Take This Potentially Deadly Vaccine, Or We Will Deny You Lifesaving Care

Who would have ever thought that, in the United States of America, a sick child would be denied lifesaving medical treatment solely because she wasn’t vaccinated against COVID-19? Yulia is the adopted daughter of two military veterans, Chrissy and Lee Hicks. Duke University Hospital is cruelly denying her a kidney transplant because she is unvaxxed.

This is happening despite our knowing so much more about COVID treatments, including how mask mandates and social distancing did little to stop the spread. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky went on CNN in January to say that vaccination is no longer effective in stopping the spread of disease. In fact, the vaccine never was. There is good reason to be skeptical of vaccination, particularly for those with underlying renal and cardiac conditions. As I will show, the government itself warns of this.

It should frighten every citizen that our government and the medical community have largely closed ranks. The perception among many is that the explanation for leftist corporate behavior is ideological. I see it as more dollars driven—profit above all else—although both situations exist. Twitter attests to this.

Image: Yulia Hicks in a snapshot her parents have made public. YouTube screen grab.

On April 8, 2020, Minnesota State Senator Scott Jensen, a family physician, spoke with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham about the accuracy of COVID-19 reporting concerning death counts. His comments were in response to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci’s labeling suggestions that counts were deliberately inflated as conspiratorial. From that interview:

I would remind him (Fauci) that anytime health care intersects with dollars it gets awkward. Right now, Medicare has determined that if you have a Covid-19 admission to the hospital, you’ll get paid $13,000. If that Covid-19 patient goes on a ventilator, you get $39,000, three times as much. Nobody can tell me after 35 years in the world of medicine that sometimes those kinds of things impact on [sic] what we do. It is true however, that the government will pay more to hospitals for Covid-19 cases in two senses: By paying an additional 20% on top of traditional Medicare rates for Covid-19 patients during the public health emergency, and by reimbursing hospitals for treating the uninsured patients with the disease (at that enhanced rate). The Cares Act (Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act-March 27, 2020) which created the enhanced compensation also established a $100 billion fund to assist hospitals.

The enhanced reimbursement incentivizes hospitals to declare any hospitalization as COVID-19-related. However, there is a vast difference between dying with COVID-19 and dying from COVID-19.

As is known today, manipulating the COVID-19 data allowed leftist operatives and politicians to smear President Donald Trump and drive him from office. At that time, presidential candidate Joe Biden never let up blaming Trump for driving up the death count, calling it unacceptable. Yet, there were more COVID deaths under Biden than Trump when looking at a comparable timeline. By January 20, 2022, there were more than twice as many deaths under the Biden Administration as that of his predecessor.

As it was for Trump, Covid-19 has been a defining issue of Biden’s presidency. (link) As of Jan 19, 2022, there have been more than 850,000 deaths in the U.S. attributed to Covid-19, a figure that’s more than twice as high as when Biden was sworn in, according to Johns Hopkins University & Medicine statistics.

A December 7 report from Bob Unruh helps to spotlight how citizens across the globe find themselves struggling with situations similar to that which 14-year-old Yulia Hicks faces.

What’s ironic is that none of this should be happening. The Biden administration itself warns of the potential dangers the vaccines cause to those with renal and cardiac conditions.

From the National Institute for Health (National Library of Medicine, National Center for Biotechnology Information):

[T]he specific pathophysiologic link and causality between the incidence of kidney diseases and Covid-19 vaccination are difficult to confirm. However, clinicians need to consider the possibility that kidney diseases may be provoked by vaccines in patients who have renal symptoms.

Likewise, for Myocardial Infarction:

Myocardial Infarction related to Covid-19 vaccination is a rare, but serious and life-threatening condition. Chest discomfort should be regarded as a warning sign, particularly in people who have been administered a dose of the vaccine within the previous two days.

Some argue that COVID-19 can produce this condition and your risk is greater of finding yourself in this situation without vaccination than with it. However, even they agree that more research is needed to clarify the risk of contracting this coronary disease and its long-term effects.

Contrary to the government narrative, we are seeing more evidence that fatal incidents attributed to cardiac disease can be traced to adverse consequences from vaccination. It is unsurprising that federal officials have written off heart inflammation (Myocarditis) following COVID-19 vaccination as mild and temporary rather than acknowledging that this peer-reviewed study indicates more frequent consequences that are severe and permanent.

The German study is based on the results of standardized autopsies of 25 patients without preexisting illnesses who were “found unexpectedly dead at home” within 20 days of vaccination. Heidelberg University researchers found five had “cardiac autopsy consistent with (epi-) myocarditis.”

An MIT study from Israel showed that hospitals saw 25% jumps in emergency medical services related to heart conditions in 16-39-year-olds after vaccination. In addition, a study of about 300 Thai teenagers that found “cardiovascular effects” in nearly a third after their second Pfizer dose. While most recovered, seven had serious complications requiring hospitalization and ongoing care. The study was published in August in the peer-reviewed Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease.

The U.S. government pushed vaccination on the public while downplaying the effectiveness of established medical treatments such as hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. At the end of 2021, Pete Hegseth interviewed Dr. Benjamin Carson, the world-renowned neurosurgeon. Carson argued for the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin and quoted statistics comparing mortality rates from Nigeria to America. At the time, deaths in Nigeria from COVID-19 were 14 per million, while in America, the rate has been 2200 per million.

The left repeatedly vilified Dr. Carson, calling him a snake oil salesman and incompetent—as if they would know.

Since 2020, Big Government has used Big Pharma and Big Tech to accomplish political goals at the expense of hundreds of thousands of lives. Hospitals such as Duke University respond as they do because of the coercive use of government resources, financial, and otherwise. The life of innocent 14-year-old Yulia Hicks and others like her mean nothing to these people, just a name on a form that could bring them more COVID-19 payments.

There is hope for Yulia, though, because her parents have filed suit against Duke University Hospital. Let’s hope that the litigation turns out well.