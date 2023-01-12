A Call from Alexander Hamilton

In light of the dismaying set of events that has put our country at great risk, it is intriguing to read the words of Alexander Hamilton to George Clinton dated February 13, 1778. Written from Valley Forge immediately after his arrival at headquarters, Hamilton expressed his deep concern about the “degeneracy of representation in the great council of America.”

Hamilton notes that each day Americans “see and feel, that there is not so much wisdom in a certain body, as there ought to be, and as the success of our affairs absolutely demands.”

Many members of it are no doubt men in every respect, fit for the trust, but this cannot be said of it as a body. Folly, caprice, a want of foresight, comprehension and dignity, characterise the general tenor of their actions.

Of relevant concern to 21st century Americans is Hamilton’s assertion that

Their conduct with respect to the army especially is feeble, indecisive and improvident -- insomuch, that we are reduced to a more terrible situation than you can conceive.

Furthermore, “[this] has produced such carelessness and indifference to the service, as is subversive of every officer-like quality.”

Consider how the current American military brass is betraying the United States by “embracing leftist racism and anti-Americanism. Their radicalism is pushing conservatives out of the armed forces while undermining unit cohesion and troop morale.” Critical Race Theory (CRT) has infiltrated the military and dividing members of the armed forces into opposing camps of ‘oppressors’ and ‘oppressed’ [.]”

Defense Secretary­­­­­­­­ Lloyd Austin is an advocate of anti-American views and has required CRT and the 1619 Project as part of the military training programs.

Moreover, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has worked to “divide and weaken the military by bringing the Black Lives Matter curriculum of anti-white and anti-American hate into its ranks.”

In 2020, Admiral Michael Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations vowed to eliminate “systemic racism.”

Although Marxism is the animating feature of the above, Alexander Hamilton’s words highlight that “they have disgusted the army by repeated instances of the most whimsical favouritism in their promotions; and by an absurd prodigality of rank to foreigners and to the meanest staff of the army. They have not been able to summon resolution enough to withstand the impudent importunity and vain boasting of foreign pretenders [.]”

Fast forward to 2023 and we find ourselves being manipulated by Will Hansjorg Wyss, a Swiss billionaire. Daniel Greenfield points out that “Hansjorg Wyss is not an American citizen, yet he appears to be living in America under an investor visa and using his fortune to ‘drastically influence American politics with the complicity of the IRS, the FEC and the rest of the government.’”

How infuriating that the Mexican President is grateful to Joe Biden for not enforcing American immigration law!

Hamilton notes that because of the “injudicious changes and arrangements… they have exposed the army frequently to temporary want, and to the danger of a dissolution... such that desertions have been immense, and strong features of mutiny begin to show themselves.”

It is indeed to be wondered at, that the soldiery have manifested so unparalleled a degree of patience, as they have. If effectual measures are not speedily adopted, I know not how we shall keep the army together or make another campaign.”

Consider that currently amid a recruitment crisis, the Defense Department is poised to axe troops for refusing COVID injections despite the daily news that “[m]any health experts question the benefit of the shots for healthy young people because they are statistically not at risk of death or serious complications from COVID, while there are serious risks associated with the injections.”

Of equal concern, is the Army’s “discarding its mandate for potential recruits to have a high school diploma or GED certificate to enlist in the service, and relaxing its tattoo rules.”

One can no longer dismiss the deep incursions of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) into our elections, educational systems, and our decision making processes. Listen to what Hamilton writes as he notes how foreign intrusions were harming the country

It is become almost proverbial in the mouths of the French officers and other foreigners, that they have nothing more to do, to obtain whatever they please, than to assume a high tone and assert their own merit with confidence and perseverance.

Hamilton also asserts that “[i]f you look into their conduct in the civil line, you will equally discover a deficiency of energy dignity and extensiveness of views [.]”

How can there be “extensiveness of views” when presently censorship is alive and well in our country?

America once had a representation, that would do honor to any age or nation. The present falling off is very alarming and dangerous. What is the cause and how is it to be remedied are questions that the welfare of these states requires should be well attended to. You should not beggar the councils of the United States to enrich the administration of the several members.

Think Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden who have enriched themselves beyond belief while doing irreparable harm to the American people.

Realize to yourself the consequences of having a Congress despised at home and abroad. How can the common force be exerted, if the power of collecting it be put in weak, foolish and unsteady hands?

Contemplate the fact that “only 7% of Americans have a ‘great deal’ or ‘quite a lot’ of confidence in Congress.”

How can we hope for success in our European negotiations, if the nations of Europe have no confidence in the wisdom and vigor, of the great Continental Government? This is the object on which their eyes are fixed, hence it is America will d[e]rive its importance or insignificance, in their estimation.

In fact, Europeans’ attitudes towards the United States have undergone a massive change. Majorities in key member states now think the U.S. political system is broken, and that Europe cannot just rely on the U.S. to defend it. These are welcome words to our enemies.

Ultimately, Hamilton concludes that “it is necessary [that] there should be a change.

America will shake to its center, if there is not. I have discovered such convincing traits of the monster, that I cannot doubt its reality [.]

Observe the present-day monsters are those American politicians and others who befriend the CCP, Iran, and other foes of the country. So many individuals in the Congress are far too cozy with the enemies of the United States. Any more honey pots, Eric Stallwell? Trevor Loudon has extensively researched these connections.

All the true and sensible friends to their country... ought to be upon the watch, to counterplot the secret machinations of [the] enemies.

Hamilton fought for the Constitution and wrote more than half of the Federalist papers. He declared that

The sacred rights of mankind are not to be rummaged for among old parchments or musty records. They are written... by the hand of the Divinity itself, and can never be erased or obscured by mortal power. Civil liberty cannot possibly have any existence, when the society for whom the laws are made have no share in making them.

Consider the draconian restrictions of Biden or the repressive edicts by Gavin Newsom or the disgraceful American Gulag resulting from January 6th.

As we hold our breath, it is with the most ardent hope that the House of Representatives of the 118th Congress will work assiduously to halt the corruption and lawlessness that has plagued our great country for far too long.

Alexander Hamilton’s words should serve as a tocsin and a beacon.

