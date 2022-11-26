The 'Transgender' Lie: How We Got Here

In The American Conservative recently — in a piece entitled "The Coming Storm over Trans 'Tuskegee Experiment'" — Rod Dreher highlights a telling Twitter thread that reveals the tremendous angst and anger of a dad whose daughter's life is now a "living nightmare" due to the "demonic barbarity" of those behind the evil "transgender" agenda. In describing his daughter's tragic mutilation, the father rightly declares,

We all know trans is a lie. Scientific American, the AMA, the pediatricians, none of them have even a fig leaf of an excuse. They will come to us for a do-over, but for the victims of their demonic barbarity, there will be no do-over and we will all be able to see that.

He continues:

It will never come.



There is no way to cross that chasm to find forgiveness for the people who knowingly turned the last 50 years of my daughter's life into a living nightmare.



I have suffered and forgiven much in my life, but this is an unbridgeable abyss. pic.twitter.com/M76tU4K9Sb — K T Cat (@ktcat) November 4, 2022

Mr. Dreher declares,

There will be no justice until every damn doctor, hospital, and medical association responsible for this atrocity has been sued into the ground, and some of them imprisoned. Forgiveness? Yes, in time (though that's easy for me to say, as I have not suffered what this father has suffered) — but only after full lustration, only after Nuremberg-like tribunals, only after the trials, only after utter and complete shame shattering all the luminaries and the institutions — including the Democratic Party, the TV networks, the major newspapers — which brought this evil onto the lives of American children and their families.

Mr. Dreher is exactly correct, though, given the condition of our country, I'm not convinced we'll see justice in this world. Whether or not that happens, no one should be surprised that we are now having to debate who is a male and who is a female. The truth on sex was long ago abandoned by the American left — and those like-minded — and with their numerous perversions on this matter, they have led millions astray.

The truth on sex was an early casualty in the American left's long waged war on the truth. For those who have foolishly decided to rule their own world — the age-old problem of humanity — going one's own way in the sexual realm is a popular, and typically very early, decision. In America, around the middle of the twentieth century, "liberation" and "sexual freedom" were typical battle cries for those who wanted to pursue a life of sexual promiscuity and other hedonistic activities.

Long before the evil LGBT agenda was popular in the U.S., those devoted to the "theology of self" were peddling pornography and abortion on demand. Thus, rightly discerning followers of Jesus as a roadblock to their wicked pursuits, whether prayer in schools, public displays of the Ten Commandments, and the like, truth-deniers in America feverishly fought to remove any vestige of Judeo-Christian values from American culture.

As the "theology of self" began to prosper in America, divorce and out-of-wedlock birth rates skyrocketed, and the widespread destruction of the family was well underway. As a result, not only were children being brought up in America subjected to an increasingly godless worldview in their schools and the culture at large — entertainment, news media, corporations, and so on — but their homes were largely devoid of the truth as well.

In addition, as more and more U.S. children were being brought up in single-parent homes, their parent — almost always a mom — was typically forced to rely on the godless government and culture to act as a co-parent. This disturbing trend continues throughout America today.

After getting like-minded fools in the U.S. Judiciary (the left have never had to rely on winning elections to get their way) to back their evil agenda, pornography, abortion, and the like spread like wildfire through America. As abortion dominated the moral wars in America, the left soon targeted marriage itself. Again, though losing election after election on the definition of marriage, the courts began to give the left what it wanted on same-sex "marriage."

This culminated in a 5-4 decision at the U.S. Supreme Court that legally redefined marriage throughout the U.S. Thus, the oldest institution in the history of humanity was redefined by five liberals. As I've often noted, marriage (the union of one man and one woman for life) is older than God's covenant with the nation of Israel, older than The Law, older than the church. Marriage is one of the earliest truths revealed by God. If anything is true, marriage as the union of one man and one woman is true.

Yet here we are, and the left's war on the truth rages on. Because when one abandons eternal truth, there is virtually no limit to the extremeness and no end to the amount of folly that will follow, we now find ourselves regularly and passionately having to debate who is a male and who is a female.

Ignoring virtually the only thing with more precedent than marriage, the left throughout America is making laws and policies that redefine male and female. Schools, corporations, states (where Democrats are in control), the federal government (when Democrats are in control), the military, and so on are pretending we don't know who is a male and who is a female. Leftist judges are agreeing with this absurd evil.

I hope there is a reckoning on this grave matter. But given the quick and broad surrender on homosexuality and marriage, again, I'm not so sure we will see it. One thing I am sure of: One of the biggest reasons that we are where we are on these issues is because the church has not taught and preached the truth frequently and loudly enough when it comes to sex and marriage. If you're a follower of Jesus, it is your duty to boldly tell the truth on all these things. The silence is killing us.

Trevor Grant Thomas: At the Intersection of Politics, Science, Faith, and Reason.

www.trevorgrantthomas.com

Trevor is the author of the The Miracle and Magnificence of America.

tthomas@trevorgrantthomas.com

Image via Pixabay.