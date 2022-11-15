The 2022 Mid-Terms Exposed the Existence of Two Americas and the Overwhelming Importance of the 2024 Election

There have been many postmortems written about the outcome of the 2022 mid-term elections. Nearly all focus on political or structural issues. Did the Republican primary voters pick terrible candidates? Why didn’t the Republican hierarchy spend more money on candidates x, y, or z? Is Trump’s endorsement the kiss of death in a general election? Why didn’t the Republicans better prepare for voting fraud and manipulation? But what nearly everyone fails to understand is that this election further amplified that this nation has effectively and permanently split into two countries tenuously living side-by-side, while exposing the overwhelming importance of the 2024 election.

The United States is currently plagued with uncontrolled inflation spiraling into a severe recession, crime is rampant in the nation’s cities, the borders are open and uncontrolled, the standard of living is rapidly deteriorating, society is sinking into a morass of premeditated cultural decline, and an increasingly bleak future awaits the vast majority of Americans. Yet fifty percent of 2022 voters chose to continue this state of affairs by opting to elect or re-elect the politicians that have created or abetted this ongoing national devastation.

Far too many, particularly the younger generations who voted overwhelmingly Democrat, dwell in mindless loyalty to a collectivist tribe, its leaders and its attendant ideology. In their addled thinking this fidelity outweighs the well-being of themselves or the nation and its citizenry.

As half of the populace is content with the current state and trajectory of this nation and the other half is not, it is clear that these two populations can no longer maintain their increasingly fragile and potentially volatile relationship. The United States is at that defining moment when one side has to win and the other lose; there is no middle ground.

There is no middle ground as this nation is beset with dichotomous ideological and societal differences that are irreconcilable as one side (blue America) is hellbent on defeating and subjugating the other (red America).

Blue America believes that the United States as founded is an irredeemable country whose history is rife with atrocities and unfairness. Thus, the nation’s government must be converted into a one-party socialist oligarchy and its flawed founding documents effectively re-written.

Red America believes that the United States is a great country that has successfully overcome the human failings of its past citizenries. It is vehemently opposed to any substantive changes to the nation’s founding documents. It understands that the Constitution as written guarantees their freedoms and independence from an overbearing government. There can be no compromise between the two sides on this the most fundamental tenet of this nation’s success and survival.

Blue America has abandoned virtually all morality in its single-minded pursuit of shallow hedonism, wealth, fame and power. It is increasingly agnostic, it unabashedly promotes sexual exploitation and mutilation of children, it approves of abortion up to the point of birth and it justifies any immoral or unethical means to achieve its ends, among which is the coerced imposition of the religion of “wokeism” upon the rest of society.

Red America believes in God, yet it recognizes that religion is not a necessity in understanding the importance of morality and living a moral and ethical life. That morality is the underlying basis of a free society. Without morality, and its emphasis on respect for life, freedom is extinguished. These two diametrically opposed views of morality cannot co-exist for an extended period of time in the same society when one side is determined to subjugate the other.

Blue America promotes government-sponsored discrimination with the malevolent intent of fragmenting society into tribal allegiances in order to achieve permanent political hegemony. It claims that racism is embedded in the nation’s DNA, which is solely the fault of the oppressive white population within red America. This segment of society must, therefore, be scapegoated and discriminated against as retaliation for their supposed ongoing bigotry against Black Americans who are hapless victims of never-ending racism.

Red America represents the United Sates of 2005 that saw nearly 70% of Americans saying that race relations in this country were very or somewhat good. These are the same people who are among the 77% of Americans in a recent poll who thought race relations were good in their community despite getting considerably worse nationally. This dichotomy reveals that red America is not racist or roiled by so-called “white supremacy” and whose indignation and resentment toward blue America’s accusations and tactics is precipitously escalating.

Blue America is hell-bent on permanently eradicating the unalienable right of self-defense as codified in the Second Amendment as well as eliminating constitutionally protected freedom of speech and religion. Its mindless determination to confiscate guns by any means possible and censor speech it does not approve of is unbound and unconstrained as it is willing to use government to enforce its will.

Red America is firm and unmoving in its belief that unalienable and constitutionally protected rights are non-negotiable and immutable. The unabashed attempt at disarmament and censorship has had the effect of convincing over half of the American populace that these actions are a prelude to government’s willingness to use force against the citizenry to strip them of all their rights including fair and impartial justice.

Blue America is steeped in the belief that the ends always justifies the means. As red America is the implacable enemy, it must be vanquished and its ashes strewn across the fields, thus, any means in doing so is acceptable and mandatory. Elections are the primary field of battle and any level of voting fraud from manipulating and promoting mail-in ballots to ballot harvesting to mandating unattended drop boxes to passing unconstitutional voting law changes is a justified necessity.

Red America believes in honor and integrity and the sanctity of the ballot box. It is not in their mindset to overtly and fraudulently manipulate the voting process. In their naiveté they failed to understand their enemy and its determination to tyrannize them and transform the nation through unfettered illegal immigration and voter fraud. It took the 2020 and 2022 elections to finally awaken red America

The election in 2024 represents the last chance to defeat blue America at the ballot box and maintain the United States as founded. If red America does not prevail in 2024 within a decade or two the United States will be impotent and unrecognizable.

There is a generational shift underway as the younger, woefully indoctrinated generations will evolve into increasingly dominant segments of the voting populace. Post 2024, blue America will grant citizenship to 30-40+ million illegal immigrants and millions more through unfettered chain migration. Further, they intend to permanently embed voter fraud and manipulation through federal legislation. If they are not soundly defeated in 2024, this demographic change and these legislative initiatives will assure that blue America never loses a national election.

In order to win in 2024, the Republican Party must replace its entire leadership cadre. Then they, the Libertarians, and conservatives must unite and acknowledge the dire situation facing the nation and that blue America is the enemy that must be defeated by any means possible.

Over the next 18 months they must plan and execute a viable strategy to offset voter fraud and manipulation. The 2024 primary season needs to be relatively free of acrimony and divisiveness as the best person with a proven track record and near universal popularity who can win at least 280-300 electoral votes and has shown a willingness to successfully confront blue America must be nominated.

Red America will be faced with three options if it cannot win the presidency and control Congress in 2024. First, it can meekly and unconditionally surrender, thus abetting the collapse of the United States. Second, it can hope for a catastrophic depression wherein everyone will inordinately suffer and, thus, oust blue America from the corridors of power. Third, the states controlled by red America can begin the process of a national divorce by refusing to live under the dictates of blue America.

The results of 2022 elections have exposed the reality of two Americas and that the 2024 election will be the most consequential in American history.

