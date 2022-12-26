Don't Buy What Democrats Are Selling as Reality

We live in a topsy-turvy world, where true reality is often altered and replaced with a new surreal Democrat reality. This new pseudo-reality is then forced upon society and reinforced until those who imposed it eventually claim that this newly created reality is indeed fact. Hence, Democrats want to force a paradigm shift in what is considered reality.

The problem with this approach is that the new pseudo-realities are almost always totally implausible. People using old-fashioned common sense, and powers of observation, can easily see through these new false realities. However, those who refuse to accept the new pseudo-realities are then labeled as conspirators and as anti-government. The main creators of these new realities are Democrats and their many allies. Beware of what those in today's Democrat party hierarchy are pushing as reality. By the standards of long held societal traditions, common sense, and ultimate truth, what the Democrats offer as reality is often anything but. Following are some examples.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that our southern border is safe and secure when, in truth, they are open like a sieve. Illegal aliens are pouring into our nation by the millions. Imbedded among this unchecked influx are terrorists, criminals, and communicable disease–carriers. This unabated alien onslaught has also set up conditions for drug cartels to infiltrate the U.S. more easily with tons of horrible drugs, which are killing American citizens daily at an unprecedented rate. The United States' southern border is far from safe or secure.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe there is equal justice under the law, while the truth is that conservative Americans are regularly charged, convicted, and sentenced to maximum penalties. Conversely, Democrats like the great majority of BLM and Antifa rioters go scot-free after committing felonious crimes. Democrats like Hunter Biden are not prosecuted at all in the face of overwhelming evidence of significant criminal wrongdoing. There is no longer equal justice under the law in our country. It is now an unequal, two-tiered justice system.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that President Biden is fit for service, while anyone using the simple powers of observation will see a senile old man in the throes of dementia, who, instead of leading, is himself being led by Democrat handlers around him. He is the victim of elder abuse by those Democrats who have allowed him to hold a position in which he is totally incapable of serving. President Biden would need only to take a public mental acuity test if he wished to prove his mental fitness and reveal his true cognitive status.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that all U.S. elections are free and fair when many are plainly not. Democrats act as though once an election is complete, it is automatically fair and finished. They then label anyone contesting election results as a perpetrator of fake news. The facts are that in the 2020 and 2022 elections, the Democrats ignored or discounted hundreds of sworn and damning affidavits by disenfranchised voters, poll-watchers, and ballot support personnel. They ignore credible expert testimonies from statistical analysts and auditors who say the chances of Democrats to have won some elections in the way they did are astronomically tiny (unless fraud is factored into the equation).

Regarding election fraud accusations against Democrats, they choose not to prove their innocence, but instead just declare themselves innocent absent proof. Meanwhile, they fight commonsense election reforms like voter ID and signature verification (and a whole list of others) with every ounce of opposition they can muster. These denial actions project guilt, not innocence. Democrats label non-Democrats who doubt election results as election deniers. The Democrats themselves are obviously election fraud deniers in the face of massive evidence of election malfeasance.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that killing human babies for convenience is acceptable as long as the babies are pre-born. Democrats disrespect those who believe that the Bible condemns abortion, and they call Bible believers bigots. Democrats desire that pro-life individuals be labeled as anti-abortion, but they themselves are aghast if someone rightfully refers to anti-abortion advocates as pro-death.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that authoritarian government controls and mandates during COVID were acceptable measures and that further government lockdowns, school closures, mandates, and business restrictions should continue to be allowed without question. Really?

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that the COVID vaccine program, which used an experimental and non-fully tested drug, which turned out not to protect recipients from either getting or transmitting the COVID disease, was perfectly normal and non-problematic. Note that the definition of "vaccine" had to be changed to suit this new Democrat reality.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that everyone should continue to receive COVID vaccine boosters. This in the face of mounting evidence that current COVID vaccines are neither safe nor effective. The current mRNA vaccines have, in fact, been deadly to thousands of people. To many other individuals, the COVID vaccines are the cause of debilitating conditions that adversely affect circulatory, neurologic, reproductive, musculoskeletal, and immune body systems. Cover-ups need to stop, boosters-for-all need to cease, and responsible people and entities need to be held accountable.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that they stand for truth when in fact many are proven liars. Their 46th U.S. president is chief among them. He has a lifelong habit of bloviating falsehoods about his personal achievements and education. He tells us his son Hunter and he himself have done nothing wrong when there is Hunter's abandoned laptop chock-full of factual and incriminating evidence that proves Biden's statement false.

Also, another bald-faced Democrat liar is Adam Schiff. He spent two years insisting repeatedly that President Trump was colluding with Russia. In fact, investigators proved him wrong, leaving Schiff with zero credibility. It turned out that Hillary Clinton's campaign initiated this falsehood by using unverifiable misinformation supplied by a professional Russian misinformant. These few examples of Democrat untruths are just the tip of the iceberg.

Under their new pseudo-reality, the Democrats would have us believe that male athletes can change their sex simply by declaring themselves female. This even though male athletes can never change their inherent XY male chromosome make-up. Not so astonishingly, these mediocre male athletes often skyrocket to being top-tier "female" athletes after their declaration.

In short, Democrats want you to believe whatever they desire to be real is true. At the same time, anyone who opposes them and tries to correct them is automatically labeled by Democrats as being wrong and false. If facts and details don't exactly line up with the Democrats' viewpoint, they just create a new and alternate realty that suits their goals and needs (but which may have nothing in common with actual verifiable reality).

Beware! If you believe in the Democrats' faux reality, you do so at your own peril! The spider will have caught you in its web.

Image: Tom Hilton via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.