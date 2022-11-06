Red Wave on the Sunset

The internet this week is full of election projections and Elon Musk's moves to clean up Twitter. Starting with the last item – Twitter -- he’s just discharged 2700 employees, saving the company hundreds of millions of dollars in wages and perquisites, fired the board and made himself its sole member. A number of woke corporations, including General Mills and Volkswagen, have cancelled their Twitter ads. Musk seems to be interested in following a suggestion that he list all those cancelling companies which are trying to starve him of revenue so that consumers can decide if they wish to keep patronizing those companies that prefer censoring them to an open free-speech forum. Expect as well many tales of woe from discharged twitterati, because the Left enjoyed that they had -- in addition to the mainstream media -- captured a major source of alternate media, one that blocked, censored, and diminished the voices of those with different opinions and unheralded facts. They are truly sad to see this monopoly end.

It really does look like there will be a red tsunami at the polls, even accounting for the Democrats' well-known election tricks.

Real Clear Politics' latest projections on Saturday are that the Republicans will take 228 seats in the House of Representatives and 54 seats in the Senate. To have a real majority, considering the Stalinist-type lockstep voting of their opponents and the perfidy and stupidity of senators like Romney, Murkowski (where stacked voting may allow her an undeserved win) and Collins, they will need more than 51 seats to have an effective voting majority.

Political analyst Michael Barone, who is a reliable predictor of such things, confirms the Republican wave appears likely:

Meanwhile, as Democrats have pointed out, you see many more poll numbers from partisan Republican pollsters than partisan Democratic pollsters. But there's a reason for that. As Republican pollster Bill McInturff argued, partisan pollsters and campaign clients don't release unfavorable numbers. That's an indication that Democrats have no good news to share. [snip] But much of that [Democrat]money has been spent on ads concentrating on abortion and "preserving democracy" themes -- themes that enthuse committed Democrats but have little appeal to others. Republican barrages on out-of-control inflation, out-of-control crime and out-of-control illegal immigration seem to move more votes. You can see how the battleground has shifted by noting that Democrats are spending for Washington incumbent Patty Murray, a 59% winner in 2016, and in dozens of House races in Biden districts. Democrats in double-digit Biden districts are suddenly in peril and begging for contributions. [snip] These experts held sway in the 13 months from the onset of COVID-19 in March 2020 through the Black Lives Matter and antifa rioting that summer to the passage of the Biden $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislation in March 2021. The collateral damage from their actions still reverberates. Caught on a political limb are Democrats who followed expert advice and endorsed things like school shutdowns and defunding the police -- policies New York Magazine writer Jonathan Chait called the "indefensible and self-discrediting positions" of "the most unreasonable people on the Left" and Josh Barro called "dumbf--- things The Groups signed up for in June 2020, because the people who staff The Groups are the most out of touch people on the planet."

The answer for this political shift is best set forth even more succinctly by Lord Conrad Black:

The mistakes President Trump’s enemies made were to put an incompetent into the presidency and in seeking the broadest possible coalition, to hand far too much authority to policy extremists. On Tuesday, the people will speak and the correction of these errors will determinedly begin. Almost all the Trump-endorsed candidates will be victorious, he will take greater control than ever of the Republican Party, the Congress will undo what it can of the incumbent administration’s extravagance and will turn congressional investigative powers against Trump’s enemies. Wokeness is ending and will not be widely lamented. Close to half mistrust the last election result.

The wave is not confined to federal posts. At the state levels, the coming shift seems apparent. RCP projects Republicans will take 31 governorships.

RCP compares the various pollster predictions with the results in 2016 so you can see which are the more accurate. Fox host Jesse Watters:

I have right here the most accurate and inaccurate list of polls in the last election. Their worst polls were Quinnipiac, CNN, L.A. Times, Washington Post, ABC, and Monmouth, and the New York Times. The most accurate: Atlas Intel, Trafalgar, InsiderAdvantage, and Harrison, and Rasmussen. Those are independent polls, people say they're conservative-leaning but they actually speak to Republicans that won't speak to mainstream pollsters. They're saying there's not going be a wave in Nevada... The Republicans are ahead in the Senate, the Republicans in the gubernatorial race, and every Congressional race there is either a toss-up or leaning Republican.

If you’re a Democrat like Senator Claire McCaskill. you can deny what the most accurate polls and election observers like Barone say and cling to the belief they are in error. If you believe that, through a series of underhanded moves and illegalities caught too late to redress, the 2020 election was stolen and this one will be, too, have more faith. From what I can see on state levels, the Republicans have been far more proactive in catching and stemming a lot of the usual Democratic tricks like barring election observers, stacking the poll workers with their confederates, and stuffing mailboxes. They can’t catch them all, but if the number of angry voters who want the Democrats out of office is as large as predicted, the usual tricks will be less efficacious.

Will you have to stay up late Tuesday night to see the results? Probably not. In a wonderfully droll article at the American Spectator, Tom Raabe tells you how to find out what’s happening before the results are officially reported. He begins with, “John King is working the big CNN election map with a drink in one hand.” He ends with, “And, if we hear commentators from ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and PBS expressing “serious concern about the integrity of this election,” we can probably sleep well.” His is a long list of accurate tells.

Put out a big bowl of popcorn, grab your favorite libations, and be prepared for a karmalicious evening.