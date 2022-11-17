Why the Red Tsunami Turned into a Ripple

A recurring topic of discussion among some three hundred people from all over America who gathered to listen to and discuss presentations by U.S. national security experts after the November 8th election revolved around disbelief that the anticipated red tsunami appeared to have dissipated into a ripple. While some observed that “a near majority of Americans seem to have lost their common sense and moral integrity,” others expressed it this way: “Fools vote for fools, crooks vote for crooks, and dishonest people vote for dishonest representatives.”

While these observations offer insight, there is clearly more going on. Many Americans have succumbed to silence to avoid being branded as “election deniers,” and eschew the subject of vote fraud and election irregularities of the 2020 election. But common-sense logic requires that we face the fact that because we failed to get to the bottom of voting irregularities of 2020, Democrat strategists and operators would play election fraud 2.0 cards again in midterm elections of 2022 and the days of vote counting to follow.

Remember the conditions that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic leading up to the November 2020 election: The fear-driven lockdown crisis environment gave Democrats an opportunity to push for change in state election rules to their advantage, such as allowing the wholesale distribution of mail-in ballots, the legitimization of ballot-harvesting, the extension of deadlines for counting those ballots, and legal challenges to voter ID and signature verification laws. And we all now know the result: The 2020 election was characterized by unprecedented election irregularities and charges of vote fraud in more states than any prior election. How else can one explain a popular charismatic president whose rallies consistently drew 35-40,000 fans getting defeated by a doddering candidate who campaigned out of his basement and drew not more than three or four dozen people when his handlers occasionally let him make public appearances?

The primary proof of fraud in elections this year and in 2020 is that rigged elections by their very nature take extra time because of the need to first tally the actual votes that come in on time in order to find out how many votes would be needed to deliver and assure the margin of victory for predetermined victor at the back-end. The process is purposely drawn out for days and weeks to legitimize the “process” that purports to need time to produce and count the ballots to declare the “winner.” By these simple criteria alone we can say that the 2020 and the 2022 midterm elections were the most corrupt in U.S. history.

Here’s how some of the mechanics of vote fraud work: Once Democrats gain control over local election precincts -- with huge numbers in most American cities -- they empower their election operators to procure, print, and fill out thousands of illegal ballots in advance. Typically, those ballets get stored in accessible places -- often in vans and car trunks -- to make it easy to deliver and “pull out” as many ballots as needed to win. The drop boxes facilitate high numbers for ballot harvesters, while the official ballot box gets stuffed after the election is over. We all remember that was what happened after Nov. 3, 2020, when the vote counting stopped in six swing states just before 11 p.m., about four hours after the polls closed. In the wee hours of the morning after and in the days that followed, tens and hundreds of thousands of ballots were “found” and tallied. Trump’s lead in all the six swing states except North Carolina flipped to Biden’s victory.

This appears to be what happened in Arizona, Nevada, and in large precincts in other states this 2022 midterm election. Dragging out the ballot count is an obvious indicator that the process is corrupt and that election irregularities are taking place. Democrats also have an advantage over Republicans because they shroud their cause in moral and apocalyptic terms such as “saving democracy” or “saving the planet.” And this easily feeds an “ends justifying the means” mentality.

The actual means that Democrats typically use are well known and range from registering the dead to vote to harvesting ballots from people unable or unavailable to vote. And as it turns out, in many Democrat-run precincts, there is no limit “to finding” more and more ballots to rig the election for the Democrat candidate.

After the irregularities of the 2020 election, Rush Limbaugh commented: “The problem is we know, these votes. And they’re all found when we’re asleep. They find these votes at two-thirty in the morning; they find these votes at four o’clock in the morning. The votes for Biden. And they are as legitimate as the Steele dossier. That’s how I look at them.”

We have all heard that incompetence is the reason election counts go on for days and weeks after an election. However, it’s more likely that incompetence is an excuse used to cover up vote fraud. The 2020 election offered ample proof that mail-in ballots were used to deliver fraudulent numbers. There were Democrat precincts and even states that reported the number of votes cast exceeded the total population. In one case there was a district having 27,000 inhabitants in which 42,000 votes were cast.

In summary, the Red Tsunami dissipated in large measure because the chicanery that was unleased in 2020 went unchecked and uncorrected. In contrast, Florida’s election reform stands out as a national model, manifest in orderly elections where the results are known within six hours of the polls closing.

The United States will not survive as a free and independent nation unless honest elections are restored. The sole legitimacy of the United States comes through elections that provide both the voice and consent of the people. In an increasingly dangerous world with multiple formidable adversaries, Americans cannot afford a weak government with questionable legitimacy that ensues from election fraud.

Scott Powell is senior fellow at Discovery Institute. His latest acclaimed book, Rediscovering America, has been a #1 new release in history for eight straight weeks at Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/dp/1637581599). Reach him at scottp@discovery.org

Inage: PxHere