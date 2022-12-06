A Corrupt, Evil Regime Intent on Imprisoning Trump

Gunrunner, never-charged criminal, political hack, and perpetually aggrieved former attorney general Eric Holder is back, bloviating about President Trump being imminently arrested. Given that we live in post-Republic times and that the Department of (in)Justice has exhibited no shame or remorse in its years-long campaign of political persecution and partisan double-standards, I'll take Obama's contemptible "wingman" at his word just this once. So Democrats, Establishment Republicans, and the Deep State Leviathan plan on humiliating President Trump by frog-marching him before the world and tossing him in the clink.

So what? They've been telegraphing this play for months, if not years. We get it. The U.S. government is irredeemably corrupt, we've officially entered banana republic territory, and all the worst tyrants in D.C. plan on rounding up and punishing anyone brave enough to fight back or dissent.

News flash, Deep State: You kind of got your point across when Hillary Clinton's political henchmen and Barack Obama's FBI (political henchmen with badges?) worked with the Intelligence Community to frame candidate Trump as a Russian spy six years ago and none of the perpetrators ended up in prison. You made things quite clear when you gave tens of millions of dollars to Andrew Weissmann to run the Mueller Inquisition, so that he and his Democrat friends could pave over the lawless bureaucracy's Russia Hoax tracks; harass the Trump administration in pursuit of nonexistent crimes; and immunize Hillary, the FBI, and their political agents from prosecution. When you started locking up anybody remotely connected to the president for excrement-laden process crimes that were used as part of a stick-or-carrot approach to suborn false testimony against Trump, most of us understood that America had descended into a Lavrentiy Beria Soviet police State once and for all.

For the slow learners out there, these people made things very easy to understand when they decided to use members of the military (who in the old days would have just been called "double agents" or "saboteurs" but are now venerated as "whistleblowers") to impeach President Trump for a quid-pro-quo hoax in order to damage his re-election campaign and cover up Joe Biden's actual quid-pro-quo scheming in Ukraine, China, and elsewhere. We watched state attorneys general, secretaries of state, and both federal and state courts look the other way while mail-in ballot dumps and suspicious "pauses" in vote-counting (in explicit violation of state statutory laws) were used to flip battleground states days after the 2020 election and hand Biden an inexplicable "victory" over a sitting president who had won nearly every bellwether county across the country by double-digits, expanded his 2016 vote totals by over ten million, and received more votes than any incumbent in history — all feats that had meant certain victory in every past election. We watched as social media networks censored factual information about Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell" — containing evidence of financial crimes and deviant behaviors proving how vulnerable the Biden family remains to blackmail from adversarial nation states and other unscrupulous third parties — at the behest of a politically partisan FBI using the false public statements of former members of the Intelligence Community to justify government propaganda, speech suppression, and outright lies.

If there were anyone left in America who still didn't grasp that these people mean to destroy Donald Trump; his supporters; and anybody who dares to whisper, "Make America Great Again," they've gone out of their way to target Americans who question the legitimacy of the 2020 election farce with threats of criminal charges, job firings, professional sanctions, social "cancelation," forced psychiatric care (straight out of Stalin's Soviet playbook), and censorship. They've taken the unprecedented step of rewriting history by framing a million-American protest against election fraud on January 6 as a "domestic terrorist attack" and hostile "insurrection." They've used ethically challenged and politically partisan undercover agents, prosecutors, judges, and juries to turn simple acts of trespass, unlawful assembly, or criminal mischief (at most) into outrageously ludicrous charges of "sedition," "treason," and "conspiracy." They've used the sycophantic State-controlled press corps to spread the lie that Trump-supporters murdered police officers at the Capitol, when, in fact, four protesters alone lost their lives that day — at least two due to unconscionable State-sanctioned violence.

They've spent two years conducting a J6 show trial in Congress (using concocted evidence, unsubstantiated testimony, and false accusations without even the pretense of providing for due process or adversarial counsel) intended to brainwash Americans into believing that President Trump was involved in an attempt to overthrow his own government. They've presided over an abject judicial circus pretending to be a serious legal "case." They've kept hundreds of J6 protesters in solitary confinement and under other forms of duress in an effort to force Americans who dared to exercise constitutional rights into accepting preposterously unjust plea deals and falsely admitting to guilt. They've hidden almost all video evidence recorded in and around the Capitol that day. They've lawlessly violated Americans' Fourth Amendment rights by tracking their cell phones and seizing their personal data without probable cause or valid warrants. They've mysteriously aided and abetted the still unknown, yet politically convenient, January 6 pipe bomb suspect.

They've intimidated countless Americans into shutting up, lest they be targeted for prosecution, too. They've successfully distracted from all of the suspicious events that threw the 2020 election to Biden by hunting down Americans for their political points of view. And for those Americans who have not yet suffered directly for exercising their constitutional rights to free speech and assembly, their persistent threats of punishment have effectively pulled down a quiet Iron Curtain of self-censorship around a country once known throughout the world as the "land of the free."

So, sure, we get it — these people plan on arresting, embarrassing, prosecuting, and imprisoning President Trump because he happened to be the first national political figure in half a century to stand up to Deep State thuggery, national self-sabotage, and Uniparty-engineered American decline. Most Americans already understand that every action the Department of (in)Justice takes against President Trump and his supporters is politically motivated and improper.

Our government is sick, venal, and lost. It attacks American citizens, betrays its duty to safeguard constitutional rights, and pursues its own power at the expense of Americans' liberty. It is rotten, and more Americans accept this difficult truth every day. Yet the consequences for crossing one of the last remaining lines of decorum and arresting a former president on fabricated charges will be severe.

For a significant portion of the country, the U.S. government will never, ever be trusted again. Tens of millions of Americans will understand that they have become strangers in their own land and designated enemies of the State by their own government. They will accept that America can never be the same again. And there's the rub for the lawless Deep State. The illusion of republican virtue, constitutional rights, due process, honest democratic elections, and protections for personal liberty will irrevocably disappear.

Tick-tock, tick-tock, look out! Eric Holder's Marxist brigades are on the march, and the Black Book of Communism remains both their blueprint and their bloody monument to murder in the name of "social justice" and "good intentions." As the regime takes another heavy step toward Soviet Russia's gulag system, it takes one more dangerous step closer to mass arrests, political prisoner camps, and even public executions. It is always totalitarianism's way. Americans must wake up before it is too late. They will. Stay strong. Have faith.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.