The United States of Fascist America

Fascism is a political ideology which, unfortunately, is mischaracterized by both media and academia. For example, Wikipedia describes fascism as, "A far right, authoritarian, ultra-nationalist political ideology and movement characterized by a dictatorial leader, central autocracy, militarism, forcible suppression of opposition, belief in a natural social hierarchy, subordination of individual interests for the perceived good of the nation and race, and strong regimentation of society and the economy."

The definition is mostly correct, except for the first words, claiming fascism is a “far right” ideology. Hitler was considered a fascist but his party, contrary to the political science experts (disguised as journalists), was far left. The Nazi Party is the Nationalist Socialist German Workers’ Party. Note the name “socialist,” an ideology of the left, not the right.

Another famous fascist, Benito Mussolini further clarified, “Fascism should rightly be called corporatism, as it is the merger of corporate and government power.”

That’s where America is now, corporate and government power merging into a totalitarian behemoth, crushing any and all dissent. Note that this isn’t nationalizing private corporations as in Venezuela and Cuba, but it’s the government still controlling corporations through coercion and collaboration.

Take for example the recent Twitter File revelations. The federal government took control of big tech and social media giants to control free speech and dissent. It was more than simply the Biden campaign pressuring Twitter. The FBI had weekly meetings with social media corporations to warn them of “Russian interference” or “hack and leak operations,” which they knew very well were nothing of the sort.

And despite denials, Biden administration officials may still be meeting with media executives. Who is on President Biden’s guest list during the many weeks he is at one of his Delaware vacation homes?

The result was social media suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story, which would have likely altered the 2020 presidential election outcome. Specifically, “16% of Biden voters would have voted differently if Hunter Biden laptop story was not suppressed by media, big tech.” In an election decided by about 50,000 votes in a few swing districts, this was obvious election interference. And it wasn’t only the FBI, but also the Department of Homeland Security.

Executives from Facebook and Twitter, including the recently fired head of Trust & Safety Vijaya Gadde, held regular meetings with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to discuss censorship on a wide range of topics, including the withdrawal from Afghanistan, coronavirus, and “racial justice,” according to leaked documents.

Further revelations from Twitter Files part two noted, “Teams of Twitter employees build blacklists, prevent disfavored tweets from trending, and actively limit the visibility of entire accounts or even trending topics—all in secret, without informing users.”

This is called “shadow banning”, a practice that Twitter executives, under oath before Congress, denied. Elon Musk, opening the windows at Twitter headquarters, discovered that the social media giant was “visibility filtering,” a euphemism for shadow banning.

Will any former Twitter executives be prosecuted for lying to Congress? Fat chance. The DOJ practices its own form of shadow banning, only prosecuting Trump supporters and opponents of the ruling class, emulating the “justice” systems of banana republics.

Rep Adam Schiff provided a recent illuminating example of government controlling a private organization by demanding censorship, in violation of the First Amendment. As tweeted by his colleague Rep Diana Harshbarger,

!!Breaking !!@AdamSchiff is circulating a letter urging @facebook to maintain their ban of President Trump's account.



The left is desperate for power and is willing to deploy CCP-style censorship tactics to silence any opposition.



This is the real threat to democracy. — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) December 8, 2022

Government, through big tech and social media, is using banning, algorithms, or censorship to push its political world view while suppressing all dissent. This is one of many ways to rig an election, by controlling the campaigns and narratives by blocking or promoting information and news.

Elon Musk discovered and acknowledged, “US political candidates were blacklisted while running for office.” Anyone want to guess which political party these candidates belonged to? Did it extend internationally, as in Brazil? Musk believes that is “possible.” Government in bed with corporations.

Twitter is the only social media giant shining a light on the tech sector’s willing participation in government fascism. What about Facebook, Google, YouTube, and Instagram? Will any sunlight shine on their similar practices?

No way, unless Elon Musk or someone else who supports American liberty and the US Constitution purchases these companies. Most elected Republicans have no interest in this entire topic as they too benefit from this new American fascism. Any bets that Mitch McConnell, Liz Cheney, Kevin McCarthy, or their staff told social media giants who to “visibility filter”?

It is not only Twitter and Facebook, but other big media organizations that have merged with the government, at least the Democrats and Republican establishment. Think of the leaks from the FBI, CIA, and DOJ to favored reporters at the New York Times or Washington Post, all to advance a favored narrative.

This would include the myriad bogus stories about candidate or President Trump as a Russian asset. How many leaks came from the Mueller Special Counsel team, a government entity, colluding with big media to shape public perception and the news narrative? Or from past and present government employees, all receiving either a government salary or pension, given an open forum on cable news shows to gaslight the public that the Hunter Biden laptop story was “classic Russian disinformation” when these former intelligence directors and agencies knew otherwise. Again, the merger of government and corporate power.

What meetings and influence have the CDC and NIH had on the COVID narrative, banning and shaming anyone who dared to question COVID dogma of vaccines being “safe and effective,” or that vaccines prevent infection and transmission, or that masks and distancing were effective, and that young healthy individuals dropping dead in record numbers is all “disinformation”?

Did Doctors Fauci and Walensky or their underlings, also meet with Twitter censors? Or did the FBI and DHS handle this for them? What role did Dr Fauci’s daughter play in any of this as she conveniently worked at Twitter? Just as the FBI’s general counsel and Spygate attorney James Baker conveniently moved to Twitter, obstructing the recent Twitter releases, shielding the FBI from scrutiny. The swamp indeed runs deep.

We may soon find out about COVID collusion as Elon Musk just tweeted, “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci”, suggesting another Twitter release focusing on COVID narrative manipulation.

Lastly there are other corporations bowing to the government agenda. Investment entities such as BlackRock, are pushing ESG and “stakeholder capitalism,” pet projects of Democrats and some Republicans. How many corporations are pushing the ruling establishment’s doctrine on climate change, guns, or LGBT? How many banks have cancelled the accounts of those who do not share the political beliefs of the ruling class? Are those corporations being pressured by the government to promote these political positions, even if detrimental to their business interests?

It’s clear that the US government, both on the federal and state level, worked with social and traditional media to censor and suppress free speech, push favored agenda, punish political opponents, and influence elections, all in violation of the First Amendment.

This is fascism, the merger of government and corporate power. Twitter is only the tip of the iceberg. Will those in charge probe other media and corporate collusion? Doubtful as they have no interest in exposing their own malfeasance.

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are the two lone voices shining a light on the growing American fascism. Will anything change beyond Twitter becoming more of a fair and honest platform? Will Republicans push for more transparency, or do they enjoy the censorship as much as Democrats?

Is their hope for America, freedom of speech, and fair elections? Or are we turning into the United States of Fascist America?

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer.

