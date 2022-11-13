Who Promised Us a Rose Garden, Anyway?

As a 50-year veteran of our political wars, may I offer some solace for the flagellations and remonstrances being flung at Republicans and conservatives at the supposed “failure” of the mysterious red wave phenomenon?

I suspect in this election cycle the Dem cheating subsided back to its normal corrupt baseline level, mostly in our Dem-controlled cities and regions, as it’s harder to play wholesale games with a very large slate in many different locations.

Maricopa county and the others just trundle on, business as usual with their crew of partisan imbeciles, and they may be able to play hide the crown from bright star Kari Lake, and Blake Masters, and get away with a steal. But this Arizona steal will be difficult because we’re all focused on the game, and this time, finally, the Republicans have fielded teams of legal beagles who are running around with big magnifying glasses directed by Harmeet Dhillon, and we’re all expecting hundreds of thousands of outstanding ballots to come in from very plus-GOP districts. They may still pull a major fake out, but the howls will be heard all the way to Zeus’s throne on Olympus.

Otherwise, it was probably a mistake for our team to go for the bandwagon strategy rather than for the lowering expectations gambit. In fact, I just wanted them to get hold of the purse strings (House majority), and am delighted that we still have a chance in the Senate. If we get both, we can seriously wound if not slay the dragon.

We are in a war, and no kidding, man. Remember we have virtually no press or media. The social media master felons spend all their time programming and reprogramming the public (which you probably don’t see because you aren’t immersed in that sewer). Just figure that everywhere in the country is saturated with hate and disdain for the Republicans, and that the Dems have been using Trump as the transmogrified MOTHRA monster since 2016. Even when some know better, they are made loath to touch the now-radioactive Orange Man.

Bottom line: the Democrats play elemental politics. They slash and smear and besmirch, lying and crapping all over everything we value and respect, and conditioning even a decent public to shy away from people and things of value. Kavanaugh remains a rapist in their eyes, and will forever be a child rapist chosen by his rapist hero Trump (who even lusts after and paws his own beautiful Ivanka). Remember the effect of putting a little blood or dye in the water. You can’t remove it, and the only way to counter it is to cover the other guys with more blood and guts than they’ve laid on you. (Of course, the jury forgets testimony when the judge instructs them to disregard it, or do they?)

The Democrats have played their manipulative games impressively and consistently for more than 100 years. Rooted in racism and slavery, they turned the tables on the Republicans and Blacks by transforming their Klansmen and Bull Connor battalions into northern social workers and Planned Parenthood butchers. Forgotten are the Union soldiers who lost their lives and limbs to root out the good ol’ boy lynching teams and plantation owners. Forgotten are the Republican ancestors of today’s Black millionaires, like MLK and Jackie Robinson, who worshipped Lincoln and gave thanks for the gift of freedom and the end of institutionalized slavery in the US. The Republicans are generally just too stupid and decent to counter a century of Democrat mythmaking and big lies.

Meanwhile, the Dems have been largely unimpeded in their march through our institutions, and in their warping of minds and history. And this time around they have added and ramped up the use of aversion therapy, using Black Lives Matter and Antifa as their street shock troops, working hand in glove with our Mandarins (now known as the Deep State) to terrify and bludgeon the public. “Only make it stop. Make them go away. Please, make the disorder and destruction stop!” So much of this is subliminal and barely addressed in a way that might wake up the public. Since no voices of authority, no respected institutions cry foul and move in to correct the evil behavior, their punishing tactics are successful and lied about just like the instruments for societal control described so well by George Orwell in 1984. They spin one big lie after another, which are barely countered or even identified.

In this light, I am surprised that the American public has held together any standards of truth and decency. When lies are not immediately powerfully answered and discredited, they linger and stick, they tar and feather their targets and cause people to doubt their own eyes and good sense. This process works best when you create completely crazy end points for the chaos and confusion, ripping down every belief and standard that your opponent has. We’ve now moved on to infanticide, gender bending dysphoria, men in girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, a gay Walt Disney universe undergirded by S & M and pederasty. They don’t care if you buy into all of the destructive garbage, because the farther out they push this stuff, the more they can create normalcy for their revolutionary changes and the easier for them to destroy the Constitution and Free Market economic behavior and beliefs.

It’s a miracle that we held enough of the American Mind together to stop the demon midnight express being “piloted” by the dotard in the White House and the Wicked Witch of San Francisco. If we can get some traction for Mike Lee and Jim Jordan and Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz, and a bunch more of these people, we may be able to bloody the demons’ noses and shame some important judges, justices, and leaders into their right minds. We have to shock a country full of sleepwalkers back into consciousness. Those now called the “woke” are really the “Living Dead” while those we seek to awaken are the mostly good people of America. After 100 years of political hypnosis, I can’t blame them for their slumber, but we are almost out of time to wake up and fight back.

The Republicans haven’t had a champion able and willing to combat the likes of today’s Democrats since the rise and reign of Lee Atwater, who transformed Republican political campaigning into a smart, mean, effective instrument. This “bad boy” Republican, Reagan adviser, elder Bush campaign manager, and then Chair of the GOP, had the brass testicles necessary for battle with the unscrupulous Saul Alinsky-inspired Democrat party which had been born in the southern swamps. The desperate and daring Confederates couldn’t afford to take prisoners or to waste musket balls. It was more efficient and cheaper to cut throats, to outmaneuver and terrorize, and it wasn’t until the implacable killing machine wielded by US Grant burned its way through the South that the war ended.

But here we are today, without a tough, battle-tested general, beset by armies of zombified urban dwellers programmed by America-hating media and internet tycoons. Union Democrat partisans are no longer viable in the private sector, but they have been replaced through a 40-year Democrat grand plan by millions of unionized government employees at federal, state, and local levels. We enter the wars with most media hostile to us, a compromised legal establishment, and a suborned higher education phalanx.

And still we are not vanquished. We fight back. We are sounding the alarm and calling forth gladiators of merit to win back territory, inch by inch if necessary. We are reawakening our country from a deadly slumber. We are calling forth the dream that inspired our founding nearly a quarter millennium ago. We’ve become dulled and spoiled, but that powerful dream remains at the root of who we are.

Let’s celebrate what we can get, and run with it, hard and fast! Who said it would be easy?

Patricia Henry is the pen name of a California political veteran

Photo cedit: Trump White House Rose Garden, public domain