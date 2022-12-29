Black Lives Matter Lauded Fidel Castro, Domestic Terrorists

I reported previously how Dean Eduardo Peñalver of Cornell's famous law school used an official Cornell University web page to condemn Legal Insurrection's William Jacobson for disparaging Black Lives Matter. This page, which is still online as of December 27, 2022, says in part (emphasis is mine),

In light of this deep and rich tradition of walking the walk of racial justice, in no uncertain terms, recent blog posts of Professor William Jacobson, casting broad and categorical aspersions on the goals of those protesting for justice for Black Americans, do not reflect the values of Cornell Law School as I have articulated them. I found his recent posts to be both offensive and poorly reasoned.

I also reported how Hardin-Simmons University apparently forced out a student for posting a TikTok video that disparaged Black Lives Matter. HSU is already facing declining enrollments due to other reasons, and, in light of the following discovery, its treatment of this student should be an absolute disqualifier in the absence of rapid corrective action by HSU (including, for example, a public apology to the student in question). Less expensive public universities in Texas cannot discriminate against students for political views, and if students want education with a Baptist focus, there are plenty of Baptist churches and other organizations on or near the public universities in question.

I am also not sure why prospective law students should pay Cornell roughly $75,000 in annual tuition when SUNY Buffalo is closer to $25,000 a year for New York residents in the absence of corrective action by the university's administration or trustees. This corrective action should, as I see it, consist of removal of the web page in question along with a public apology to Professor Jacobson.

Black Lives Matter Eulogized Fidel Castro and Praised Domestic Terrorists

I came across the following eulogy for the murderous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro while looking for more information on "Mama Assata," as BLM calls the convicted cop-killer and domestic terrorist Assata Shakur, AKA Joanne Chesimard. This is straight from BLM Global Network itself and not from any of its detractors.

The first thing to note is the call for "revolution," which uses civil rights as a means rather than an objective. This reinforces the position that the only real difference between BLM icon George Floyd and Nazi icon Horst Wessel is that Floyd was Black and Wessel was Caucasian. Both were violent thugs; Floyd was convicted of a gun-armed robbery, and Wessel belonged to extremist paramilitary organizations. Both were later killed unlawfully, Floyd by Derek Chauvin, who, with the benefit of hindsight, had a badge and a gun he should not have had, and Wessel by communists.

What follows is even worse than anything I and many others had previously imagined despite BLM's long track record of encouraging civil unrest, credibly alleged misuse of 501(c)(3) tax-exempt resources to influence the 2020 presidential election, anti-Semitic hate speech, and anti-Semitic denial of the right of Israel to exist.

As a Black network committed to transformation, we are particularly grateful to Fidel [Castro] for holding Mama Assata Shakur, who continues to inspire us. We are thankful that he provided a home for Brother Michael Finney Ralph Goodwin, and Charles Hill, asylum to Brother Huey P. Newton, and sanctuary for so many other Black revolutionaries who were being persecuted by the American government during the Black Power era.

The article ends with "Fidel Vive!" (Fidel Lives), so let's take a look at what BLM supports.

Thousands of Cubans have died in front of Castro's infamous "paredón" (the wall). There was no discrimination, as far as sending people to the firing squad was concerned. Young and old, black and white, rich and poor were sent to "el paredón."

Always Turn Over the Rock

I doubt that this is what either Hardin-Simmons University or Cornell's Law School supports, but this is why you should always turn over a rock to see what is crawling around underneath it. I recall seeing an attractive home page for the Council of Conservative Citizens, which showed a middle-class Caucasian family and talked about "our way of life." The website seemed to be about preserving the American way of life, which sounded fine to me. Then I turned over the rock to discover that this organization is also called the White Citizens Council. Rep. Bob Barr, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul were taken in by it as well, but when they also turned over the rock, they distanced themselves from this organization very quickly.

We have so far turned over the BLM rock to find support for a murderous dictator and human rights–violator. We know that "Mama Assata" is on the FBI's Most Wanted List for murdering a New Jersey state trooper. Now let's look at "Brother Michael Finney Ralph Goodwin, and Charles Hill."

CNN's Patrick Oppmann reports that Charles Hill is an admitted hijacker, and it goes downhill from there.

All three men were members of the Republic of New Afrika, a black power militant group that sought to break off Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and South Carolina into a separate nation for African-Americans. They were on the way from California to the South with a car loaded with weapons to support the cause.

One of them then killed a New Mexico State Police officer, and then all three carjacked a tow truck and stormed an airliner, where Hill held a knife to the throat of a flight attendant. Finney then menaced the airplane's crew with a gun and told them he had already killed a man, which seems to be his admission to the murder of Rosenbloom. That was how they ended up in Cuba to be welcomed by Fidel Castro.

BLM Supports Cop-Killers, Carjackers, Terrorists, and Hijackers; Do You Still Support BLM?

We have therefore seen, from BLM's own words and not those of its critics, that this organization supports cop-killers along with violent Black separatists, carjackers, and hijackers. BLM also supports convicted terrorist Rasmea Odeh, who murdered two Jews with a bomb and tried to murder more with a second bomb, which, however, the Israelis disarmed in time. Note by the way that Facebook's so-called Community Standards, which forbid glorification of dangerous individuals, do not seem to apply to Rasmea Odeh.

Cornell's Law School, Hardin-Simmons University, and also various corporations that have given money and/or public relations support to Black Lives Matter* now need to ask whether this is still something with which they wish to associate their names or, as Bob Barr, Ted Cruz, and Rand Paul did when they turned over the rock called the Council of Conservative Citizens, rescind that support publicly and unequivocally. Noting that the Democrat party also put its support behind BLM in 2020, the Republicans need to make this a foremost talking point in 2024.

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

* Some donations may have gone to Robert Ray Barnes's Black Lives Matter Foundation, which is emphatically not the same thing as BLM Global Network. Barnes's organization seeks to improve police-community relations and has absolutely nothing to do with the activities depicted above. Further research on the companies listed by the Washington Examiner shows, however:

Sprite (a Coca-Cola brand) donated half a million dollars to BLMGN.

Airbnb says it donated to the BLM Foundation, but the hashtag seems to link to BLMGN, so this needs clarification on their part.

Ritz Crackers, Oreo, Trident, and Chips Ahoy (all the same company) cite BLMGN (@blklivesmatter) in their tweet of support.

While Microsoft also says "Black Lives Matter Foundation," the link goes directly to BLMGN.

Amazon also posted a link to BLMGN.

Image: Johnny Silvercloud via Flickr (cropped), CC BY-SA 2.0.