How the Transgender Industry Targets Victims of Autism

Few things are stunning these days, but it was alarming to learn of the the autism link in the drastic increase in transgenderism.

As the mother of a young adult son with autism (high functioning), I had no idea what autism could possibly have with wanting to "become" (or think one has become) the opposite gender.

The vulnerabilities of people with autism that place them at great risk of being considered for "gender reassignment surgery" include "otherness," feeling different -- that they don't quite fit in -- not understanding social cues and not quite connecting with people, feeling less empathy. All make them different. As with many teenagers, those with autism often seek affirmation, identity, and attention, and changing one's entire "identity" is now a popular way to obtain it.

New research by Dr. Steve Stagg published in European Psychiatry found that "14% of the transgender and non-binary group had a diagnosis of autism, while a further 28% of this group reached the cut-off point for an autism diagnosis, suggesting a high number of potentially undiagnosed individuals. These figures were primarily driven by high-scoring" females, supporting evidence of a large population of undiagnosed women with an autism spectrum disorder. Autism in the general community is estimated to be no more than 4%, so 14% is significant. "The authors also found higher levels of systematizing (a tendency to analyze, control and use rule-based systems) and lower levels of empathy among the transgender and non-binary group, characteristics often found in individuals with an autism spectrum disorder."

A friend's niece attends a day program for people with autism. She's come home several times suddenly announcing she might really be a boy, a topic apparently thrown out at her program run by "progressives." Of course, parental consent is not always required, something the trans movement and some Democrats have pushed. In those cases, parents are left helpless against a powerful onslaught of praise and pressure on their child. Depending on the state, parents aren't allowed in the room with their child at a doctor or therapist's office, so don't know what is discussed. While raving about the new identity that will make the person feel "whole" and "as they were meant to be," the serious risks of sex reassignment surgery are downplayed. Heart conditions, increased cancer risk, loss of bone density, and of course loss of fertility are among them, and of course there remains a whole gamut of long term consequences that have yet to be studied.

The encouragement to "transition" can come from a transgendered person or even someone who profits from the process. Following the first suggestion comes encouragement, and that brings on a lot of attention from well-meaning people who speak of the teen's "courage" to "be who you truly are." The compliments and applause are exactly the approval these often lonely kids are craving. Other adults and students who have been fed years of non-binary brainwashing go along. The powerful gender movement insists that a kid who says he's meant to be in the other gender's body who is not supported is at risk of suicide. To the contrary, powerful new research suggests just the opposite. As National Review reported there's now "strong evidence that making it easier for minors to undergo cross-sex medical interventions likely leads to higher rates of suicide among young people."

Ironically, that research followed new guidance from the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, lowering their group’s recommended starting ages for hormone treatments and surgeries by two years to age 14, citing "scientific evidence" that it helps mental health.

That scientific" evidence" is garbage, according to Jay Greene of the Heritage Foundation, who found existing research on the topic of transgender treatments and the mental health of teenagers is “so deficient as to be worthless.” Making it easier for minors to undergo cross-sex medical interventions actually leads to higher rates of suicide among young people.

A co-worker's friend has a daughter born Janice who now goes by Jason. After several years of being bullied by a small group at school for her autism-like symptoms, followed by her starting to do drugs and cutting herself, her mother was almost relieved when a psychologist suggested maybe Janice would really feel "who she/he was meant to be" if she switched to male-hood. Therapy, school intervention, and medication had no effect, and the psychologist reported inaccurately that everyone who transgenders finds relief and is much better emotionally and socially. The parents were urged to "affirm" her identity. While they talked it over, their daughter attempted suicide. They were told that suicide was a serious risk as long as the girl's unmet needs of really being a boy went unsupported. That prompted them to start her on a 14-month course of hormones, a double mastectomy, and (nauseatingly) creating an artificial penis. "Jason" is now three years along this path. Tragically, she's still doing drugs and cutting her wrists, and still occasionally talks of suicide. The result is a traumatized family, profoundly regretful father, confused and depressed siblings, and debt arising from expensive surgeries.

Recently some media outlets, generally the Christian, Catholic, or conservative ones, have begun to report an increase of "de-transitioners," who underwent gender transition and after great regret, returned to their biological self. PJ Media reported on young adults who found no relief after elaborate and harmful "transitioning," who are speaking out about being pushed along the transgender conveyer belt with little true investigation into mental health issues.

Doctors have pushed this movement despite findings that sex reassignment surgery carries significant risks, and no evidence of improved mental-health outcomes. For example, Allie, a 22-year-old who stopped taking testosterone after one-and-a-half years, said she initially started the transition when she gave up trying to figure out why she could not identify with, or befriend, women, and after a childhood and adolescence spent mostly around boys and being more interested in traditionally male activities. She endured sexual abuse as a teenager and her parents divorced when she was in high school. Allie also had multiple suicide attempts and many incidents of self-harm. When she decided to transition, she went to a private clinic and received cross-sex hormones within a few months of her first and only 30-minute consultation. "There was no explorative therapy," she said, adding that she was never given a formal diagnosis of gender dysphoria.

For the first year, she said she was "over the freaking moon" because she felt like it was the answer. But things started to unravel while she attended university and she attempted suicide. Only when a social worker identified her symptoms, ongoing since childhood, as autism did she decide to cease her transition.

Limpida, age 24, said he felt pushed into transitioning after seeking help at a Planned Parenthood clinic (note: many PP clinics now profit from distributing hormone pills, often without parent's knowledge). He identified as trans at 15 and spent years attempting to be a woman socially, but it made him feel more miserable. When he went to the clinic at age 21 for estrogen, he felt like the staff was dismissive of his mental-health concerns -- including that he was suicidal, had substance abuse, and was severely depressed. He was told he was the "perfect candidate" for transitioning. Feeling worse a year later, he decided to de-transition. Only later was he diagnosed with autism.

Kids with autism should not be viewed as prey for the lucrative and immoral gender industry, and parents need to be vigilant about conversations they’re not part of, as well as media input, in potentially creating a life-altering nightmare.

