It’s Time For Donald Trump To Redirect His Talent And Energy

After a week of brooding about the Red Ripple midterms, my First Husband walked into the kitchen.

“We’re all being played for fools!” FH said. “And I blame Donald Trump for making it worse!”

“So, you’re joining the Trump scapegoaters?” I asked.

FH scoffed. “You don’t get it. Trump himself is playing into the hands of the people who hate him. He’s his own worst enemy! He knows nothing about politics and yet he thinks he’s smarter and tougher than the professionals.”

“And yet he won.”

“He won because barely enough voters hated Hillary more than Donald. For the country, his win was a fortunate fluke. He saved us from four more years under the Clintons. But, instead of seeing his victory for the lucky break it was, he took it as a sign that he was right all along about politics being easy. Today, he still thinks he’s immune to the rules of a ruthless game.”

“That’s what you thought, too, when you took that job with Mayor Jones.”

FH sighed. “Okay, I admit that it took me a while to learn the ropes. But I found out in a hurry that politics is a lot harder than it looks from the outside.”

“But now you’re disappointed in the midterms, and you’re blaming Trump.”

FH sighed again. “Let’s start with basics. Trump’s enemies are truly evil. These are the people who corrupted the FBI, the people who turned Antifa brownshirts loose on American streets. They have granted themselves permission to undermine our criminal justice and electoral systems. In short, chaos is their friend.”

“We were talking about Trump.”

“If you want to know Trump, begin with the people who hate him. Begin with Bush, Rove, Noonan, Romney, McConnell, and Paul Ryan. In 2017-2018 we had control of Congress and the White House. And what did the RINOs do? They stabbed Trump in the back. I would never vote for any candidate Bush supports. Anything Karl Rove wants, I’m against.”

“Oh, come on now! Are you saying you’re mad at Trump and the RINOs, too? Bush should be your friend. He doesn’t like Trump, either.”

“You still don’t get it,” FH said. “I stuck with Trump throughout the Russia collusion hoax, the Mueller sham, the impeachment hoaxes, and all the rest. I even see how Trump and a few hundred other dupes were lured into the January 6 trap. But the bottom line is this: Even after four years in office, Trump lacked the awareness of how dangerous and relentless his enemies were. He lacked the ability to form coalitions. He imagined he could go straight to the American people for support. And so he ended up alone.”

“I agree with some of that.”

“Which of the Trump administration’s top people could be counted on as the president’s loyal friends? Trump’s first chief of staff, Reince Priebus, was really working for Priebus’s RINO pal Paul Ryan. Rex Tillerson, Trump’s first Secretary of State, knew nothing about the DC swamp and was easily recruited by the RINOs. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s pick for Attorney General, helped advance the Russia collusion hoax by appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel. He picked two-faced Mike Pence for vice president. And yet, what did Trump learn from all this? His second pick for attorney general, Bill Barr, was a Trump hater, too. Trump and his naïve inner circle tried to drain the swamp without any idea just how viciously the slime creatures would defend themselves.”

Now it was my turn to sigh. “So, bottom line, you and the Wall Street Journal are mad at Trump.”

“But that’s just it,” FH replied. “I’m not really mad at Trump. I don’t blame him for the midterms. However, when it comes to politics, it’s time for Donald and his friends to face facts. Trump is terrific at big rallies, but when it comes to politics, he’s a slow learner. His time is over.”

“In other words, he shouldn’t run again.”

This earned a pained look from FH. “You can’t make a clueless country great again. Seventy-five percent of the people think the country is going in the wrong direction, with raging inflation, open borders controlled by drug cartels, ruined schools, the Covid hysteria, threats of nuclear war, and crime running wild, and yet huge numbers just voted for a party that’s run by a senile crook.”

“And yet you seem to agree with the blue gang. You want Trump destroyed.”

“No! I want him to respect the game he’s playing! Tax breaks, a booming economy, securing the southern border…he did well. But his tone-deaf attacks on Ron DeSantis must stop! I want Trump to stop talking and start listening. I want a real conservative coalition that goes beyond mass rallies. I want Trump to keep saying he’s running for president again, but I don’t want him to actually do it.”

“Is that all?”

FH said, “For now, I really just want him to please, please shut up. He had his chance in the White House, but he thought he could beat the system. In his own way, he’s a hero, but he did not have swamp survival skills. And so, trained political assassins—Woke and RINO—brought him down. But even wounded, Trump is still dangerous, and his enemies—America’s enemies—know it. So, I hope a new, quieter, smarter Trump stays in the game, but as backup for whoever gets the nomination in 2024.”

“They say if you can’t stand the heat, get out of the kitchen. Trump takes incredible heat every day, but you want him to leave the kitchen anyway?”

FH said, “I know it’s hard to see Donald Trump cooking for others. But he has already shown his recipes to a growing new generation of populist chefs. I’m hoping he starts listening and does what’s best for the team. We’re starving for a win! Starving! And America needs a happy Thanksgiving!”

Hallie Smith is a pseudonym.