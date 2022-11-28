Don’t Shut Down the January 6 Committee – Supercharge It!

Now that the US House of Representatives will be under Republican control, assuming Santa Claus doesn’t deliver Democrat ballots to a few key swing districts as an early Christmas present for the Democrat party, the new House GOP leadership will determine the fate of the January 6 committee.

Will GOP leaders shut down the committee? Far-left Mother Jones believes it, “Will be coming to an end.” They also think that the GOP will want to, “Exact revenge on the panel by attacking its work—and its members.” Revenge against the two RINO Republican committee members is done as neither will be returning to the next Congress.

The January 6 committee is a hyper-partisan gaggle of Trump-hating members of Congress, consisting of a Democrat chairman, 6 Democrat committee members including Reps Adam Schiff and Jamie Raskin, and two token Republicans, who loathe Donald Trump even more than their Democrat colleagues, Reps Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

YouTube screen grab

In a delicious twist of fate, neither Republican will be a member of the next Congress, Cheney shellacked in her GOP primary and Kinzinger wisely not seeking reelection, preferring to take his crocodile tears on left-wing cable news shows.

Despite their stated goal of investigating the so-called “attack” on the US Capitol on January 6, the true goal is to tar and feather Donald Trump through endless media leaks, eventually turning their “evidence” over to the politicized Department of Justice, which will dutifully indict and prosecute their political opponent just like in a third world banana republic dictatorship.

But Democrats always have a plan B, whereas Republicans rarely even have a plan A. Since Democrats lost control of Congress and the January 6 committee, and since Donald Trump recently announced his candidacy for President in 2024, plan B calls for the committee’s work seamlessly handed off to a Special Counsel. This is attorney Jack Smith, whose wife, was a producer on “Becoming”, a film perhaps jumpstarting Michelle Obama’s presidential aspirations, and who donated $2000 to Biden’s presidential campaign. Let’s see if this receives the Ginni Thomas treatment. I suspect not as hypocrisy is a Democrat specialty.

Now that the “bring down Trump at any cost” committee has served its purpose and handed off its two-year long waste of time and resources to a political hatchet man special counsel, what should Republicans do with such a committee? The knee jerk reaction would be to shut it down. But perhaps that’s the easy way out for establishment Republicans who prefer to lick their wounds rather than fight back.

A better idea would be to renew the committee and stack it with Freedom Caucus Republicans and a few “Never-Biden” Democrats, if any exist. Names like Reps Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, and Chip Roy come to mind.

Then let the real investigations begin. There are so many questions that have been ignored and need answers.

Start with explaining how then President Trump’s speech on January 6 incited an insurrection, “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” Those words are hardly a call to arms, despite Democrat efforts to edit the words “peacefully and patriotically” out of his speech to the point that even left-wing Snopes called them on the omission.

Then ask why despite President Trump offering and authorizing National Guard troops deployed to the Capitol ahead of January 6, the media and January 6 committee claim otherwise. The committee should subpoena Speaker Nancy Pelosi and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to explain why they refused Trump’s offer of assistance.

The Chief of the Capitol Police can explain why officers opened doors for and ushered protesters into the Capitol. The Committee can demand and release tens of thousands of hours of video showing what really happened on January 6, rather than relying on what Liz Cheney says happened.

They can then ask Mrs. Pelosi how it was that her filmmaker daughter was present to film the events of January 6. If Trump’s speech an hour earlier incited the “insurrection”, it’s remarkable that Alexandra Pelosi could get her film crew to the Capitol immediately to set up and begin filming, unless this was all prearranged.

FBI Director Christopher Wray can be asked under oath to explain the FBI planting informants into Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to monitor and likely incite the January 6 protests. Just as the FBI had a dozen personnel infiltrated into the Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot, more feds than entrapped kidnappers.

When the House Homeland Security Committee questioned Director Wray recently, he tap-danced Fred Astaire style and didn’t answer questions about how many feds were part of the January 6 protests and what role they played.

Did the FBI instigate and orchestrate the protests? Or did they have advanced knowledge and chose to ignore it in pursuit of a political agenda? If the FBI had confidential human sources already embedded, they had to know days or weeks ahead of January 6 that something would occur, throwing water on Trump causing a spontaneous uprising. What did the FBI know and when did they know it?

The new Republican January 6 committee should also get to the bottom of who Ray Epps is and what his role was in all of this. Epps was on the FBI most wanted list, encouraged everyone to go into the Capitol, and now is off the list and has gone to ground. Who is he and what was he doing that day? These are all questions that should be answered under oath. Then there is the mysterious suspected pipe bomber that the sleuth FBI just cannot seem to identify.

The new January 6 committee should subpoena phone records of everyone in Pelosi and Schumer’s offices in the days leading up to January 6. Who was calling or messaging whom? Let’s see if this was a spontaneous protest or an orchestrated event to kneecap President Trump. Pelosi and Schumer should be questioned under oath about their role in and knowledge of the January 6 events.

If anyone lies to the committee and is referred to the Department of Justice for indictment and prosecution, will any of that happen? Doubtful.

If the newly appointed Special Counsel does his job, a very big if, there must be an investigation of the FBI’s role, what they knew, when they knew it, and what they did to stop or instigate the protests. Perhaps that could backfire on the Democrats, although improbable.

But the role of Democrats and the corrupt FBI in January 6 needs to be explored and exposed, even if the equally corrupt DOJ refuses to do anything about it. If not exposed, the story will be buried, allowing the Special Counsel to conduct witch hunt number two against Donald Trump.

Many urge the new GOP House to focus on inflation and the economy as well as the open southern border and feckless energy policy. But there must be a reckoning and accounting for a politicized justice department beginning even before Trump was elected.

If you are a Republican, the FBI can fabricate a Russian collusion story, lie to the FISA court, spy on its political opponents, raid your home and harass your friends and associates, and sic two special counsels against you.

If you are a Democrat, you can collect millions from foreign adversaries and have the FBI coverup any incriminating evidence on your son’s laptop computer.

If there is no reckoning, then America has become a police state where those in power can persecute and destroy their political opposition, in tyrannical fashion. Rigged elections and a dictatorial government turn America into the USSR or Cuba.

Republicans must supercharge the January 6 Committee and attempt to restore faith in American legal and intelligence institutions or else the great American experiment is over.

Brian C Joondeph, MD, is a physician and writer.

Follow me on Twitter @retinaldoctor

Truth Social @BrianJoondeph

LinkedIn @Brian Joondeph