There Certainly Was an Insurrection, But Not by Trump

Beginning Jan. 6, 2021, the government-media deep state cabal sharply pivoted from accusing President Donald Trump of “colluding with the Russians to steal the 2016 presidential election” to “incitement of insurrection,” a charge for which he was impeached a second time and now the farcical January 6 committee is recommending criminal charges.

Britannica defines insurrection as,

An organized and usually violent act of revolt or rebellion against an established government or governing authority of a nation-state or other political entity by a group of its citizens or subjects.

As for Trump’s supposed role, in his January 6 speech, he promoted the First Amendment’s protections of “freedom of speech and assembly” and “the right to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

Here are his exact words, "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."

Trump went further tweeting, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!” How exactly was this a call for a violent overthrow of the government?

This was not a call for violence, revolt, or rebellion. In fact, President Trump authorized National Guard troops, but only Speaker Pelosi or D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser could order deployment. And neither did. The January 6 Commission ignored this.

Capitol Police welcomed protesters inside the U.S. Capitol building and the only death was at the hands of a Capitol Police officer, fatally shooting an unarmed female military veteran.

As the FBI admitted to embedding informants in the January 6 protests, it begs the question of the FBI’s role in inciting this so-called “insurrection.” How did the FBI to know to place informants there? It takes months to train and embed informants, suggesting that the FBI knew these protests would happen, well in advance, but did nothing to stop or prevent them. Or did they play a role in creating these protests through their informants? Did the FBI aid and abet this “insurrection”?

Questioning or challenging election results is hardly unusual. Just ask Al Gore who mounted all sorts of legal and media challenges in 2020. Or Democrats who contested Trump’s 2016 electoral college victory. Were these insurrections?

Was Trump behind the “insurrection” as Reps Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney insist? Or was the federal government fomenting insurrection? And was January 6 part of a long pattern of government insurrection going back decades?

Recent news suggests: “An organized and usually violent act of revolt or rebellion against an established government” began long before Trump entered the political sphere.

I speak of Tucker Carlson recently discussing possible CIA involvement in President John F. Kennedy’s assassination. JFK’s nephew, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr tweeted in response, “The most courageous newscast in 60 years. The CIA’s murder of my uncle was a successful coup d'état from which our democracy has never recovered.”

If the CIA was part of this “violent revolt against an established government,” which altered the course of America, this was a branch of the federal government carrying out an insurrection. This was six decades ago and possible government involvement in violently removing a president remains buried to this day. Even recent CIA director Mike Pompeo had a “no comment” response to queries.

Flash forward to 2016 when the FBI spied on Trump’s campaign, transition, and administration. Using a fabricated dossier, which the FBI knew was false, they swore the opposite to obtain FISA warrants to spy on Trump and his associates, from campaign to presidency. All to prevent or overthrow an established government, the definition of insurrection.

Is the FBI’s mission, “We protect the American people and uphold the U.S. Constitution”?

Or is it the private state police force of the Democrat party, “Friend to Biden Interests”? Does the U.S. Constitution have a clause encouraging government agencies to spy on a U.S. president?

The Republican Congress did nothing to thwart this effort, abetting Congressional investigations into nonsensical Trump-Russia collusion and a Special Counsel, both which tried, fortunately without success, to remove a duly elected president from office.

Participating eagerly and willingly in this insurrection was the media – social, broadcast, print – knowingly repeating lies, using their broad platform to destroy the Trump presidency.

When the Hunter Biden laptop surfaced, containing bombshells which could have derailed Joe Biden’s presidential aspirations, the FBI, DOJ, DHS, and DOD worked with social media to suppress that news and control the narrative, knowingly and falsely claiming that this was “Russian disinformation,” as we learned from recent Twitter releases.

There was also the Seth Rich murder, blamed erroneously on “Russian hacking,” while the FBI was running interference for the Democrat party by burying two of Rich’s laptops. Rather than investigating and solving this murder, they were too busy raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home or investigating NASCAR garage door pull handles. Anything to help Democrats and hurt Trump by pushing the Russians, and their supposed puppet Donald Trump, as the villains.

Over 50 former intelligence directors and officials, all receiving handsome government pensions, conspired to push a bogus story to alter the outcome of a presidential election, and they succeeded. Was this not a deep state government-media insurrection?

In Part 8 of the Twitter files, we learned that the Departments of Defense and State used Twitter as a propaganda platform, promoting accounts, including those they controlled, to spread their messages, while censoring those exercising free speech in challenging the government narrative.

This is what many three letter agencies were doing to suppress information unfavorable to Democrats, and promoting pro-Democrat propaganda, to influence elections, from 2016 to 2020 and 2022, and likely earlier elections as well.

The Daily Mail reported: “A large number of ex-officers from the FBI, CIA, NSC and State Department have taken positions at Facebook, Twitter and Google.” Why is that, other than to give the law enforcement and intel communities a platform to influence opinion and more?

Did the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird of CIA media control from the 1960s ever end after the Church Commission investigation? Or did it continue and expand to numerous other federal agencies?

Are we really “electing” presidents or is the deep state “selecting” them, giving Americans only the illusion of free and fair elections? Is social media the propaganda arm of the government, in defiance of the First Amendment?

There may be additional Twitter file dumps implicating the CDC, NIH, and FDA in colluding with Twitter to shape the COVID narrative to damage President Trump ahead of the 2020 election and to promote their self-serving command and control mandates, not to mention financial gain. How is that for insurrection?

Never mind releasing Trump’s taxes. How about Dr. Fauci's and others’ tax returns, those who controlled the COVID narrative and Big Pharma, as well as vaccine mandates?

It's not just the law enforcement, medical, intelligence, and military agencies, but also the Bureau of Labor Statistics, fabricating second quarter job numbers, off by more than a million jobs, falsely promoted for the benefit of Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections. How’s that for election interference? Is any government agency not an arm of the Democrat party? Putin could only dream of such influence on American elections.

What’s the common theme? Government agencies actively promoting one favored political party while damaging their political enemies, Soviet-style, to influence elections and disrupt Constitutionally based government. In other words, an insurrection.

YouTube screen grab

It seems we have a new fourth branch of government, coined “the deep state,” made up of most government agencies and corporate media, all organized and coordinated to run the government, picking electoral winners and losers, from a state and local level to Congress and the White House. Are elections even relevant today or just theater?

We know this through Twitter.

What about Google, Facebook and YouTube? How involved was the New York Times and Washington Post in forming the narrative? Did the FBI infiltrate numerous media outlets, controlling the news in a Stalinist way?

We know CNN was part of this insurrection as last year one of their staffers admitted to Project Veritas that CNN’s focus was “to get Trump out of office” and that its coverage was “propaganda.”

Rep. Jim Jordan is one of few Republicans who are taking any of this seriously and speaking out, while Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham believe America’s number one priority is to hand Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a blank check.

Jordan tweeted a question that Sens. Mitt Romney or Susan Collins would never ask: “At least 80 FBI agents collaborated with Twitter to help monitor the social media site. How many more were working with other Big Tech companies?” Jordan went further, “I have concerns about whether the government was running a misinformation operation on We the People.”

The leftist media, once skeptical of big government and intel agencies, proudly stood up to “The Man.” Now they defend of government fascism and have literally become “The Man.” Is anyone else outraged? Republicans? Bueller? Bueller?

The deep state is the real insurrectionist, using their immense power, influence, and money to control in Orwellian fashion what Americans hear, see, and think, and if that isn’t enough, to use their might to install a government of their choosing.

How Trump got elected in 2016 is a mystery, as it caught the deep state by surprise. But never again as subsequent elections demonstrated. Republican leaders are happy to go along with it all, possibly due to their lack of resolve, but more likely as they are a part of the deep state cabal, enjoying the perks of power and wealth in exchange for offering only a façade of resistance.

It's Donald Trump and his 80 million supporters who are the last bulwark against the deep state embedding its tentacles so deep in government and society that the pretense of a Constitution and Abraham Lincoln’s government of, by, and for the people is relegated to the ash heap of history.

Instead, the focus is on Trump and his supporters, silencing them in a financial or judicial gulag via special counsels, indictments, raids, harassment, and censorship, making a mockery of the Constitution.

Who again are the real insurrectionists?

Brian C. Joondeph, M.D., is a physician and writer. Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor, Truth Social @BrianJoondeph, and LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph.