Citizens! The Declaration of Independence: Now Read It, and Learn

The Declaration of Independence makes clear points regarding tyranny, points now particularly applicable to the Biden administration given the current state of the federal government.

The very first American document reads:

All men… are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness; that to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; that whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government[.] But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object, evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new guards for their future security.

America has had enough of the long train of abuses, especially, by Congress and the presidents in our history. Joe Biden is the worst example of an executive leader. He fumbles his way through the presidency with ideas from his woke staff led by Ron Klain and Susan Rice, not one original thought. The government power grab during the COVID disaster needs analysis and reform.

The sole role of the government, to secure our unalienable rights, is no longer the goal. Our “civil servants” show no concern for our safety, they trod on our civil rights and decry human rights for the most vulnerable, and desecrate our economic rights for affordable property-ownership. Where is “the pursuit of happiness?” There remains no vestiges of the ideals the founders created, especially that pertaining to “the laws of nature and nature’s God.” God is an anachronism and anathema to modern society; especially to progressive Democrats.

Think back in history to the administrations and congresses that have wasted taxpayer money and have taxed citizens without their consent. The high price of housing and high property taxes jeopardize the right to own property — both byproducts of big government policy. These politicized thugs get elected and then do whatever they want to spend money and drive us, the American citizenry, deeper into debt.

What about the soldiers who have died in “unnecessary wars” conducted by presidents without Congress’ initial approval? Since Vietnam, our men have died for desultory reasons; soldiers stationed in Asia hit the hardest. For what?

Think back to the various web of scandals which characterized the government: the 19th century control of Congress by big business, Watergate, Iran-Contra, all of the Clinton crimes, Bush’s Iraq War and the weapons of mass destruction hoax, the illegal denigration of the whole Trump presidency, the Obama cash deals to terrorist countries, the wasted impeachments of President Trump, the January 6th Committee, and now the Biden’s Build Back Better green communism destroying the country.

Joseph Keppler's 1889 The Bosses of the Senate, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Now, Elon Musk, a private sector businessman, reveals more corruption than American law enforcement— federal government operatives working through a social media platform to censor Americans and sway an election. The hunt for Trump and the squashing of the Hunter Biden laptop data shows how extensive, perfidious, unprincipled, dishonorable, and falsified this current administration is toward its own citizens. Censorship by government, in violation of the sacred honor of the First Amendment’s protections of free speech and of the press, lives in the Swamp and in the evil backrooms of Washington.

The invasion of our border, which personifies the deliberate manifestation of the Biden government, blatantly denies citizens the human right to life. Americans will eventually die at the hands of some illegal immigrants. Where is the help for our daughters, sons, and grandchildren? Billions go to Ukraine above the interests and “general welfare” of citizens as Biden induced inflation rises. Government is not protecting our rights.

Most federal government policy is now filtered through racial and LGBTQ factors according to the new religion of Wokeism. This deadly doctrine engenders the destruction of the history of the United States. The 1619 Project and economic opportunities for minorities constrict equality for all Americans. This country convulsed through a Civil War and the Civil Rights Movement to abolish racial requirements for anything associated with citizen opportunity.

The federal and numerous state governments corrupt, compromise, and deceive the American people. The power hungry disregard the interests of citizens. One major example of this lies in the expeditious and rampant drug use of mainly young Americans. Not only do we have an internal illegal drug infestation, but the Biden/Harris administration allows Fentanyl and other lethal drugs to pour across the border. Everyday, this movement occurs, but stubborn Biden and embarrassing Harris deliberately and arrogantly refuse to close and secure the border. They deliberately halted the building of the wall to spite Trump voters. American citizens want a secure border. They consistently drive forward to have Title 42 removed so even more illegals can come into the United States. El Paso is an American city disintegrating into poverty because of the strain the illegals place on city services. Biden is a criminal for destroying many of his own cities!

There is no need for any type of violent upheaval to alter this government. When the Articles of Confederation became a problem in 1786, the states held a convention, first at Annapolis, Maryland, and then in Philadelphia to alter the government. The representatives completely changed the government to the present day Constitution without amending the Articles. Secret meetings in Philadelphia produced a new government without peripheral violence.

The Constitution does not need abolishing. Reasonable and more efficient checks on executive and legislative powers need creation, so we don’t end up with dictator-like imbeciles as Biden, Harris, Pelosi, Schiff, Schumer, O’Connell et al. These people have been in power for thirty and forty years. Government by the consent of the people dies out with each election. The biggest change needed for the nation is alleviating party domination of Congress. The Uniparty and spite drive the situation we face today. To persecute Trump, the Democrats and Biden issued over 80 executive orders limiting our energy, guiding “equity” and opening our borders.

Censure in Congress doesn’t work and expulsion is no longer utilized. Politics dictate impeachment. Additions to the check and balance system are desperately needed through structural framework changes in the Constitution. An altered government process can prevent party politics from removing a Vice President, a President, and a Speaker of the House. Biden and Harris will never get impeached because they are Democrats. Trump was impeached because he was a Republican. This has to stop to secure the future of the republic.

Randy Barnett, a Constitutional scholar, writes:

The assumption of natural rights expressed in the Declaration of Independence can be summed up by the following proposition: ‘First comes rights, then comes government.’ The rights of individuals do not originate with any government, but preexist its formation; the protection of these rights is the first duty of government; and even after government is formed, these rights provide a standard by which its performance is measured and, in extreme cases, its systemic failure to protect rights—or its systematic violation of rights—can justify its alteration or abolition.

A city needs choosing. A new constitutional convention needs to meet with representatives from each state based on men of reason, training, and intellect, not emotion. Discussion and argument will lead to a vote taken to alter parts of the Constitution. The amendment process will not work here, again, because of party politics and the corruption of the present government to awaken change. Washington doesn’t want change. Proposals would have to come from the convention. Another idea would be a quick recall vote by the people to remove criminal, traitorous leaders. Efficiency is key.

John Adams wrote:

Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness of the people; and not for profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men; therefore, the people alone have an incontestable, unalienable, and indefeasible right to institute government; and to reform, alter, or totally change the same, when their protection, safety, prosperity, and happiness require it.

Mark Levin has a similar idea: Convention of the States.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.