pathogens; however, the IgG4 class was specifically designed to tolerate innocuous cells (that don’t reproduce) that it repeatedly contacts, such as pollen or peanut particles. They serve an important role and help ensure that people don’t respond with excessive inflammation to everyday encounters with pollen, but to see 20% of the antibody response to SARS-CoV-2 (it was as high as 42% in those experiencing infection after boosters) be something that tolerates it is astounding … and dangerous!

Horowitz also wrote that the article “should be the headline story this week.” Horowitz is right.

Allan J. Favish is an attorney in Los Angeles. His website is allanfavish.com. James Fernald and Mr. Favish have co-authored a book about what might happen if the government ran Disneyland, entitled "Fireworks! If the Government Ran the Fairest Kingdom of Them All (A Very Unauthorized Fantasy).

