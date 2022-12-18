Conservatives Just Might Win in the End

The news presents a troubling and depressing worldview. Reviewing the news, I have a question that’s simple to ask but difficult to answer: Do the issues we face affect the mortality of conservatives and progressives differently? Considering those issues involving life and death, I suspect conservatives might be winning.

It certainly feels like the progressives are winning the culture war. Politically, they have power whether or not they won legitimately. Progressives seem to outnumber conservatives in cultural influence. That implies that they will always be dominant in America.

However, the future could be different. Conservatives may have the ability to surpass the progressives in number and influence because of the very political and social issues the progressives created. Here are a few areas where the differences in progressive and conservative mortality may make a difference.

Transgenderism is a major issue. This includes medical transitions that may create irreversible life-altering changes provided by supportive doctors. The number of people claiming to be non-binary or transgender is increasing. However, this is an increasing population of people that may never be capable of having children. Is this population of people that probably will not reproduce more likely to be conservative or progressive?

More people are identifying as something other than heterosexual. These people choose to live lives that see them having children only through extraordinary means. Are the people choosing to live in same-sex childless relationships more likely to be conservative or progressive?

Image: Cemetery by wirestock.

Evidence shows that the Covid vaccine may cause severe adverse reactions, including death and infertility. From the beginning, many conservatives have resisted the vaccines, so much so that, at one time, the Biden administration blamed COVID infections on conservatives resisting the vaccine. If the vaccine really does present a danger, is it more likely that conservatives or progressives will be experiencing the vaccine’s negative effects on their health and reproductivity?

Progressives accuse gun owners of going out and killing each other in acts of unrestrained “gun violence.” However, surveys and some research indicate that the defensive use of firearms prevents more deaths than are caused when criminals use guns. Are the people using guns defensively more likely to be conservative or progressive?

Gun deaths occur disproportionately in minority communities, which progressives have governed for decades. It is in these areas that those “mostly peaceful” protests in 2020 took lives and destroyed businesses. Are the people at risk in these communities more likely to be conservatives or progressives?

Abortion continues to be a widely accepted means of ending a pregnancy, despite the progressive fearmongering that it would be banned after the Hobbs decision moved the politics of abortion back to the states. It is known that Democrats have more support for abortion by a wide margin. Is it more likely a person getting an abortion is conservative or progressive?

People are waiting longer to get married or are deciding against children entirely. This is particularly true for college graduates. Are those who put off having or refuse to have families more likely to be conservative or progressive?

Farming is under attack, and government actions may lead to food shortages. This will affect people without independent means to provide their own food, leading them to suffer widespread starvation and possibly death. Who will be affected more severely—conservatives or progressives?

Climate change-driven efforts to end carbon-based fuels may lead to deaths from excessive temperatures, mostly cold. People unable to seek out and provide for their own warmth and comfort may suffer more than those who are more independent. Are these suffering people more likely to be conservatives or progressives?

Some studies show that religious people live longer and have more children. Are religious people more likely to be conservative or progressive?

A central aspect of the progressives’ great global reset is a planned and necessary population reduction, and the things listed above may be part of that plan. This same plan to reduce population may also have a disproportionate impact on progressives compared to conservatives. In the quest for fewer people, progressives may actually be giving conservatives the clear majority.

Of course, I can think of a few ways conservatives may be disproportionally harmed. Here are two examples: Conservatives may spend more time in their cars because rural and suburban areas require longer drives, and cars are dangerous. Conservatives may be more likely to have dangerous jobs. Diseases and medical issues also tend to attack indiscriminately. If Covid was designed to facilitate population reduction, it has been fairly evenhanded in how the deaths were distributed.

This is a thought exercise and is not a scientific numerical analysis. I really cannot know how the numbers will change over time. I suspect the progressives have considered these things, and they know what they are doing. Presumably, they understand that their domestic policies mean that their numbers may diminish relative to conservative numbers, something they cannot allow.

With that in mind, if I were to design a solution for this “problem,” I can think of nothing more effective than a wide-open border to neutralize an expected growth toward a conservative majority. It solves a problem that the progressives know they have created.