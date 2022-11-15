Round-Up: Election Night Follies

Kari Lake is one of the few GOP candidates who dares to question the integrity of the electoral process.

She was not holding back her invective, as a gubernatorial candidate in Arizona, against the “irregularities and gross incompetence” in her state: Her constituents shared in her concerns about the fairness of the election owing to the flood of mail-in ballots and the “operational malfunction” of electoral machines in Maricopa County.

It’s only a secret to CNN (and its media counterparts) that her constituents do not trust the electoral process in their state. “They’re the people who showed up on election day,” she said in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News. “They’re the people, 275,000 of them… who brought their ballot to polls on election day because they don’t trust the mail and they don’t trust the drop boxes.”

Few candidates are willing to come forward to so much as question the “irregularities” taking place in their districts. Or even state the obvious: We now have an electoral system compromised by the most pregnable and vulnerable aspect of the voting process: “mail-in ballots.” This has been regarded as the weakest link in the chain to an honest and fair election outcome.

Democrats are truly accomplished at silencing any concerns conservatives may entertain about the outcome of today’s voting systems (i.e. multiple extensions and 10,000,000 mail-in ballots). “Terrorist” was the new label assigned by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to describe the Trump supporters (mostly peaceful) who protested the 2020 presidential election outcome.

The Draconian methods employed by the Department of Justice to arrest and detain protestors remain fresh in the minds of conservatives. Facts did not get in the way of the Justice Department's efforts to subject peaceful protestors, questionable arrests, detainment in substandard facilities, and a harrowing and protracted legal process.

Credit must be given to several conservative media outlets for refusing to be intimidated into censoring stories exposing the “irregularities” mounting around the mid-term elections. It appears you can’t censor all of the media outlets all of the time.

The Gateway Pundit led the charge with a series of headlines stating the same four words:

“Here We Go Again … Suspicious Ballots Arrive Way After Legal Deadline in Detroit,” read the headline. The media outlet reportedly obtained “exclusive video and photographic evidence that the City of Detroit in Michigan was collecting thousands of ballots significantly after the legal deadline in the mid-term elections.” Cynics of the voting system in Detroit would file that disclosure under the sardonic tag: “Big surprise.” The state was slapped with an “F” rating for transparency and accountability for the election process, according to the Center for Public Integrity. It didn’t inspire trust to discern in the video footage that ballots were being delivered through the garage in the alley behind the building of the large polling center. Two questions were posed by the publication: “What could possibly account for so many ballots arriving so late?” (which was recorded at 1:22 a.m. on election night. And “Where did these ballots come from?”

There were a number of other headlines in the Gateway Pundit that would have served as “bombshell exposés” had the finger been pointing at the other side of the aisle. Those headlines include:

“Breaking: Here We Go Again -- Unexpected ‘Error’ with Mail-In Ballots in Pennsylvania.” Apparently an error by the company that prints ballots for several Pennsylvania counties made thousands of mail in ballots unreadable,” according to a PBS report.

One can’t help but wonder which ballots appeared “unreadable” of the 10,000s called into question.

Confusion was rife on the night of the election -- especially in toss-up candidacy regions where a red wave was predicted. That confusion includes headlines involving repeated “programming glitches” in Mercer, NJ.

My personal favorite -- in terms of appreciating the absurdities in life -- is the breakdown of counting votes in Dallas, TX. Miraculously “poll pads caught adding hundreds of voters in real time as poll is being closed.” That means hundreds of votes -- jumping from 1,080 to 1,139 to finally 1,259 -- managed to appear on a computer screen without a poll worker entering the data. We're supposed to believe that the data entered itself.

That brings to mind a Democrat registered voter arrested in Colorado for inserting an unauthorized USB thumb drive into a voting machine, according to the Associated Press.

One conservative astutely summed up the suspicion that continues to hang in the air: “I greatly fear -- given the disparity between polling results and election outcomes -- that the Democrats have mastered the art of electronic vote counting.”

Of course, the conservative did not wish to go on record. Who needs the “haters” disrupting your life or attracting the scrutiny of a politicized legal system?

Image: Public Domain