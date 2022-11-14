Republican Leadership Worse than Worthless

Republican Party Staves Off Red Wave, Babylon Bee Headline, Nov. 9, 2022

With people all across the country afraid to walk the streets because of high crime, inflation at a 40-year high due to D.C.’s profligate spending, 13 U.S. service members blown to bits in Afghanistan and a hundred more injured while Afghans fell to their deaths as they frantically held onto the landing gears of departing aircraft, unknown people from all over the world, including terrorists, pouring across the southern border and a record number dead in the last 12 months, serious warnings about the possibility of nuclear war as North Korea resumes its nuclear program and ballistic missile tests that were suspended under Trump, China threatening Taiwan and humiliating the United States on U.S. territory, a president, the self-described great uniter, who, when he is not yelling at people or whispering like a psychopath in a “slasher film,” tries to shake hands with people who are not there, a vice president, Kamala Harris, whose most profound statement concerns her paean to her school-day memories of yellow school buses, the Republican Party cannot even come close to winning the usual number of congressional seats in an off-year mid-term election. Naturally, Republican “leadership” who began gloating early, never saw this coming.

Part of the many reasons for this spectacular failure is the excessive amount of help Republican “leadership” gave to the Democrats. Republicans have brilliantly supported the Democrat push for early voting and mail-in ballots that even Jimmy Carter’s commission concluded is ripe for cheating, and which the Democrats have used since the pandemic to defeat Republicans. Apparently, this never occurred to Republican leaders who went along with it all.

In the aftermath of the Uvalde massacre, caused primarily by the failures of school officials and the local police, Mitch McConnell and ten other Republicans — John Cornyn (TX), Thom Tillis (NC), Roy Blunt (MS), Rob Portman (OH), Lindsey Graham (SC), Richard Burr (NC), Pat Toomey (PA), Susan Collins (ME), Mitt Romney (UT) and Bill Cassidy (LA) — all eager to virtue-signal and show how much they care, agreed to the Democrat framework for gun control, not understanding that the problem of gun violence in America is a moral problem rooted in the destruction of the family, the proliferation of drugs, thugs and a “gang culture” in which rebellion and violence are glorified; not a problem with the inanimate hardware per se.

Needless to say, Mitt Romney marched with the corrupt and Marxist-led Black Lives Matter movement saying that “we have to stand up and say ‘black lives matter,’” not apparently grasping, first, that no one denies that Black lives matter (except the people that turn a blind eye to the constant massacre of black lives in Democrat-run cities and abortion mills), and that marching with the greedy Marxists in BLM does nothing to protect black lives. However, Mitt did accomplish his primary goal and got his pretty virtue-signaling face on camera again.

In the run-up to the 2022 election, Mitch McConnell came out, and naturally not in private where it would be most appropriate, but rather in public to provide the Democrats a great talking point, and disparaged many of the Republican senate candidates as “bad candidates.” One of those ‘terrible’ candidates, J.D. Vance, just won handily in Ohio and another, Arizona’s Blake Masters, who yesterday, was closely behind his Democrat opponent — Masters sure could have used some of the money McConnell sent to Alaska to defeat a Trump-Republican. That race has since been called in favor of radical leftist, Mark Kelly. McConnell seems more interested in defeating Trump-affiliated firebrands than he is in defeating Democrats.

After winning a major victory when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Lindsey Graham, two months before the Nov. 2022 election, brilliantly announced his intent to introduce a bill, that had no chance whatsoever to become law at the time, to ban all abortions nationwide after 15 weeks, not in the least worried that this would energize the Democrat base. In fact, and despite the pollsters who still cannot get anything right, it turns out that this did energize young women to turn out in massive numbers and vote for Democrats. Unfortunately, Lindsey does not appear to grasp that one cannot get any of one’s programs enacted into law unless one gets elected first, this being, apparently, too deep for him. Lindsay did, of course, accomplish his major goal of getting his pretty face on camera emotionally stating how much he cares. Perhaps this brilliance will propel Lindsey to a presidential run in 2024!

Christie Roberts, the executive director of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee admitted that “We [Democrats] had no business being in the hunt to hold the majority [in Congress] in this environment” but we “couldn’t have outperformed history without some help from the GOP,” specifically, without “the GOP’s recruitment stumbles… forcing Republicans to narrow their sights because of money woes.”

The feckless behavior by Republicans by no means began recently. In 2012 the Republicans picked Mitt Romney as their presidential candidate. Unfortunately, Mitt did not seem to know what his message was and did not seem particularly interested in winning.

Mitt’s disastrous campaign followed the 2008 election when the Republicans nominated John McCain to run against Barack the Great. Unfortunately, McCain did not seem particularly interested in winning either. His running mate, Sarah Palin, stated that “those elitist brainiacs in the GOP-machine running the campaign” forbid her from bringing up Obama’s radical associations with Rev. Wright (“God damn America!”), and former terrorist-turned-beloved University of Chicago lecturer, Bill Ayers: “Couldn’t talk about that. Couldn’t talk about Obama’s lack of knowledge and job inexperience and the things he said like America had 57 states, [etc.].” The star-struck McCain appeared to be content to lose gracefully, thereby showing that he is a good person. Newsweek asked at the time if McCain’s campaign was “the worst ever”.

In 2016 Trump defied all the geniuses on both sides of the aisle, and in the “news” media, by breaking with recent Republican tradition and actually trying to win, for which he has never been forgiven — in fact, winning the presidency by more than 300 electoral votes by taking Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and almost Minnesota! Naturally, this could not be tolerated, and the knives came out on both sides to either remove him from office or at the very least, hobble him via a series of silly hoaxes.

The current Republican leadership, as demonstrated in the recent election, cannot, employing a basketball analogy, even make a “lay-up.” This is partly because politics is the one area where one can “fail up” (be rewarded for failure). But one must wonder if these empty suits, being quite happy with their present position on the D.C. gravy train, even want to win.

They need to go, replaced by strong people determined to win, but not before getting down on their hands and knees and apologizing to the American people and Republican voters for their staggering incompetence and entrenched determination to fail.

