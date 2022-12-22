The Impaired Vision of World Remakers

The natural desire of good men is knowledge. – Leonardo da Vinci

The free-wheeling, self-directed explorations of my childhood, including untutored studies of nature, yielded a wealth of information about the world that I would not have received otherwise. Growing up in an environment of unbounded freedom of thought (in Brooklyn, New York!) was part of childhood in America before the invasion of brain-snatching digital screens took possession of minds and shifted gaze away from the actual world. My unhampered explorations of the real world taught me a good deal more than I was getting in school, in books, and on field trips.

I enjoyed such extracurricular observation of the world. It seemed to me, without much thought about it, that it was good training for the mind. Instinctively I felt that even the simplest objects of nature, for example, held information that helps grow the mind.

Wasn’t such focused attention even to “trifling” details about the world a source of information that inspired and fired the minds of inventors, scientists, writers, artists, and countless others who make life a richer experience than otherwise possible?

Close attention, even to small matters, is a trait common to the thoughtful, something that seems to be missing from many who call themselves “progressive.” I venture to say that numerous “progressives” have little use for knowledge of the actual world, eager to reinvent it rather than learn from it. The worldview of “progressives” tends to wrap around useful abstractions instead of meaningful data, a path to invalid conclusions. The consequences of inattention to reality can be devastating – how much so can be gleaned from the condition of the world today.

If I keep putting the word “progressive” in quotes it is because this word is ambivalent. Selecting two among the many possibilities associated with progress: there can be progress toward a better life for all, and there can be progress toward a degraded life for all. Which kind of progress are “progressives” intent on? For most of today’s political heavyweights the answer is evidently progress toward degradation of the many. I say this as a witness (among millions of witnesses) to the insane project of “resetting” (remaking) the entire world, regardless of what gets destroyed and regardless of the countless many who perish, or the billions subjected to enslavement in the process.

Do the project masters, the globalists, not care about human life? Is it not a human being they see when they stand in front of a mirror?

When such full-of-themselves leaders think that the world and everything in it is theirs to play with, they join the ranks of history’s worst tyrants. With today’s high technology at their disposal, they can easily exceed the brutality of their predecessors. That the current crop of wannabe world masters have plugged up the gaps in their brain with the latest “scientifically updated reality” boosts the power of their ruthlessness beyond all measure.

For any who may be thinking that I am exaggerating or that I’ve overstated the importance of a deep acquaintance with the actual world (as hinted in my opening paragraphs), that there is no essential connection between deep acquaintance with the real world and excelling, humane leadership, I say think again.

Is it possible for anyone with a modicum of good sense to believe that leaders with a deficient knowledge of the world actually care about it and its people?

Where, in all the rantings of current global moguls does one find an iota of caring about people? Is it in self-appointed chief honcho Klaus Schwab who without hesitation holds up the tyrannical regime of Communist China as a model for the world? Is it in Bill Gates who with a straight face declares that a return to normality following the Covid pandemic will only come when everyone in the world is injected with an experimental “vaccine” (it’s not a vaccine), as though the world is a lab and its people are the lab animals? Is it in Anthony Fauci who, in shameless disregard for bona-fide medical advice that challenges “his science,” continues to push an unsafe and ineffective non-vaccine that has been soundly condemned by doctors, scientists, and moral leaders, and who looks the other way at the tragic consequences of the demented “emergency measures” taken to end the Covid pandemic?

Pardon my bringing it up, but how is it that no virus has ever succeeded in ending human life? The fact that people are still around in the 21st century highlights the vacuity of the argument that we must all get the Covid jab to avert a doomsday for humanity. And what is equally damning is that, since the Covid pathogen is a coronavirus – the common cold is a coronavirus – a virus for which there has never been a cure, what makes anyone think that a cure for this coronavirus is even possible? And if such a super dangerous virus were to appear in our midst, what could any warp-speeded emergency inoculant do to stop it?

Do self-accredited “masters of the world” like those cited come across as saviors of humanity whom we must all trust with our lives and our future? The honest answer is hell no.

Seems to me that serious and honest attention to the “trifling things” about life and the world that in so many ways make life possible and rewarding would help policy makers of whatever rank refrain from trifling with human lives.

Let it be clear that nothing I’ve stated here is a condemnation of digital technology. It’s a denunciation of inattention to the actual world, and a plea for disallowing technological progress to alienate people from the world they actually live in. It is really the only world we have, reason enough to get better acquainted with it.

Anthony J. DeBlasi is a military and culture warrior.

