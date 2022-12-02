Our Republican Leaders Have Failed Us

We need to replace the current leaders of the Republican Party -- RNC chair Ronna McDaniel (niece of Mitt Romney), Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and current House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. They have failed miserably in their duties.

But we can’t insist that they recount the votes or complain that they didn’t support Trump candidates. They’ll just dismiss us as “right-wing extremist election-deniers.”

Instead, we need to use their own rules against them.

First, they violated the sacred rule that the party members choose the candidates in the primaries, not the leadership elites. Primaries are where new and exciting candidates are discovered and developed.

Kevin McCarthy interfered in the primaries on a massive scale. On September 27, the Washington Post detailed his efforts to “systematically weed out GOP candidates who could either cause McCarthy trouble if he becomes House speaker or jeopardize GOP victories in districts where a more moderate candidate might have a better chance at winning.”

Second, they accepted donations from outside the party.

McCarthy used his Congressional Leadership Fund -- a super-PAC with over $165 million -- to help “moderate” primary candidates and incumbents succeed over challengers from the “far-right” and “election-deniers.” Reporters were able to dig through public finance records to uncover the links between McCarthy and others supporting “moderate” Republicans over MAGAs. One group was… "mostly funded by Riot Games executive Marc Merrill and Cathryn Murdoch, the wife of former Fox News executive James Murdoch, who are both major donors to the Democratic National Committee.”

Third, you don’t oppose your own members of Congress. In North Carolina, McCarthy tried to unseat Madison Cawthorn, a conservative firebrand endorsed by Trump.

The fourth rule is “don’t bring shame to the GOP.”

McCarthy has a disturbing connection with FTX, the cryptocurrency giant that recently filed for bankruptcy of $3.7 billion. In the Cawthorn race, millions were spent to defeat him -- “$700,000, came from Ryan Salame, an executive at crypto currency exchange FTX U.S., a major donor both to McCarthy’s own operation and to other groups backing McCarthy’s favored candidates. West Realm Shires Services, the corporate name used by FTX U.S., gave $750,000 to CLF in August… Mark Wetjen, the head of public policy and regulatory strategy at FTX, was invited with his family to McCarthy’s August donor retreat in Wyoming.”

National File reported McCarthy used left-wing oligarch money to fund a "secretive," anti-MAGA campaign within the GOP to protect his establishment speaker ambitions.”

Armed with corrupt FTX crypto money, Kevin McCarthy spent the 2022 midterms picking winners and losers, with his long-term speakership fantasies at the top of his agenda… The seats they were fighting for were surrendered to Democrats, and conservatives “in the know” spoke of a “power-sharing” agreement between McCarthy and Democrat leadership, which now appears to be materializing.

Mitch McConnell is also tied in with FTX and worked to derail MAGA candidates on the Senate side. Open Secrets reported a $2.5 million FTX donation to his Senate Leadership Fund.

As more information comes out about FTX and their part in laundering American donations to Ukraine back to Democrats, both McConnell and McCarthy are vulnerable to charges of being involved, potentially causing embarrassment for the GOP, something the mainstream media would be delighted to exploit.

McConnell was censured by the Alaska GOP for interfering in the primary there. On October 22nd he pulled funding from Senate candidate Brigadier General Don Bolduc in New Hampshire, despite the closeness of the race, to give to Murkowski. He also refused to fund Blake Masters in the Arizona senate race and ended the election season with $40 million in unspent funds.

McConnell is now meeting with Democrat Senate Leader Chuck Schumer who said, “I’m going to say to the Republicans in the Senate who are not the MAGA Republicans, stop letting them lead your party. Work with us to get things done. I intend to sit down with Mitch McConnell and express that.”

Both McConnell and McCarthy were called out by Chronicles for their war on MAGA Republicans. Their heavy-handed interference in the way the GOP chooses candidates in the primaries proves they serve their own interests, not those of Republican party members or the good of the country.

The fifth argument is basic incompetence.

Ronna McDaniel failed in her duties to support the party in 2022. She did nothing to correct the problems from the 2020 election, almost guaranteeing a repeat of vote counting hijinks in 2022. The 2021 Committee on Election Integrity came up with a report that she ignored. The Gateway Pundit made a list of steps she should have taken to ensure election integrity, none were accomplished.

McDaniel also failed to support conservative GOP primary winners in the general election, leading to losses that were totally unnecessary. In political campaigns, data is king. But the RNC database was so inaccurate that it did more harm than good by wasting valuable volunteer time reaching out to persuade leaning voters and ensuring conservatives made it out to the polls. Instead of looking at the voter rolls to eliminate the dead and relocated, the GOP did nothing.

“Wisconsin canvassers went to a door where a dozen people lived. They knocked or rang the bell asking for Bill and Sally, on the voter roll, leaning GOP. “What, says the ancient resident?” “I’ve lived here 12 years and never heard of them!” “This happened so much, canvassers communicated with the local voter integrity team noting how dismal the lists were. One senior member of a statewide race said they knew they were “screwed when our canvassers reported back.”

Then, she abandoned her party’s candidates after the polls closed…

When questionable results came in, particularly in Arizona… “orders came down from Washington, DC, and the office of GOP Chairwoman, to stand down. They left the Arizona candidates and voters on the field to bleed while they scampered back to DC or went on vacation.”

The result was that the problems from 2020 occurred in 2022 -- odd stoppages of vote counting, mishandled ballots, voters told they’d already voted. The massive GOP lead in the polls prior to 2022 evaporated, and our leaders seem content to go back to being the minority party and working with Democrats.

Still, over 100 of 168 elite RNC members have signed a letter endorsing her again for party chair. The good news is that she is being challenged by Lee Zeldin, who performed very well in New York state, and even Trump supporter Mike Lindell has thrown his pillow into the ring.

McCarthy is currently talking like a very strong conservative in advance of his run for Speaker of the House on January 3rd. It’s what he will do if he wins that is worrisome.

We don’t need wimpy GOP leadership motivated by self-interest at the expense of our nation’s survival. We need warriors who will oppose the radical policies of the Left. There are good alternatives who can unite the party, aggressively investigate the Democrats, and expose the blatant corruption of our current president.

Instead of voicing your opposition based on their acceptance of 2020 election fraud and their opposition to Trump, simply argue that they broke their own rules by meddling in primaries, accepting donations from hostile parties, and may be embroiling the GOP in an embarrassing scandal with their ties to FTX. But the best argument is their incompetence. By their actions they turned the “Red Wave” into an electoral disaster, and can’t be trusted to run things any longer.

Just say, “after two major failures it’s time to try new leadership for the GOP.”

Once we have true conservative warriors in place, ending electoral fraud will be their top priority, because without free and fair elections, America is lost.

