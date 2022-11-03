America Is On The Cusp Of A Fundamental Transformation

Barack Obama promised to fundamentally transform America, and he certainly tried hard to do so. Under his watch, we saw the politicization of federal agencies under his watch, victimization becoming a virtue, and the government intruding into Americans’ health decisions. We can also see the damage his Justice Department inflicted as it coerced cities around the country into “consent decrees” that neutered police forces. There is of course much more but, in reality, the most fundamental transformation for which Barack Obama is responsible has nothing to do with his time in office.

The backlash against Obama’s leftist policies brought us the unabashed patriot, Donald Trump. But by the time Trump was inaugurated, the cancer from Obama’s eight years in office had done its damage, and many in the federal government had become fully engaged members in the cult of progressivism. From the fiction that America has widespread “white supremacy,” to environmental extremism, to LBGTQXYZ fanaticism, to the open borders lockstep, leftism was now baked into much of the government ruling America.

Trump shocked the world and stepped into a Washington that more resembled a swamp of vipers than the seat of a functioning government. The leftist cabal—including a wide swath of those government workers—spent 4 years seeking to derail the plans of the duly elected president of the United States. This treachery culminated in November 2020 when the government colluded with the media and social media to execute a coup against the sitting president under the guise of “The most secure election in American history.”

And it is that coup with which Barack Obama achieved his greatest success in “transforming” the United States because it gave us Joe Biden.

Image: Barack Obama and Joe Biden. YouTube screen grab.

No matter how bad Obama’s actions while in office, nothing he did compares to Joe Biden. Since being installed as president, Biden has done an insane number of things that simply make no sense from a rational perspective.

Literally the first thing Biden did was reduce the amount of energy available to Americans. He canceled completing the Keystone XL Pipeline which would have brought more Canadian oil. Soon thereafter, the administration threw up roadblocks to domestic oil production both offshore and on federal lands. First, they curtailed new leases and “reviewed” existing ones. Later, when they backed off from a complete ban, they instituted a virtual ban, which included increasing fees and other elements to make extraction more expensive for energy companies and everything more expensive for Americans.

Next, his administration propelled mandates for the untested vaccine that swept across the country, forcing severe post-lockdown restrictions on Americans covering travel, shopping, employment, and more. Nationwide tens of thousands of firemen, police, teachers, and even Navy SEALS lost their jobs and incomes because of vaccine mandates for a virus with a survival rate of above 99.9% for almost everyone.

Building on that lunacy, the Biden CDC recently issued a recommendation that states require Covid vaccinations for school children even though the survival rate for ages 0-19 is 99.9997%. So, this administration would have seventy-five million American children vaccinated with a medicine that has had no long-term testing, making the long-term effects, by definition, unknown. This is part and parcel for an administration with so little regard for children that it supports the castration and mutilation of children who are not old enough to vote or to drive, often without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

Then, of course, there is the economy. With the American Rescue Plan and Inflation Reduction Act, Biden poured trillions of dollars into the economy and drove inflation to levels not seen in 40 years. Everything, from energy to housing to food to clothing…virtually every single thing Americans use has gone up in price since Biden became president, often by giant leaps. As a consequence, Americans are fighting to stay afloat financially, with 60% worse off than they were a year ago and a staggering 40% of businesses missing their rent payments in October.

As if making Americans less prosperous wasn’t enough, Joe Biden has made the world less safe. In August 2021, the Pentagon exited Afghanistan in such haste that it left behind literally tens of billions of dollars of weapons for the terrorists now running the country to use as they please. Not content to arm one just one terrorist government, the administration pushed to reopen negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal. Then there is Russia and Ukraine. Early on in the conflict, when the sides were close to an agreement to cease hostilities, Biden sent his puppet, Boris Johnson, to scuttle the negotiations and, as a result, the world is the closest it has been to nuclear war since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

All of this has changed America, and not for the better. But while rising prices and forced vaccinations may change American behavior, they don’t rise to the level of transforming the country.

But changing the demographic makeup does. And this is where Joe Biden is fulfilling Barack Obama’s goal. He invited essentially anyone willing to make the trip to come to the United States by telling them that they would not be detained and they would be able to get healthcare. Not surprisingly, millions of people from impoverished nations crossed the border into Club Biden. Since Biden became president it’s estimated that more than 5.5 million illegal immigrants have crossed the southern border. And that doesn’t include the hundreds of thousands or millions who crossed and were never seen by the Border Patrol in the first place.

There is something called “replacement theory” which Democrats label as a conspiracy theory amongst racist whites. It’s not that. As Tucker Carlson demonstrates in a piece from earlier this year, replacement theory isn’t a right-wing conspiracy theory at all but is, instead, a plan Democrats have spoken about for years. As they will tell you, the goal is to outnumber the mostly White, American-born population with people who look and think differently. Not surprisingly the way they accomplish that is by inviting in millions of people from countries that rarely share American mores and values.

To put those 5.5 million plus people in perspective, that’s more people than live in 28 out of the 50 states; it’s more people than South Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma, and Connecticut individually or Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, and Washington DC combined! It’s also more than the population of every single city in America other than New York. Every single one….

At this rate, by the end of Joe Biden’s first term, as many as 15 million new illegal aliens could be here, all of whom need healthcare, schooling, food, shelter, and clothing, provided free of charge by American taxpayers already struggling to put food on the table and fuel in their cars, and keep a roof over their heads.

That is a fundamental transformation. Once those 15 million people get to vote, Republicans will never win another election and America will become San Francisco. But “they’re not citizens,” you say, and they can’t vote. Given the current state of affairs and the Democrats’ fading allure among actual Americans, how long do you think before that changes? Remember, these are the people who told us that gay marriage was all they wanted but are now telling us men can have periods and allowing hospitals to do unnecessary mastectomies on girls without their parents’ knowledge.

We are on the cusp of a real, fundamental transformation of America. There are however those who want to move the country back in the direction of sanity. None of those people are running under the Democrats’ banner….