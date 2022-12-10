Maricopa or Die

It's been a month since the November elections, and it's obvious that serious irregularities exist in our voting systems. Unless they are exposed and fixed, our country will have been taken over by our internal and external enemies, and we will never recover.

All of the efforts to fight back against the fraud nationwide have been unsuccessful except for in Maricopa County, Arizona. Kari Lake, the gubernatorial candidate, is still fighting — filing lawsuit after lawsuit in an effort to overturn the "results" in her campaign, where the current secretary of state in charge of the election, Katie Hobbs, was her opponent. Hobbs wouldn't recuse herself despite the fact that she would be overseeing her own election. Unbelievable! When outrageous election problems caused some counties to withhold their vote certifications, Hobbs threatened them with class 6 felonies.

Not only did Katie Hobbs bully her own county supervisors, but Elon Musk's recent revelations show how she worked with Twitter to silence her critics.

The mainstream media have been working overtime to repress the story and trash the credibility of Kari Lake. But there are a few brave souls tilting against the windmills of organized propaganda — if you know where to look.

Lara Logan, the investigative journalist from South Africa known for her heroics as a war correspondent, was a star on CBS 60 Minutes, but she seems to have missed the memo about reporting on inconvenient political corruption.

In a recent interview, she explained that the problem is with not just the Democrats, but also some Republicans, who have joined them to create a UniParty willing to ignore blatant election fraud in exchange for a share of the pie.

On the day of the election, stories about problems with voting machines, tabulators, and printers in Republican districts only were largely ignored. Republicans, forced to wait in long lines, were told to put their ballots in a "special box" to be counted later. We later learned that these votes were commingled with others that had already been counted and probably never made it into the totals.

The biggest story that has appeared almost nowhere in mainstream media, including the once "fair, balanced, and unafraid" Fox News, is that in Maricopa County, in-person voters showed up for the August 2 primary, and they choose the Republican candidate 80% of the time...but they suddenly seemed to change their minds in the general election.

On November 8, in-person voters came from the following parties:

Democrat, 17%

Republicans, 53%

Independents, 31%

In the primary on August 2, of the 31,000 registered "Independents" that showed up, 74% asked for a Republican ballot. Only 23% asked for a Democrat ballot.

The November Election Day results were reported in batches as they were counted...

Reported Thursday, November 11, 50.7% Hobbs, 49.3% Lake, total 72,000 ballots

Reported Saturday, November 13, 48.2% Hobbs, 51.8% Lake, total 85,000

Reported Sunday, November 14, 46% Hobbs, 54% Lake, total 97,000

With 254,000 votes cast on Election Day, that's about 127,000 votes per candidate with about 94,000 votes from Independents.

In order for these results to have been accurate, you would have to assume that all Independents voted for Hobbs when they had shown up 90 days earlier and voted 74% for the Republican.

This means that 65,000 Independents changed their minds on Election Day and suddenly voted for Hobbs. The final margin of Hobbs' victory was only 17,000 votes, and this single county would have meant a switch of 131,000 votes.

This seems likely, since all the polls prior to the election showed Kari Lake with a 10% lead.

Here is some math you might want to check out…

Hobbs % Lake % Total Hobbs Lake Thursday 50.7 49.3 72,000 36,504 35,496 Saturday 48.2 51.8 85,000 40,970 44,030 Sunday 46 54 97,000 44,620 52,380 Totals 254,000 122,094 131,906 Primary vote turnout by party Primary % Hobbs Lake Democrat 16.6% 42,164 100% 42,164 Republican 52.7% 133,858 100% 133,858 Independent 30.7% 77,978 74% 18,247 57,704 switch? TOTAL VOTES 254,000 TOTAL 60,411 191,562 251,973 131,151

If that's not enough, The Gateway Pundit reported that the totals show that the GOP candidates for governor, secretary of state, Senate, and attorney general received thousands fewer votes than the candidates for state treasurer and state mine inspector.

It is common for the "top of the ballot" — the major candidates — to get more votes than the lesser-known "down-ballot" candidates. The normal pattern of more top-ballot votes held true for the Democrat side. This strongly suggests that results were manipulated in favor of the Democrats.

These same top-of-ballot counts were also less than the total votes counted for all U.S. House races. In the nine Arizona districts, 1,325,000 votes were counted for GOP House candidates, while 1,196,000; 1,271,000; and 1,254,00 were totaled for the Senate, governor, and secretary of state GOP candidates. Again, the Democrat side showed the normal pattern: more top-of-ballot votes.

The idea that anyone is being fooled by Democrat assertions that our elections are "free and fair" is not believed by most of the American people. Problems with the election in Arizona have Republicans furious, and a majority of nationwide voters agree that our "sacred right to vote" is at risk.

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 71% of Likely U.S. voters believe it's likely — including 40% who say it's Very Likely — that problems with the election in Maricopa County affected the outcome of the Senate election in Arizona. ... After reports of Election Day problems with vote tabulation in Maricopa County, (Kari) Lake called the election "botched" and declared: "This isn't about Republicans or Democrats. This is about our sacred right to vote, a right that many voters were, sadly, deprived of on November 8th." Seventy-two percent (72%) of Likely Voters agree with Lake's statement, including 45% who Strongly Agree.

We can only hope that Kari Lake will continue her fight against this fraud. Send her a few bucks to defray legal expenses.

Why is the standard for proving election fraud so high? "You must prove in a court of law that enough cheating occurred to flip the results." Instead, our Boards of Elections should be able to produce evidence to anyone who asks how they ensured an honest election, including how the ballots were generated, verified, transported, and totaled in front of non-partisan or bi-partisan observers. If not, they should lose their jobs.

We can also hope that the new Republican House of Representatives will conduct thorough investigations into voter fraud in the 2022 and 2020 elections, though it is unsure if Kevin McCarthy will have the stones to do an honest job. In the meantime, call your representatives and tell them you expect answers, not waffling. Make no donations to the Republican National Committee unless their leadership changes from Ronna McDaniel, who has been silent about voter fraud.

In the corporate world, the burden of proof for accurate bookwork is the responsibility of the company CEO and CFO. It is not the job of the shareholders to prove wrongdoing.

If fraud can be clearly proven in even one county, the dam of deceit will burst, and hundreds of cases of vote fraud will be brought to attention. Elections will be overturned or revoted, and the perpetrators should end up in jail.

Image: Kari Lake. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.