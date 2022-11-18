How the Game is Fixed

Imagine a Super Bowl where the Reds were ahead 27-25 with a minute to go. All of a sudden, the power went out in the entire stadium. When the lights came on after a couple minutes of chaos, fans noticed the scoreboard showed 27-29.

Anyone witnessing such an event would be beyond outraged. Sports are supposed to be about “may the best team win,” and referees and officials are supposed to be neutral. Videotape and remote judges are used to evaluate disputed plays.

If people felt the game was fixed, or that officials wouldn't even comment about suspicious activity, then no one would watch professional football again.

So why is it that multiple unusual occurrences in a nationwide election are ignored and voters are expected to just accept the results they are given?

In Dallas, Texas there are reports of hundreds of votes being added at poll closing time.

A Democrat in New Hampshire was awarded 1,106 votes in a town with about 700 people.

Why is Maricopa County, Arizona the only place in the country where there is no chain of custody for mail-in ballots? In the same county an elections clerk claimed that uncounted “Slot 3” ballots were mixed in with already counted ballots.

In Maryland there were 1,000 votes left to count in a House race, but overnight 10,000 votes were added, leading to a Democrat victory.

In Santa Clara, California, a bag of mail-in ballots was found deep in a ravine.

Adam Laxalt in the Nevada Senate race had a lead Thursday night.

On Thursday Adam Laxalt told Tucker Carlson that his opponent did not have a valid path to victory... Adam Laxalt told Tucker: “She does not have the amount of votes left to be able to catch us. She would have to win over 63%… The Las Vegas ballots left include election day drop off mail.”

What happened? “As Emerald Robinson explains it: “So it was strange, and a little disconcerting, to see that Laxalt’s opponent got exactly 63% of those remaining 84,000 votes two days later.”

The media immediately called the race for his opponent. Laxalt has not conceded.

If this were a football game we'd be outraged. We'd cancel our season tickets and never watch a sports event on that TV station again. The entire league would go out of business and every player, coach, and referee would be fired.

So why is it that we accept political cheating on a massive scale? Jim Hoft of the Gateway Pundit asks, “In 2010, Republicans won the popular vote by 4.8 MM votes and gained 63 seats. In 2022, Republicans won the popular vote by almost 6 MM and only gained 9 (if we are lucky -- cheating continues through this morning).”

Wayne Allyn Root writes...

It’s time to admit we’re all part of a massive experiment in fraud, theft, brainwashing, and gaslighting to a degree never seen in world history. Think of all the times in just the past few years you’ve been gaslighted. [He lists open borders, Hillary's emails, spying on Trump, Hunter's laptop, COVID origins, lockdowns and masks, and the 2020 election] You’ve been the victims of nonstop severe gaslighting for a decade now. You’re all part of a human psychology experiment in the limits that government and media can go in propaganda and brainwashing… while you can see they’re lying right in front of your eyes. And these are the exact same people now telling you Democrats just over-performed, and stopped a GOP red landslide, against all odds, without cheating and stealing the midterm election.

Of course, millions of Americans are outraged. But where is the GOP leadership? Where are the few remaining conservative news outlets? What are the “Big Four” conservatives on the FOX evening lineup saying? Mostly we see explanations of why the Republicans “under-performed” and how we need to change the messaging so we'll do better next time.

This same cheating seems to have happened in the Brazil elections on October 2nd. The conservative was ahead until new votes were “found” and the progressive candidate was declared the winner. Instead of accepting the results, tens of thousands of citizens of Brazil have taken to the streets in multiple cities to protest, calling for a general strike until the results are reviewed.

Lula defeated Bolsonaro in Sunday’s presidential election by about 2 million votes, or less than two percent. Lula was allowed on the ballot despite being convicted on multiple appeals of having taken bribes during his last two terms as president, which lasted from 2003 to 2011. Lula should have served over 20 years in prison as a result of his criminal conviction, but the nation’s top court, the Supreme Federal Tribunal (STF), intervened and overturned the conviction alleging that the first court to process the case did not have jurisdiction to do so.

The rallies have been peaceful and calm, but the protesters are determined to keep their country from being taken over by corrupt politicians.

Will Americans accept questionable election results where vote counting is done behind closed doors and almost every close race where Republicans are ahead is halted and new ballots are “found” leading to a Democrat win? Will GOP leaders stand firm and demand accountability or are they in on the scam themselves?

If we don't see GOP leadership standing up and fighting for our electoral freedom, and conservative media covering the corruption and demanding explanations, we might start to experience the same kind of reaction we are seeing in Brazil. Our country depends on the cooperation of its citizens. But we don't have to cooperate when our rights are being stolen.

Image: ZioDave