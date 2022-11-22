After Nancy Pelosi: Now What?

I don't know about you, but I just feel relieved that Nancy Pelosi has stepped down from leadership of the House Democrats.

But is it true that "Nancy Pelosi Lacked the Most Basic Skill of Great Legislators"? Or that "Nancy Pelosi will rightfully go down as one of the greatest speakers in the history of the U.S. House"?

The answer to both questions is, of course: Yes.

Who cares if Nancy Pelosi was not a great legislator? She did not become House Speaker to craft great legislation. She was there to ram through big government spending bills that distributed loot and plunder to Democrat voters and powerful interests and approved activists.

Her crowning achievement, if you will, was to ram through ObamaCare, forcing moderate Democrats to vote for it, even though many of them lost their seats in the 2010 midterms. And Republicans don't dare repeal it.

My only question is whether Nancy Pelosi understands this. Does she know that all she ever did was 1) insult Republicans as gun nuts wanting to rob senior citizens of their Social Security and Medicare benefits, and 2) ram through spending bills to distribute loot and plunder to her supporters?

But then, I doubt whether Michael Corleone ever worried that being a mafia crime boss was not really the highest and best thing an American could be.

That is the life Nancy Pelosi lived: mafia crime boss of the Democrat crime family. But St. Augustine wrote in The City of God in a chapter headed "How like kingdoms without justice are to robberies":

Justice being taken away, then, what are kingdoms but great robberies? For what are robberies themselves, but little kingdoms?

Mafia dons, House Speakers: they are all in the same business. But no doubt, as a faithful Catholic, Nancy Pelosi keeps The City of God by her bedside.

What makes a crime family into a government? According to St. Augustine it is "the addition of impunity."

On the impunity front, Donald Trump, presently pursued by the Biden administration with a Special Prosecutor, need not apply. Does that make him a robber, or what?

By the way, you patriotic public servants at CISA. Nothing written here with respect to Nancy Pelosi is intended to suggest that her Italian D'Alesandro family of Baltimore , Maryland, was in any way, shape, or form, a crime family. No disinformation or malinformation here, no sir.

So, with Nancy Pelosi gone, what do we do now? At American Spectator Joseph P. Duggan wants us to form a National Conservative Party to replace the GOP. It would stop endless wars, push nationalism over globalism, and put pro-life over pro-abortion.

You mean like Donald Trump?

Perhaps, one fine day, we may reprise the golden Fourth of July at which President Coolidge said:

If all men are created equal, that is final. If they are endowed with inalienable rights, that is final, If governments derive their powers from the consent of the governed, that is final.

Today, alas, all we can say is:

If FDR created Social Security, that is final.

If LBJ created Medicare, that is final.

If Obama/Pelosi created ObamaCare, that is final.

If Saul Alinsky wrote Rules for Radicals, that is final.

In other words, once you have created a government entitlement program, you'd better not try to reduce it. Because Science. Put it this way:

If a politician cuts a major entitlement program, experts agree, the voters will vote him out at the next election.

My Chantrill's Law is a corollary to this: "Government programs cannot work because you cannot reform them."

Now, my idea of a National Conservative Party would be one that demolishes the Pelosi spendarama. But how would we do it?

How about this? Every middle-class American worker has their own National MAGA Account at Fidelity or Vanguard, and contributions to it are tax-deductible. This account can be used to pay for the kids' education, for business startups, for unemployment, for retirement, and for health care. Disbursements approved by Babylon Bee are tax-free.

Social programs for the oppressed peoples -- from health care to welfare -- will be paid for by social media and crypto billionaires. Contributions to the Allies and Oppressed Peoples Fund will be tax-deductible, and every year Forbes will publish its Virtue-Signaling 400 to recognize the top 400 virtue-signaling billionaires. Elon Musk's Twitter will have a Gold Check for anyone contributing more than 20 percent of their income to the Allies and Oppressed Peoples Fund. Social Security, Medicare, public education will continue, but only as funded by the virtue-signaling billionaires. Activists in Virtue Rebellion Car Parades will peacefully decorate with black checks each year the mansions of billionaires on Martha's Vineyard that have not yet earned their Gold Check at Twitter.

I know. Ain't I a stinker!

But really! Why dither around with itty-bitty stop-endless-wars? I say, Go Big.

And have a nice retirement, Speaker Nancy. Look after Paul, will you?

Christopher Chantrill @chrischantrill runs the go-to site on US government finances, usgovernmentspending.com. Also get his American Manifesto and his Road to the Middle Class.

Image: AFGE