Who's Running this Ship of Fools?

The puzzle as to who is really running the country, has been with us for some time. Certainly, all logic points to the fact the Joe Biden is an example of a man who has risen to his level of incompetence. His age, reflecting the early stages of dementia, makes him a prime target for manipulation.

Those closest to him in the West Wing are making the day-to-day decisions, but where are they getting their direction? In a strong Presidency, that would be the President, the is the captain of the ship, as was the case with President Trump. Obviously, Biden is not the one articulating a cohesive strategy.

So, who is actually directing the massive bureaucracy of the nation? Is it possible that numerous, well-entrenched bureaucrats and appointees’ function, to a large degree, much like a beehive, an ant colony, or a ship on automatic pilot?

Plato likened governance to a ship at sea. Is it possible that we have a ship of state running virtually on automatic pilot? Of course, Biden is the titular head, but the controls were all set before he officially came on board. This then represents a far worse scenario than the failures of a temporary leader like Biden.

With the surprising rise of President Trump, the ship was taken off of automatic pilot, the resultant was tantamount to a mutiny by the crew. But the ship sailed on, the course was steady, but not without rough seas as the crew fought the new leadership.

New leaders at the top give direction, but that direction may be resisted by those well residing deep in the bowels of the District of Columbia.

Depending on the policy selected, and more importantly who the policy maker is, instructions may be delayed or outright circumvented. This has never been more evident than during the Trump Presidency.

President Trump struggled not only to get his appointments through Congress, but also with the slow response from various bureaucrats within the numerous government agencies. Not being an approved member of the elitist club running the nation, made President Trump’s battle against the establishment far more difficult than anticipated. Additionally, no one ever imagined just how far outside the law the various people at the top of those agencies, were willing to go to thwart him at every opportunity.

The fact that his Presidency was as successful as it was is testimony to his foresight, his fresh approach, as well as to the incompetence of those resisting his efforts.

One such example of the failings within the bureaucracy is the DoJ Civil Rights Division. Three women are at the top rungs of the ladder leading that group: Kristen Clarke, Vanita Gupta, and Pam Karlen. All three are Ivy League educated, (or should I say indoctrinated?). All three have long histories of radical leftists' politics. Clarke initiated spearheading the round-ups, complete with SWAT teams or heavily armed agents, of anti-abortion protestors like Mark Houck in Philadelphia She is also the one who has made the decision not to vigorously enforce the law against far-left terrorist groups such as Jane's Revenge.

It is entirely possible that these people are not being ordered to take (or not take) these actions by others. They have been put into position without specific instructions from above. They have been working with a nod and a wink, from people such as AG Merrick Garland. By not offering direct input Garland can deny culpability. For him, this represents a perfect case of plausible deniability.

There should be no doubt that these appointments, made by Obama and Biden (many of them being the same people), represent a collection of radical leftists, educated at the same several Universities, all engrained with an unnecessary need to ‘Fundamentally change America.’

We saw these actions during the Obama Presidency. Today, we are seeing an acceleration unlike we have not seen previously.

A second example we see is the Director of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, a graduate of UC Berkeley, who flat-out lied to Congress regarding the infamous ‘whipping of illegal aliens’ incident. The man is not doing the job he was sworn to do, but his reprehensible inaction regarding the border apparently meets with the full approval of the powers that be. Mayorkas was likely not told to open the doors to illegal aliens; he was picked because it was known that was exactly what he wanted to do.

President Trump courageously battled these bureaucrats, as well as those in elected office, be they Republicans in the Romney-McCain-Cheney mold, or virtually all Democrats. Trump has not lost that fight, but has been forced out of office by those who aligned against him. His battle is not over and others are now standing up to join the fight both on a national and state level.

It was Robespierre, during the French revolution, who coined a phrase, later made more famous by Stalin: “You can’t make an omelet without breaking a few eggs.”

These people are diehard leftists who sincerely believe in what they see as a just cause, no matter the cost in human lives, destruction to the nation or how many eggs they need to break.

Rising stars like Kari Lake in Arizona, Tiffany Smiley in Washington State, Don Buldoc in New Hampshire, Tudor Dixon in Michigan, Ron Desantis in Florida, as well as many others, are all continuing the fight that President Trump willingly and needfully started.

Image: Bosch