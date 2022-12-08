The Truth About the War in Ukraine

As events unfolded in Ukraine, I could not help being reminded of the ten-year Vietnam War (1964-1975), and the war in Iraq (2003-2011). Both were based on lies. The Vietnam War saw over 360,000 Americans killed or wounded, while, in Iraq, the total exceeded 36,000. In the Asian war, the premise was an attack on an American naval vessel that did not occur. In the Middle East, it was the threat of non-existent weapons of mass destruction. I have closely followed events in Ukraine since reading an analysis by Swiss Intelligence Officer, Colonel Jacques Baud. I am convinced that we are embarking on a very dangerous path of military adventurism that will destroy our nation’s finances. It will not stop with Ukraine.

For our elites and their servants, nothing is out of bounds. They will say and do anything in pursuit of their desires. In the service of the Biden Administration, we have allied ourselves with legitimate Nazis who commit war crimes without hesitation. In Ukraine, a war has been started to distract from problems at home and cover up money laundering to politicians. The Democratic Party as a whole subscribes to this along with the Republican establishment.

“Misinformation” (the Biden Administration’s favorite word) has been on display in Ukraine since the Obama administration supported the 2014 coup against the Viktor Yanukovych government, which was considered pro-Russian. In fact, there has been a large ethnic Russian presence in eastern Ukraine since Catherine the Great of Russia came to power in 1762. Officially, we were told that the Yanukovych government’s being overthrown was a revolution of the people. However, one can’t help but notice that Victoria Nuland of the Obama administration was in Ukraine at the time of the coup helping “the people.”

The Ukraine conflict has created an information division in the world internet. Unwilling to field troops to confront Russian forces physically, the West engages in a war of sanctions to disconnect Moscow from the rest of the world. In March, internet technology giants Facebook, Google, Twitter, and Apple joined in removing many, if not all, products from Russia. Russian citizens have been DE-platformed along with non-Russian users from sharing links, websites, or anything positive about the Russian government.

Image: Ukrainians allegedly preparing to execute a wounded Russian soldier. The Guardian.

After taking these actions, Meta issued a statement announcing a policy change on Facebook and Instagram that allowed posts threatening violence against Russian soldiers, Putin, and the Russian military in general as it pertains to Ukraine. This is more than information warfare. This is incitement to global polarization and potentially another world war. By aligning with Big Government, Big Tech has shown it is willing to do anything to guarantee its interests, even the murder of foreign citizens our government declares as enemies. The implications at home are frightening.

Big Tech has cooperated in a propaganda campaign to portray Ukraine as a victim of Russian aggression, with Vladimir Putin as the personification of evil. The goal has been to get ordinary citizens to sympathize with Ukraine and to support a war that not only does not serve American interests but is also harmful to them. For example, food and energy commodities are sold on the international market, and now this unnecessary war has driven up prices at home and abroad.

Soon after the propaganda campaign began, the State Department, CIA, and NATO announced they would provide western military hardware to the Azov battalion in Ukraine—essentially having Americans equip Ukraine’s 100,000-strong paramilitary, openly Nazi division. The Azov are frequently used in place of regulars because of their willingness to do what ordinary soldiers will not. According to Colonel Jacques Baud, a Swiss intelligence officer, Azov is behind Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and even controls him. Baud also confirmed reports of Ukrainian atrocities committed against captive Russian soldiers.

Not long after this, pictures of American advisors in Ukraine soon popped up. Some of us remember that this was true as well in Vietnam before it evolved into a full-scale American war.

Both combatants in the war appear to have engaged in war crimes. The International Criminal Court and various western governments have opened numerous investigations into allegations that Russia violated human rights, including forced population relocation, torture, and murder. For months, though, scant attention was paid to videos apparently showing Ukrainian forces executing captured Russian soldiers. (See here and here.) Only recently has the United Nations tentatively authenticated the November videos.

The day before the latest video surfaced, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large on International Criminal Justice, Beth van Schaack told reporters,

It’s really important to emphasize that the laws of war apply to all parties equally, both the aggressor state and defender state. But when it comes to the war in the Ukraine, that’s really where the equivalency ends. When we’re looking at the sheer scale of criminality exhibited by Russian forces, it’s enormous compared to the allegations that we have seen against Ukrainian forces.

The media have taken sides, showing Russian brutality, but others are trying to get out word of the videos showing Ukrainians brutally beating Russian soldiers with canvas bags over their heads. Prisoners, some standing, some lying face-down on the ground, are shot in the knees and genitals, then left on the ground to bleed to death. It appears that Ukrainian soldiers recorded their exploits for posterity, gleefully bragging as to what was done, which is how we know of their brutal behavior. If you look for videos of Ukrainian atrocities, though, you won’t find them. The Conservative Treehouse once had them, but they’ve vanished, apparently censored. Big Tech knows which side it’s on.

Writing at Consortium News in May 2014, Robert Parry recounted the roundup of ethnic Russians protesting the overthrow of the Yanukovych government. According to Parry, on May 2, they were herded into buildings that were then set ablaze in the port city of Odessa, killing 40 people. Afterward, reporters spotted graffiti on walls with swastika-like symbols honoring the “Galician SS,” the Ukrainian adjunct to the German SS in World War II. This barbaric action was repeated on May 9 in Mariupol, another port city. Those responsible were the brutal Azov.

Almost as obscene as what Ukrainian soldiers seem to have done to Russian military captives is the American media’s dishonest reporting to cover up these war crimes. Instead of showing the videos, they interviewed Ukrainian military officials denying the authenticity of such material.

I do not doubt both sides have failed to abide by conventions of war barring this type of behavior. My point is that “state sponsored media” has comically portrayed the war as good versus evil. This presentation is used to obscure the truth behind the genesis of this war, whose beginnings go back to the Obama Administration’s 2014 coup of a duly constituted Ukrainian government.

A complicit American media has betrayed journalistic integrity and the American people. Both political parties share the blame for the Ukraine war’s human and financial catastrophe, which could have been stopped early on. Washington chose not to.

Our nation has been shamed by Washington leadership and our media. World War II was fought to end the Nazi menace, and today we are helping to revitalize it.