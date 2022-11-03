No Requirement for Republicans to Be Stupid in 2022

For many years, it has been my contention that elections are won and lost based on the question voters think they are asking and answering when they go into the voting booth. In 2022, that will remain the case. However, for the first time in my career in politics, the question being asked will be different for voters in each party.

In the past, the basic topics receiving focus and attention were the same for Republicans and Democrats. The differences were in what each party thought should be done about them. Not in 2022. Instead, and the data is overwhelming, what concerns Democrats versus what concerns Republicans is vastly different in nature. The real question is where the 7-12 percent of voters who are truly up for grabs come down—not so much on what they want done, but rather what they feel is more important be prioritized.

Democrats agree that the critical issues are abortion, climate change, and “protecting democracy.” Moreover, they are in virtual lockstep as to what should be done. Interestingly, at least initially, independents agree more with Democrats on these issues than they do Republicans. As these independents get more information on the Democratic position, this becomes less the case. However, my contention is that this should not result in Republicans engaging on these topics on a daily basis.

On the other hand, Republicans are concerned about inflation, crime, border security, and having schools that educate and not indoctrinate. Again, it is interesting to note that the 7-12 percent agree more with Republicans than Democrats on these issues as to what ought to be done.

There are days where it appears the real contest is between Democrats and Republicans as to which party has more of a tin ear—Democrats demanding all of America care about whey they care about or Republicans who insist every distortion of fact or falsehood coming from any Democrat at any time requires a Republican response.

The reality is that if Republicans would stop shooting themselves in the foot, the 2022 elections should result in a solid victory for the GOP. The rationale for that assertion is simple. A larger portion of the 7-12 percent are impacted on a daily basis by the issue cluster important to Republicans than the cluster of concern to Democrats.

It should not be so hard to emphasize, every single day, that, starting with Joe Biden as President, Democrats currently control the national government. Paraphrasing the question posed by Ronald Reagan in 1980, Republicans ought to be asking all voters if they and their families are better off today than the day Joe Biden and the Democrats took over. It says here Democrats will smugly argue the answer is yes, while Republicans and a solid majority of the 7-12 percent up for grabs will say no.

While it is true that liberals and Democrats continue to say and do ridiculous things on a variety of matters, especially anything involving getting as Woke as possible, Republicans need to be disciplined and not take the bait. Instead, win this election, then address their nonsense. If you are tempted to say things are more murky, the fresh poll numbers from the New York Times-Siena poll tell a different story. In September, independent women favored Democrats by 14 points. In October, they favor Republicans by 18 percent. 32 movement points in one month!

The key to winning the election is to expend our time, energy, and dollars driving home what we want the election to be about—the failure of Joe Biden and the Democrats to get the job done on inflation, crime, the border, and education. Every second spent arguing about the issues Democrats hope will decide the election is a second wasted. Nothing requires us to be that stupid.

Jessica Curtis is the executive director of GOPAC, a national political organization committed to educating and electing a new generation of Republican leaders.

