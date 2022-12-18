Losing Our Culture

America was founded by religious Christians who believed the Bible and followed it in their daily lives. We have gradually reached the point where Christianity has no place in public discourse.

American culture is gradually being destroyed by left-wing socialist ideas and a foreign invasion that is working against everything that we hold dear.

America was founded by folk who were persecuted because of their religion. They founded the Plymouth Colony. The Mayflower left England on September 6 and arrived in America on November 9 — 66 days.

To provide a guide for their government, they wrote The Mayflower Compact, the first legal document in the United States. The document, signed by 41, left little question as to why they came.

IN THE NAME OF GOD, AMEN. We, whose names are underwritten, the Loyal Subjects of our dread Sovereign Lord King James, by the Grace of God, of Great Britain, France, and Ireland, King, Defender of the Faith, &c. Having undertaken for the Glory of God, and Advancement of the Christian Faith, and the Honour of our King and Country, a Voyage to plant the first Colony in the northern Parts of Virginia ...

The Declaration of Independence (1776) made it clear that our rights come from God alone.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men ...

The Constitution (1787) built on that foundation. Here is the Preamble.

We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.

As a part of that first Constitution, the first ten amendments were called The Bill of Rights (May 15, 1791). Here is the First Amendment.

Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

Horace Mann, who was born on May 4, 1796, is credited with being the father of the American Public Education system. Mann determined that the new school system ought to be free of all sectarian influences. So biblical teaching and morality were not part of the new public education system.

But America is a Christian nation, founded on Christian principles. Justice Brewer said in Church of the Holy Trinity v. United States (1892), "This is a Christian nation."

As America became more secular, on January 22, 1973, Roe v. Wade protected abortions.

The Department of Education was established in October 1979.

Planned Parenthood v. Casey built on Roe v. Wade, June 29, 1992.

Lawrence v. Texas legalized homosexual conduct, June 26, 2003. In his dissent against that ruling, Justice Antonin Scalia angrily warned that if the court was willing to strike down sodomy laws, other state laws on moral choices could soon be lifted, among them laws defining marriage.

Just a few short years later, gay "marriage" was enforced as normal by the Court in Obergefell v. Hodges, June 26, 2015.

Next came federal support for education and the control that came with it.

Since public education was doing poorly, a study was conducted, and the report (1983) was called "A Nation At Risk." A key provision of the study was this sobering statement.

If an unfriendly foreign power had attempted to impose on America the mediocre educational performance that exists today, we might well have viewed it as an act of war.

Next came Goals 2000 (1994), under President Clinton. This was also supposed to improve public education, but there was little change in achievement.

No Child Left Behind (2002) under President George W. Bush had high-sounding goals but spent a lot of money and saw no improvement in achievement.

Then there was Race to the Top (2012), which dedicated over $4 billion to improve education.

The Every Student Succeeds Act, signed into law December 10, 2015, rolled back much of the federal government's education policy and gave the states more leeway in calling the shots.

Critical Race Theory said "race is a social construct" and insisted there was much racism in our public schools. It was immediately attacked as racist and un-American. As a result, our schools became even more secular. Although the theory is over forty years old, it did not really come into its own until about 2020.

With the Court opinion in Obergefell (above), gays and gay "marriage" became accepted in society, especially in our schools. Then it was a short hop to transgender issues.

Transgender issues have been considered for at least a century. Michael Dillon was the first woman to have surgery to make herself look like a male, in 1944, and Roberta Cowell was the first man to make himself look like a woman, in 1951. But only recently has transgenderism become an issue at our schools, with children being pressured to change their sex, and even with surgeries.

Over the years, schools have gradually become more secular. School prayer was blocked in Engel v. Vitale (1962), and Bible reading was banned in Abington School District v. Schempp (1963).

Illegal immigration has always been a problem. Even when I was a young boy, people talked about "wetbacks," who were Mexicans who had swum the Rio Grande. But under President Biden, immigration has become a serious problem, with over a million illegal aliens seized at the border. How many illegal aliens are presently in the United States? Many millions. And having so many means a change to our culture, as few come here and expect to accept our American way of life. This is a disaster. Under Trump, a border wall was begun, and illegal aliens were sent back across the border. Under President Biden, none of that seems to matter.

The election of 2020 saw many sworn statements of election fraud. That has continued to the present time, and no one seems to be able to do anything about it. Officially, we are told that the 2020 and 2022 elections were "the most secure election in American history."

Several hundred people gathered at the capitol of Michigan and delivered 7,000 affidavits of election fraud. Here is another claim, from Arizona. Here is a data base of voter fraud, state by state.

Now we have a president who has inflated our currency, spent billions on climate change, and supports vaccinations even for young children, who have little risk. (One doctor even insists that so-called vaccines are doing unprecedented harm to Americans.) He has also destroyed our energy sector and seems totally lost when it comes to the value and history of fossil fuels.

Unless we can stop all this, our culture will be forever changed.

Jim Hollingsworth is a graduate of Pensacola College. He has written Climate Change: A Convenient Truth, Cortez: A Biography, The Ancient Culture of the Aztec Empire, and Abortion Compassion.

Image via Max Pixel.