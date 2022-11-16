Key Takeaways from the FBI Whistleblowers Report

On November 4, 2022, the Republican staff of the House Judiciary Committee published a report based primarily on whistleblower testimony, describing how the FBI and the Justice Department have become politically weaponized against conservatives. I strongly urge every AT reader to download the report and spend 30 to 60 minutes reading the first 50 pages. Here are a few of the salient points.

The Washington Field Office is manipulating its case filing system to feign a nationwide rise in domestic terrorism.

The geography of where a crime is committed ordinarily determines who will open an FBI file. For example, if a crime is committed in Dallas, the FBI's Dallas Field Office will open the file and conduct the primary investigation. However, this is not the case with the January 6 arrestees. Under orders from Director Wray, files have been opened in the geography where the defendant resides, but the Washington Field Office (WFO) is in charge of the investigation. This gives the false impression that domestic violence extremism (DVE) cases are much more geographically spread around the country than they actually are.

The FBI downplayed and sought to reduce the spread of the serious allegations of wrongdoing leveled against Hunter Biden

Despite having had possession of Hunter Biden's laptop for several years and a report released by Senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley in September 2020 detailing "potential criminal activity relating to transactions among and between Hunter Biden, his family, and his associates with Ukrainian, Russian, Kazakh, and Chinese nationals," the FBI has shown no interest in going after him. Contrast the kid glove treatment that Hunter Biden has received with the super-aggressive treatment meted out by the FBI when going after conservatives.

There is also evidence that the FBI sought to limit negative stories about Hunter Biden on social media. Mark Zuckerberg has stated that FBI agents visited Facebook HQ before the 2020 election and said they believed that many of the stories about Hunter Biden were "Russian disinformation."

Attorney General Garland issued a memorandum that inserted federal law enforcement into local school board meetings.

"On September 29, 2021, the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent a letter to President Biden equating concerned parents voicing their opinion at school board meetings with domestic terrorists and urging the Biden Administration to exercise its authorities under the Patriot Act. On October 4, 2021, just five days after the NSBA letter, Attorney General Garland issued a memorandum that directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys' Offices to address a purported 'disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence' at school board meetings."

In one investigation, an FBI Field Office interviewed a mom for allegedly telling a local school board, "We are coming for you" because she "is a gun owner."

In another case, an FBI Field Office opened an investigation into a dad opposed to mask mandates.

"In another case, an FBI Field Office opened an investigation into Republican state elected officials after a state Democrat party official accused them of making an 'online terroristic threat by politicians against school board members.' This complaint also came into the FBI through the National Threat Operations Center snitch-line. It alleged that one Republican official 'incited violence' against school board members by expressing displeasure with school districts' vaccine mandates."

The Justice Department and FBI conducted an unprecedented raid on a former president's home.

"This unprecedented raid comes after months of ongoing discussions and negotiations between President Trump and the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) regarding records from his time in office. The FBI's use of such aggressive law-enforcement tactics against a political opponent of the Biden Administration is another indication of how the FBI is guided by political considerations."

Contrast this to the treatment received by Hilary Clinton.

"The FBI never raided her private residence to recover classified information on her personal server, executed a search warrant or served a subpoena. Instead, the Justice Department allowed her lawyers to sort through Secretary Clinton's emails and determine which emails to preserve and which to delete."

The FBI is purging employees who refuse to align themselves with the leadership's political ideology.

"Several FBI whistleblowers have disclosed that the FBI is taking steps toward terminating the employment of FBI employees who were engaged in protected First Amendment activity on January 6, 2021. According to several whistleblowers, the FBI is suspending the security clearances of FBI employees for their participation in protected First Amendment activity on January 6, 2021, questioning these employees' 'Allegiance to the United States.' Because a security clearance is required for FBI positions, these actions mean the FBI has suspended these employees indefinitely."

I think we can draw several obvious conclusions from the report.

1. The FBI and the Justice Department have become hopelessly politically corrupted against conservatives. The corruption is particularly dangerous because the FBI and the Justice Department have such enormous power. They can destroy just about anyone they target because they essentially have unlimited resources. They almost destroyed President Trump and General Flynn. Think what happens when they come after someone with far fewer resources to fight back.

2. The scope of the corruption is so great and has lasted for such a long time that Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland had to know about it. If they knew about it and did nothing to stop it, then they approved it.

3. The FBI simply cannot be trusted, and anyone who is being questioned by them must use extreme caution. As the prominent attorney Harmeet Dhillon has recommended, "never speak to the FBI without your attorney present, and never speak to the FBI without making an audio or video recording of the entire conversation."

