Midterms Offer Chance to Fix the CDC, and Washington

Recently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) completed the case for its own dissolution. Now is the time to do it. This federal agency has destroyed any remaining shred of credibility with Americans, especially with the practicing — not the bureaucratic — medical community. Without public trust, the CDC has no reason to exist.

The CDC's latest act of intentional medical disinformation was revealed last week. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) added mRNA anti-COVID injections to the routine immunization schedule for all children (and adults), knowing the dangers of the "jab," hiding its adverse impacts, downplaying limited efficacy, and intentionally ignoring children's natural resistance to COVID. They knew that the shots were hazardous. They knew that the shots were unnecessary. They approved widespread use anyway.

The CDC has engaged in numerous prior acts of medical malfeasance defending and justifying the Democrat COVID narrative, a scam reminiscent of the emperor's new clothes. There is ample proof that the CDC withheld, fabricated, manipulated, and distorted data.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the voice of federal response to COVID, claimed, "I represent science." Yet he has repeatedly lied to the American people, spouting non-science. His credibility, along faith in the official Washington medical establishment, is gone, finished, kaput.

Their actions have destroyed any semblance of trust in what the CDC publishes or advises. The agency needs to disbanded.

Americans do need proper, honest, truly scientific medical information with no political agenda. We do not need federal orders or mandates. Physicians neither need nor want the CDC and FDA telling them what they can and cannot do for their patients.

The CDC should be razed to the ground, metaphorically, and replaced by a new entity that does what the CDC should do. Give it a name like ARMI, the Agency for Reliable Medical Information — anything but "CDC."

Elon Musk is trying to change the culture of Twitter without destroying the whole organization. We wish him well turning Twitter from a progressive advocacy organ into a free market of ideas. However, history has shown that large, established companies with deeply embedded cultural norms cannot be changed or re-tuned. They have to be blown up and then start over.

The logic that applies to the CDC pertains equally to other large medical federal entities such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Institutes of Health (NIH), and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The FDA has approved a COVID booster with no clinical data at all. In a paradigm of non-science, the NIH censored an evidence-based report by three eminent scientists because it disputed the Washington narrative. Senior NIH officials accept millions in royalties from companies they regulate. There can be no trust when there is such obvious conflict of interest.

For more than fifty years, CMS has ignored its own legal mandate, illegally controlling medical care for Americans. Section 1801 of the 1965 Medicare law is titled "Prohibition against any federal interference." Washington is prohibited from controlling state provision of medical goods and services. Yet, through its contracts with health plans, CMS decides what, when, where, and even if people get care.

Other venerable Washington institutions have been likewise corrupted away from their original purposes to become ideologic vehicles that support, justify, and protect the progressive movement with its plan to "remake" America.

When the Department of Justice (DOJ) selectively investigates and prosecutes (or doesn't) based on political tactics rather than equal application of law, the DOJ has signed its own organizational death warrant. Attorney General Merrick Garland is likely to face impeachment proceedings if Republicans become the House majority. His attacks on conservatives and threatening parents for speaking out at school board meetings, while ignoring more than 500 riots by BLM and Antifa in the summer of 2020 and protecting Hunter Biden from accountability for his crimes prove that Garland believes in unequal justice under his laws.

What authoritarian Washington can't get away with because of legal constraints on federal power, it accomplishes indirectly through proxies such as regulatory agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA); teachers', public service, and other unions; and legacy media: broadcast, online, and print, viz., the New York Times and Washington Post. They have all been corrupted, politicized, and weaponized by progressives against political enemies — in fact, against free speech by a conservative or anyone with a dissenting opinion. They denigrate, suppress, cancel, and verbally (sometimes physically) attack those who aren't progressive radicals such as Trump and the numerous newcomer, non-professional politicians currently running for political office in Congress and gubernatorial races.

The Washington establishment, starting with but not limited to the CDC and DOJ, needs a total makeover. Not merely a cosmetic change at the top, but a fundamental restructuring to restore the primary function of government: protection of individual freedom. Washington must restore Americans' Bill of Rights, with particular reference to free speech (First Amendment); equal, "reasonable" application of laws (Amendments Four through Eight); and the Tenth Amendment's limitation on federal power.

Virtually all incumbent politicians and their henchmen-bureaucrats like Fauci are extremely reluctant (to say the least) to give up the power they currently enjoy, unconstitutional though it is. The midterm election cycle provides We the People the opportunity to replace them with true patriots who will rein in out-of-control federal government. Nothing less will restore the American Dream.

Deane Waldman, M.D., MBA is professor emeritus of pediatrics, pathology, and decision science; former director of the Center for Healthcare Policy at Texas Public Policy Foundation; and author of the multi-award-winning book Curing the Cancer in U.S. Healthcare: StatesCare and Market-Based Medicine.

Image: Lars Di Scenza via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0 (cropped).