Are the COVID Yarns Slowly Beginning to Unravel?

It has been three years since COVID-19 entered the scene. It probably emerged in the previous year based on COVID antibodies found in banked blood from the fall of 2019 and a severe non-influenza respiratory illness sweeping through ICUs in the early winter of 2019. In those days it was simply called the Chinese coronavirus, based on the reported origin but we still don’t know that for sure.

In fact, much of what we have been told about COVID over the past three years has turned out to be “misinformation”, as government, corporate media, and big tech described everything that went against their preferred COVID narrative. Who are the real deniers?

Start with the origin of the Chinese coronavirus, initially said to have definitively originated in a Wuhan market due to a chance encounter of a bat with a pangolin. The latter supposedly ended up on someone’s dinner table, the virus making a miraculous leap from bat to pangolin to human in record time with no intermediate hosts or time to mutate.

In fact, the virus was likely man-made, manufactured via gain of function research which Dr Anthony Fauci adamantly denied. Such research is illegal in the US but not elsewhere in the world. “The Pentagon reportedly controls bioweapons labs in some 25 different countries including Ukraine.” What are they doing in those labs? Will the Republican-controlled Congress ask

Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland told a Senate committee, “Ukraine has biological research facilities.” Could have that been a factor in Putin’s Ukraine invasion? The media and Congress are incurious.

Recently released Project Veritas undercover videos captured Pfizer executive Dr. Jordon Trishton Walker unraveling some COVID yarns. When asked, “So, Pfizer ultimately is thinking about mutating COVID?” he replied, “Well, that is not what we say to the public. No.” That sure sounds like gain of function, or as the Pfizer executive euphemistically called it, “directed evolution”.

He went on,

Well, you're not supposed to do gain-of-function research with the viruses. They rather we not, but you do things like selected structural mutations to try to see if you could make it more potent. So, there is research ongoing about that. I don't know how that's going to work. There better not be any more outbreaks because, like, Jesus Christ.

His one note of caution,

You have to be, like, very controlled to make sure that this virus that you mutate doesn't create something that, like, you know, just goes everywhere…which I suspect is the way the virus started in Wuhan to be honest, like, it makes no sense that this virus popped out of nowhere.

Why create mutations? Follow the money,

Because, like, sometimes there were just mutations that pop up and we're not prepared for it, like with delta or omicron and things like that. So, who knows? I mean, either way, it's going to be a cash cow. COVID will probably be a cash cow for us for awhile going forward, which I obviously like…

How convenient. He is alleging that a pharmaceutical behemoth is creating viruses that injure and destroy people, close businesses, and disrupt life all over the world just so they can monetize the supposed prevention for these viruses, the vaccines.

COVID mutates rapidly and by the time a vaccine is developed for a particular strain, that strain is extinct, making the vaccine irrelevant. What if Pfizer could create a mutant strain and a vaccine for it at the same time, rolling both out together? Is that what Dr Walker is implying? Repeating this every year? Cash cow indeed.

Pfizer, after two days, issued a statement, not surprisingly denying gain of function or directed evolution activities but not commenting on or denying Dr. Walker’s other assertions. Perhaps Pfizer has different official name for gain of function research. They also do not deny that Dr. Walker is their employee, nor do they threaten Project Veritas with a lawsuit for false reporting.

The same Pfizer, last October, quietly admitted that they did not test whether their vaccines reduced transmission. While not required for FDA authorization, Pfizer said nothing while big tech, corporate media, and politicians repeatedly claimed otherwise, lying to coerce max vaccination. Remember when Rachel Maddow confidently told her viewers, "Now we know that the vaccines work well enough that the virus stops with every vaccinated person”?

Create the problem and sell the solution, as Pfizer’s R&D executive alleged. What an amazing business model! How many vaccine billionaires were created during the COVID pandemic?

As the COVID yarn unravels things are making sense. What else is unraveling?

The “safe and effective” vaccines may be causing EKG abnormalities in commercial airline pilots, as Steve Kirsch reported and which the FAA is dutifully ignoring. They are paying no attention to a potential ticking time bomb of a pilot’s heart attack or stroke at 36 thousand feet while flying a plane containing several hundred passengers. As Kirsch also discovered, “Pilots are dying at Southwest Airlines at over 6X the normal rate after the COVID vaccines rolled out”

Is Congress investigating? Or are they too preoccupied over Taylor Swift concert tickets? This news is leaking out despite being ignored or censored by the establishment media and the government.

Nothing to see here. All these new medical conditions and sudden deaths can now be called “coincidenceopathy” which continues to leave doctors and medical authorities “mystified” over these myriad coincidental, unexplained, and sudden deaths.

As CNN recently reported, “Former Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Jessie Lemonier dies aged 25.” Or this 31 year old, reported by The Sun, “Tragedy as mum dies just two days after getting engaged in sudden ‘unexplained’ death.” These have become daily news stories.

At least some of these deaths are being reported and chronicled. Could the COVID mRNA vaccines, turning the body into a spike protein factory with no off switch, be playing a role? Wouldn’t the FDA, which approved the vaccines and endless boosters, and the CDC which recommends them, be curious?

Would consideration of natural immunity to a virus which naturally mutates repeatedly into more contagious but less lethal variants, be relevant? Is the risk/benefit ratio of potential disease in the young and healthy versus the elderly and infirm, compared to potential vaccine-induced adverse events being analyzed? Why are continued boosters recommended for everyone rather than only those at higher risk? Statins and blood thinners are great drugs for those at risk of particular maladies but are not recommended for everyone.

Are these questions unreasonable? If there are sound scientific explanations, why not allay public concerns and fears by offering a full and transparent explanation rather than telling questioners to just shup up?

In the UK, health authorities are looking at the risk/benefit ratio. “The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) has also recommended that people aged 16 to 49 who are not at clinical risk from Covid should no longer need a vaccine.”

The CDC however is still full speed ahead,

CDC recommends one updated (bivalent) booster dose: For everyone aged 5 years and older if it has been at least 2 months since your last dose. For children aged 6 months–4 years who completed the Moderna primary series and if it has been at least 2 months since their last dose.

The bivalent booster is said to provide “immunity” to the now long extinct Wuhan strain and the soon to be extinct Omicron strain spike proteins. How does that help prevent infection with new virus strains that did not yet exist when the bivalent vaccine was developed?

I must add the necessary disclaimer that I am not anti-vaccine, having been fully vaccinated in late 2020. Nor am I offering medical advice. All decisions regarding COVID should be made in conjunction with one’s health care provider.

As we can finally see each other’s faces after years hiding behind masks, the Biden administration and DOJ want mask mandates back on airline flights even after Biden declared last September, “The pandemic is over.” He went on in that interview, “If you notice, no one's wearing a mask, everybody seems to be in pretty good shape.” Then why are they appealing the court’s ruling?

Anyone who wants to wear a mask on an airplane is welcome to and some do. That’s called “my body my choice”. How will new mask mandates be received by a worn out and skeptical populace?

Lastly is the excess death rate in 30 countries, without explanation, as Dr John Campbell outlined is his recent YouTube video. A two-standard deviation from the norm is being greeted by yawns and disinterest from health authorities around the world. Shouldn’t this be analyzed and explained?

COVID will not disappear anytime soon but will likely evolve into something like the cold or flu, deadly to a few but a nuisance to most everyone else. As these unanswered questions and poorly explained mandates continue to pile up, will anyone believe medical authorities and physicians when the next pandemic arrives?

Denial works for just so long but once past a critical point, denial quickly evolves into panic, particularly with instantaneous mass communication.

As the COVID yarns continue to unravel, so does the credibility of the American medical industrial complex and their media cheerleaders who are trying to ignore a potential powder keg of medical malfeasance.

