Biden’s Unopposed Imposition of Stalinism

Totalitarianism has been defined as total centralized state power coupled with the obliteration of individual human rights. By supporting big government at the expense of the individual, the Democrat Party under Obama and Biden has been transforming America into a totalitarian nightmare. “We are living in an increasingly threatening police state under the Democrats and Joe Biden,” said Mark Levin. “What they are doing is so destructive to this society I don’t know if we can reverse course.”

The majority of Americans are opposed to Biden’s policies. According to the latest Trafalgar Group poll, more than 71% of Americans are against Democrats’ massive spending plans. Yet the House was manipulated into passing a $1.7 trillion spending bill that included $45 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine. Thanks to deliberate obfuscation by the Biden administration, nobody really knows what is in the bill. The 4,000-plus pages of the legislative text was released in the middle of the night, CNN reported, “leaving little time for rank-and-file lawmakers and the public to review its contents before it came up for a vote in both chambers.” And it passed.

The majority of Americans are against open borders. Once again, what we want doesn’t seem to matter. A steady wave of illegal immigration is what Biden wants and no one seems the least bit interested in putting an end to it. Millions of unvetted migrants are streaming across the border and being shipped to secret destinations in direct violation of U.S. immigration law. This is nothing short of treasonous.

The import of deadly drugs, violent criminals, terrorists, and COVID spreaders constitutes the worst public safety issue since World War II. At a time when runaway inflation is driving millions of Americans into the poorhouse, we are being forced to provide public assistance to millions of freeloading non-citizens. Local communities are being torn apart by the influx of refugees. Crime is rampant. The economic resources of local communities are being overwhelmed.

Newsmax reports the statistics: “According to Customs and Border Protection, the agency encountered 2,766,682 illegal migrants crossing the border in Fiscal Year 2022, an increase of about 800,000 from 2021 and more than four times the 646,822 encounters in 2020.” Do the math. That amounts to nearly five million since Biden took over. If Title 42 is abolished, estimates are that we will face 18,000 illegals a day. That will bring us to more than 6.5 million per year.

“By the end of Joe Biden’s first term,” said Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, “nearly 20% of all Americans will be here illegally.” We can’t assimilate the 20 million or more illegals that have smuggled themselves into the U.S. so far. Try to imagine what will happen if we take in another 20 million.

None of this is happening by accident. “It is becoming harder not to conclude that the border crisis is intentional,” said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana. “Nobody is this incompetent.” Of course it is intentional. Biden knows exactly what he is doing. He gets his stooges, DHS Secretary Mayorkas and Press Secretary Jean-Pierre, to deny that the border is open, but we know they are lying through their teeth. The media should be watching out for us, but they are in the pocket of the Democratic Party.

“The average American is fed up with being browbeaten by a bunch of crazy left-wing radicals,” said former House Speaker Newt Gingrich. Fed up is one thing, doing something about it is another. In spite of majority opposition, Biden and the people who run his administration are getting away with their Stalinist tactics.

The defining characteristic of Stalin’s Soviet Union was the weaponization of government agencies against the regime’s opponents. The Biden administration is doing just that -- empowering the Deep State to crush Biden’s political opposition. The main tool in this effort is the FBI. “It has become increasingly clear,” said Tucker Carlson on Fox, “that the FBI is actively working on behalf of the Democratic Party. Mocking the rule of law. Subverting our democracy from within.”

“The FBI is now an organization solely focused on destroying the domestic enemies of the Democratic Party,” said radio host Jesse Kelly. “They’re as far left as Lenin,” said political commentator Dan Bongino. “Do liberals not grasp how totalitarian this is?”

Biden is able to get away with this outrage because millions of American voters are pathetically uninformed. In our world, critical thinking is not a treasured commodity. If we taught people to distinguish fact from fiction, Biden couldn’t get away with his lies and deception. But we don’t live in a perfect world.

While conservatives tend to be more tolerant of different viewpoints, the progressive liberals who have taken over the Democrat Party want to completely eradicate anyone with an incompatible vision. Censorship of opposing views has become the official modus operandi of the federal government. “Joe Biden’s partisan political enemies,” said Tucker Carlson, “are now officially enemies of the state.”

The government is collaborating with social media to crack down on private communication when it is critical of Biden’s policies. “The Biden administration considers censorship applicable to private speech,” said Tucker Carlson. “What you say in private, when you’re alone with your phone. You won’t be able to say or read what you want because the Democrats intend to control the flow of information. Nothing that questions official regime policy will reach you.” Soon Biden’s minions will be listening to all your phone calls and emails, and monitoring your social media posts as they do in China. No private communication of prohibited ideas will be allowed.

“Anyone who tells you that you can’t say what you truly believe is a totalitarian,” said Tucker Carlson. “It’s about controlling you. This is a campaign to end free speech in the U.S., a country whose civic religion was free speech just a few years ago,” said Carlson. “This is a huge change and an ominous one.”

“This is not just an attack on free speech,” said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins. “This is an attack on an entire movement of people with the intent of driving them underground -- keeping them from getting jobs, having legal representation, and even cutting them off from legitimate financial transactions.” If we can’t acknowledge that there are two sides to every story, the U.S. is well on the way to becoming a totalitarian state. It starts with accusations of spreading disinformation and ends with a call for purging conservatives and sending their children to indoctrination camps.

What disturbs me the most about Biden’s Stalinist policies is that our citizens have become unwitting collaborators. The administration won’t admit that the border is wide open, the media won’t cover it, and the public looks the other way. In the ABC News poll on the most important issues for registered voters, immigration does not even show up in the top ten. This lack of concern is a message to the Biden gang that they can continue to demonstrate contempt for voters without consequence.

Ed Brodow is a conservative political commentator and author of nine books including his new #1 Amazon Best Seller, AMERICA ON ITS KNEES: The Cost of Replacing Trump with Biden. His website is www.edbrodowpolitics.com.

