Democrats Show Desperation In The Home Stretch

Their candidates are imploding, and the issues are arrayed against them, so Democrats are getting desperate in the final days before the midterm elections. Polls are trending in the direction of Republicans after horrible debate performances from Democrat candidates such as U.S. Senate hopeful John Fetterman in Pennsylvania.

Democrats lied about Joe Biden's mental condition, so it is not a surprise that they would lie about Fetterman’s ability to manage a U.S. Senator’s job responsibilities. Thus, Democrats maintained that Fetterman was recovering nicely from his stroke and could be an effective Senator.

This falsehood was exposed during the Oz-Fetterman debate as Fetterman was unable to articulate clearly or grasp the concepts being discussed. Americans learned they were being scammed about his condition.

Of course, Fetterman needs rest, medical care, and intensive treatment for his illness. In his condition, he should not be serving in a high-stress position representing millions of Pennsylvania voters in the U.S. Senate. If Democrats genuinely cared for him, they would ask him to withdraw from the campaign and seek the help he needs. Instead, Democrats are doubling down on the lies and sending both Biden and former President Barack Obama to Pennsylvania to campaign for Fetterman in the final days of the election.

The desperation to push Fetterman across the finish line in Pennsylvania is being replicated all over the country. Democrats will try any trick necessary to fool the electorate one more time and maintain their control of Congress.

Image: John Fetterman (edited). YouTube screen grab.

If there is any political justice, Democrats will suffer huge losses on November 8. In the House races, Democrats lost 54 seats in 1994 and 63 seats in 2010. In this election, they should lose even more seats for the tremendous damage they have inflicted on the country during the last two years.

With total control of the White House and Congress, Democrats have delivered nothing but misery. Our economy is in shambles, crime is skyrocketing across the country, and the open southern border is allowing illegal immigrants and illegal drugs to pour into our nation.

Americans who are concerned about their financial well-being or their personal safety are not going to vote Democrat. Americans who are upset about the open border or the soaring fentanyl deaths are not going to vote Democrat.

Americans who rank abortion as their top issue will vote Democrat. Other Democrat voters may be motivated because they hate Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Others may view the “insurrection” of January 6, 2021, as a reason that Republicans cannot be trusted with power again.

Instead of presenting a hopeful, “Morning in America” campaign, as President Ronald Reagan did in 1984, Democrats are offering nothing but fear of and loathing for their Republican opponents. They want to scare the American people into voting Democrat again. Their message is that things are bad now, but everything will be much worse if Republicans are again entrusted with power.

It is no surprise that Democrats talk more about hating Donald Trump than supporting Joe Biden. What is there to say about Joe Biden? He is mentally incompetent, creepy, a habitual liar, and has been promoting far-left policies that are now the hallmark of the Democrat party.

The days of the “moderate” Democrat are long gone. There are no longer any members of Congress who act like “Blue Dog” Democrats. The centrist policies that President Bill Clinton promoted in his second term would never be accepted by Democrats today.

With far-left policies, Joe Biden has delivered the worst first two years of any American President in history. He inherited a country that was recovering nicely from the pandemic and was energy independent for the first time in decades. Interest rates were low, the inflation rate was only 1.4%, and gasoline prices were barely above $2 per gallon. In addition, border security was improving as President Trump, through sheer persistence, had started constructing a wall.

In less than two years, all these successes have been turned upside down. Interest rates are rising and are at their highest point since 2001. This will make it financially difficult for homeowners who have mortgages or consumers who have credit card debt.

Inflation has been above 8% for several months as the prices of gasoline, food, clothing, and other essential items have squeezed Americans on a fixed budget. Our country is no longer energy independent, and our border is a total mess.

With such disasters, Democrats cannot run on their record. Instead, they engage in delusions. For example, President Biden referred to the economy as “strong as hell.”

Democrats will do anything to hold onto power. A surprise in these final days is certainly possible. The war in Ukraine may intensify. In fact, Biden has been musing about a potential nuclear Armageddon.

Even though he declared the “pandemic is over,” Biden is once again warning Americans to take the latest COVID booster. He is also regularly spewing hatred about Republicans and demonizing the “Ultra” MAGA movement.

In an ideal world, the President would spend less time on vacation in Delaware and more time talking to average Americans. It would also be appropriate for Biden to visit the porous southern border that has been crossed by millions of illegal immigrants during his tenure.

Sadly, the reality is that Democrats do not care what average Americans think and they will stay as far away from the border as possible. In the home stretch of this election, Democrats will tell their voters that Republicans will take away rights for women, minorities, and transgender Americans. They will also sound the alarm about Republican “insurrectionists” and climate “deniers.”

Hopefully, voters will ignore the lies from Democrats and their media allies and, instead, reflect on a question similar to the one made famous by Ronald Reagan, “Are you better off than you were two years ago?” For most Americans, the answer is a clear and resounding “No!”

Jeff Crouere is a native New Orleanian and his award-winning program, “Ringside Politics,” airs Saturdays from Noon until 1 p.m. CT nationally on Real America’s Voice TV Network & AmericasVoice.News and weekdays from 7-11 a.m. CT on WGSO 990-AM & Wgso.com. He is a political columnist, the author of America’s Last Chance and provides regular commentaries on the Jeff Crouere YouTube channel and on Crouere.net. For more information, email him at jcrouere@gmail.com.