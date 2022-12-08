The American Left Sows the Seeds and Waters the Roots of Anti-Semitism

After the tragic killing of 11 elderly Jews at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, the members of the Jewish left, along with allies in the Democrat party and the media, have been unrelenting in their efforts to pin the act on President Donald Trump, accusing him of creating an atmosphere of “hatred” which led to violence — and the recent unplanned and unfortunate visit of anti-Semites Kanye West and Nick Fuentes with Trump at Mar-a-Lago threw kindling on the fire.

But even a cursory exam of the record will demonstrate that Trump is the most pro-Israel, pro-Jewish president we have ever had. Given the rhetoric however it would be useful to compare the records of Trump, Barack Hussein Obama (and Joe Biden), the Democrat Party, and the Jewish left regarding their treatment of the Jewish people and the state of Israel, and to determine the true epicenter of anti-Semitism in America and around the world today.

To begin, members of Trump’s immediate family are Jewish — Ivanka converted to Judaism when she married her Jewish husband; Trump has Jewish grandchildren that he adores. Jews have been influential consultants and advisors throughout his long career in business and his administration. While the broad American Jewish community did not support Trump in 2016, he was very popular among observant Orthodox Jews and nearly 75% of Israelis approve of Trump.

Acting on his promise, Trump moved the American Embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing it as the eternal capital of the Jewish people, something his predecessor refused to do.

Trump ended the Iran nuclear deal forged by Obama. This deal paved the way for a nuclear-armed Iran within 10 years, a nation that is pledged to the annihilation of Israel. Iran is the leading state sponsor of terror and funds terrorist proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, which, like their Iranian patrons, espouse genocidal ambitions towards Israel. But the Jewish left, the Democrat Party, and the media defended the Iran nuclear deal even as it represented an existential threat to the Jewish state.

The Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) is a terrorist entity stained with Jewish and American blood. It pays stipends to families of terrorists responsible for killing Jews and is the most successful Jew-killing operation since World War II. Trump closed its diplomatic mission in Washington D.C.; Obama upgraded it. Obama also increased U.S. funding to the PLO while Trump cut it. Biden has since reinstated the cash flow.

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) is an anti-Semitic body that supports Hamas and indoctrinates young Palestinians to hate Jews. Trump stopped funding the organization while Obama expanded it. Trump pulled the United States out of the anti-Semitic UN Human Rights Council. Obama joined it as did Biden.

Obama spent 20 years in the Trinity Church of Jeremiah Wright, an anti-Semite and bigot. Wright and Obama were associates of Black nationalist, racist, and anti-Semite, Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Nation of Islam, who recently referred to Jews as “termites.” Farrakhan has spoken of his admiration of Hitler for killing millions of Jews (as has Hamas).

The first two Muslim women elected to Congress, Ilhan Omar, a Somali from Minnesota, and Rashida Tlaib, a Palestinian from Michigan, are both Democrats and support the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divest, and Sanction (BDS) movement, which promotes economic and legal warfare against Israel.

The deputy chairman of the Democrat national committee, Keith Ellison, Congressman for Minnesota’s 5th district and former attorney general was a member of the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam, and a defender of Farrakhan — he himself has attacked Israel and the Jews

Al Sharpton, a Black supremacist and anti-Semite, has referred to Jews as “blood-sucking Jews”, “Jew bastards”, and “White interlopers.” His demagoguery incited violence, riots, and the murder of a 29-year-old Yeshiva student and two others in the Crown Heights Section of Brooklyn in 1991, referred to as the “Crown Heights Pogrom.” This pogromist hosts a news show on MSNBC, spoke at the Democrat national convention, and was a frequent guest at Obama’s White House.

Franklin Foer, Julia Ioffe, Dana Milbank, Roger Cohen, Peter Beinart, and others represent a coterie of powerful left-wing Jewish commentators and columnists who attack Israel routinely and condemn Trump for his defense of Israel. Some support Hamas and the BDS movement.

George Soros is a wealthy Jewish financier originally from Hungary, a former Nazi collaborator, who dedicates himself to undermining Israel by funding anti-Semitic left wing Jewish groups engaged in anti-Israel projects including on college campuses — some of these groups include: J Street, Jewish Voice for Peace, New Israel Fund, If Not Now, Breaking the Silence, and B’Tselem. Soros is a leading contributor to the Democrat Party.

Leftism has infected non-orthodox synagogues. In the last year, the leaders of the reform and conservative movements have delivered their flagship institutions into the hands of Jewish anti-Semites. The reform movement invited novelist Michael Chabon, an outspoken hater of Israel, as their keynote speaker at the Hebrew Union College annual convention. Conservative movement leadership invited the radical Jewish anti-Zionist group “If Not Now” to train counselors at one of its largest summer camps.

We would be remiss to ignore one of history’s greatest Jewish anti-Semites cherished by the left, even today despite the misery and death his philosophy has spawned: in his 1844 anti-Semitic treatise, “On the Jewish Question,” Karl Marx wrote, “Money is the jealous God of Israel” and that “the emancipation of Jews is the emancipation of mankind from Judaism.”

In the wake of the Tree of Life massacre, Trump said, “the scourge of anti-Semitism cannot be ignored, cannot be tolerated and cannot be allowed to continue.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that no non-Israeli leader has ever made such a strong commitment to combating Jew-hatred.

So are leftist Jews, the media, the Democrat Party, and other haters of Trump serving American Jews by condemning the most supportive President the state of Israel and the Jewish people have ever had? Of course not. Their hateful rhetoric and policies are divisive and expose Jews to increasing levels of anti-Semitism. They reveal themselves as partisans that will stop at nothing to advance their political interests despite the damage they inflict on the nation, American Jews, and Israel. Their record demonstrates that the core of anti-Semitism in America and around the world is on the left, and in particular amongst high-profile left-wing Jews, in many of our non-orthodox synagogues, college campuses, Hollywood, and the Democrat Party. While anti-Semites exist on the right, Republicans and conservatives reject them unequivocally. That is not the case for the leftist establishment, which embraces its anti-Semites — to its lasting shame.

Dr. Moss is a practicing Ear Nose and Throat Surgeon, author, and columnist, residing in Jasper, IN. He has written A Surgeon’s Odyssey and Matilda’s Triumph, available on amazon.com. Find more of his essays at richardmossmd.com. Visit Richard Moss, M.D. on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, Gettr, GAB, TruthSocial, and Instagram.

