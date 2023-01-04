How Is The Uniparty Destroying America? Let Me Count The Ways

In March 1962, JFK observed that “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.” Sixty years later, his words resonate.

We are seeing the foundations laid for a revolution. Whether that revolution is peaceful or violent remains to be seen. In virtually every society, over time, a few elites accumulate most of the power. Those elites, in turn, run the nation as their personal fiefdom, where they utilize the machinery of the state to enrich themselves, accumulate more power, and use trifles to appease the exponentially larger population of serfs whom they rule.

This reality applies to monarchies, Communist tyrannies, “democracies,” theocracies, and even, as we’re coming to discover, republics. It doesn’t have anything to do with economics either, as it occurs in capitalist states, socialist states, Communist states, and mercantile states. The only difference is how long it takes for the structure to collapse. It took the Roman Republic 500 years to collapse, the French monarchy 1,000 years, the Soviet Union 70 years, and the EU is shaky after just 30 years.

Closer to home, the American Republic finds itself on a precipice of collapse after less than 250 years. We’re seeing it unfold right in front of us.

There is perhaps no better example of the disconnect between the ruling elites than last month’s utterance from the clown who runs the GOP in the Senate, Mitch McConnell. He said of America sending another $45 billion to Ukraine…. “Providing assistance for Ukrainians to defeat the Russians is the number one priority for the United States right now, according to most Republicans.” That may be the biggest lie in American politics since Bill Clinton told the American people, “I did not have sexual relations with that woman.”

Image: The Uniparty’s leaders. YouTube screen grab (edited).

Ukraine is not and has never been even close to the top of the list of important things to either the American people or Republicans. According to data Statista published the day before the election in November 2022, of the 15 top priorities for Americans, foreign policy came in at #15, with only 37% finding it “very important.” Inflation was #1 was inflation, with 69%, followed by healthcare and jobs at 62% and 61%, respectively. National security came in #4 with 60%, but most Republicans feel like the invasion on our southern border is far more threatening to the Republic than anything going on between Russia and Ukraine. Democrats, not so much.

But that’s just one example of the elites pushing the country toward revolution. Another is the House January 6 Committee that was set up to “investigate” the “insurrection” following the November 2020 election. From start to finish, the Committee was an exercise in gaslighting half the American population, with the ultimate goal being to keep Donald Trump off the ballot in 2024. Lapdog Liz Chaney stated as much: “There’s no question: A man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

The Committee laughably accused Donald Trump of inciting an insurrection; ignored proof that Nancy Pelosi is responsible for the chaos that took place; barely spoke to Ray Epps, one of the few, if not the only person caught on tape actually encouraging protesters to break into the Capitol; and it is hiding and refusing to release over 14,000 hours of video from the Capitol during said “insurrection”.

Another example of the elites putting their thumbs in the eyes of average Americans is the $1.7 trillion budget that Congress passed in December. No Congress in modern history has seen an outgoing House majority pass an omnibus appropriations bill in a lame-duck session.

Had Congress articulated its priorities and passed the bill before the election, that would have been one thing, but it didn’t because doing so would have allowed the American people to vote on said priorities. Nonetheless, even without Democrats showing their anti-American hand, voters decided to deliver a GOP majority to the House.

Traditionally a short-term spending bill would have covered the holidays and given the new GOP majority the ability to influence the remainder of the FY 2023 spending. But the Democrats would have none of it and shivved the American people just before Christmas.

Of course, the GOP could have stopped it with a filibuster, but instead of giving the American people a voice, 18 treacherous Republicans voted “Yes,” forcing Americans to borrow hundreds of billions of dollars to:

These are things that most Americans don’t care about or specifically oppose, but the uniparty elites in Washington don’t care. Why should they? They keep getting sent back….

And it’s not just Congress; it’s the bureaucracy and the states that are undermining the Republic. Across the country, as businesses are finding it increasingly difficult to find employees, Washington and state capitals are working hand in hand to undermine a fundamental principle of American freedom, the work ethic, by providing benefits that are impossible for businesses to compete with, particularly small businesses.

In 14 states, unemployment, Obamacare, and welfare payments combine to generate an annual income equivalent of $80,000, and in three states, Washington, Massachusetts, and New Jersey, over $100,000. What Bostonian in his rational mind would take a minimum wage job ($15.00) generating $31,200 a year when he can sit back, and the government will simply give him $100,000 instead?

The Swamp is training Americans to be dependent on and servile to the government. Is it a surprise that the number of Americans interested in being the taxpaying suckers in this equation is dropping?

And just in case anyone missed the point, Democrats are demonstrating in real time that they can and will steal elections with impunity. In Arizona, Kari Lake’s suit laid bare exactly how the Democrats do it, without even hiding it. Machines that are programmed to fail when and where the GOP votes are expected to dominate, insecure ballots where the chain of custody is mandated, and potential judicial manipulation all combine to end with a Democrat victory for a candidate who spent more time in her basement than Joe Biden did in 2020. Maricopa County brazenly showed Americans exactly how the election was stolen in 2020 and how they were bold enough to do the same in 2022, knowing they would likely succeed. And they expect us to simply accept it….

To all of this, add the most recent Kennedy assassination files and the Twitter files, both of which make it clear that the desires, opinions, and votes of the American people are of no consequence to the Swamp.

The Uniparty cabal of politicians, bureaucrats, academics, and media doesn’t care about elections, freedom, or the prosperity of the American people. Instead, the Uniparty’s members care only about their power and their bank accounts, and they will do whatever it takes to maintain their control.

Donald Trump upset that apple cart and, as such, had to be eliminated. Thankfully they didn’t do to him what was done to JFK, but they removed him from office nonetheless. Trump has said he’s not done. We’ll see.

Will Donald Trump 2.0 turn out to be King Leonidas at Thermopylae or King Sobieski at Vienna? Will the Swamp heed JFK’s admonition? Only time will tell, and 2024 is fast approaching.