Will Walker Unseat Warnock?

In October 2016, the Democrats (using their Washington Post) released a video they thought would destroy Candidate Trump. The 11-year-old video recorded Trump’s “locker room” language concerning women. With Hillary as their candidate, Democrats couldn’t compete on the issues, so they resorted to smear. It didn’t work; Trump won.

In October 2022, Dems are using the same playbook against candidate Herschel Walker. Last week they released an old video where Walker makes some unflattering comments. Also, they claim that, years ago, pro-life Herschel paid for a woman’s abortion. Again, Democrats (and their Warnock) cannot compete on the issues so they have resorted to their standard tactic of smear.

One of this year’s biggest and most watched elections is Georgia’s U.S. Senate seat currently held by Raphael Warnock. Former University of Georgia football hero, Herschel Walker is trying to unseat Warnock. There are three reasons to vote for Walker and against Warnock. First, Biden is the worst president in history, and anyone who supports him, as does Warnock, must be defeated. Second, Warnock has done nothing to warrant re-election. Worse, most of his votes have hurt Georgia. I would more trust a randomly selected Georgian (Democrat or Republican) to be senator who would act in Georgia’s best interests, than I do iWarnock. Third, Herschel Walker is the exact opposite of Warnock.

In 2019, Robert Gates, Obama’s former Secretary of Defense, famously stated, “Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” Since Biden’s inauguration, Gates’ statement is even more accurate as Biden has made terrible foreign policy decision after terrible domestic decision. The Afghanistan debacle, the collapse of our border security allowing 100,000+ illegals to enter each month, destroying the U.S. petroleum industry, outlandish government deficit spending creating extreme inflation, weaponizing the FBI, and destroying military readiness by pushing unscientific transgender and unproven COVID mandates to name just a few terrible decisions. Sadly, our Warnock has agreed with Biden on every bad decision.

By any metric imaginable Biden and his Dems are destroying the country. Every one of Biden’s decisions, regulations, policies, and laws has made things worse. And Warnock has been right there with Joe destroying things (energy independence) and making things worse (spike in crime). How? By voting with Biden 96% of the time. Biden wants to implement another industry destroying policy (such as halting oil production on government land) and Warnock is there to vote for those idiotic ideas. Warnock is a “pretend” candidate -- pretending to be a moderate. He’s lying. Warnock is a radical leftist.

Warnock says he’s a “pro-choice pastor” and abortion is consistent with the Bible. Thanks to Democrats love affair with abortion, the highest murder rate in the world is the 39% of black babies killed in the womb. Democrats support abortion up to the moment of birth.

Border security – Warnock voted to fund sanctuary cities, voted against funding the border wall, and has done nothing to halt the flow of illegals into the country (over 100,000 illegals per month).

Warnock and Biden agreed to close oil pipelines (such as Keystone) to reduce U.S. energy production.

Warnock voted to send COVID stimulus checks to illegal immigrants and criminals in prison. Senator Ted Cruz introduced legislation that would prevent sending $1,400 stimulus checks to illegals. Every Dem (including Warnock) voted against it, so illegals received $1,400 checks.

Warnock is against the 2 nd Amendment and will vote to outlaw guns.

Amendment and will vote to outlaw guns. Like Biden (and most other Dem), Warnock does not like America. His comment, “Racism is America’s pre-existing condition” proves that he thinks America is a racist nation. Why would anyone vote for someone who hates the United States?

In contrast to leftist politician Warnock, we have Herschel Walker -- a God-fearing non-politician who promises to fight against Biden’s destruction of America. Herschel is similar to Trump in that he’s not one of those smooth-talking politicians. He talks like a regular person, like someone you’d meet in any rural area of Georgia.

In his campaign appearances, the first thing Walker does is give praise and thanks to God -- for giving him the talent to play football and for placing him in position to help America. Herschel readily admits to falling short of the glory of God but knows that God can redeem us.

Walker said that we’re in a spiritual battle of good versus evil (God vs. Satan) when we start questioning “what is a woman” and when Democrats claim a man can get pregnant. Walker is against the “wokeness” creeping into the military such as trying to recruit transgenders as if a boy, claiming he’s a girl, will help win future wars. He’s against the Dem’s attempts to make everything racial saying “God don’t care about the color of your skin. He cares about what’s in your heart.” Walker fully supports law enforcement. He’s against letting killers out of jail, against cashless bail, and against defunding the police. He said that defunding the police is a stupid idea. Then he corrected himself, “Wait, politicians aren’t supposed to say “stupid,” so I take that back. Defunding the police is a dumb idea. But isn’t dumb another way to say stupid?” (The crowd laughed out loud.) Walker continued: “this country was built on immigrants (legal) and it was also built on laws.” Listening to Walker, it’s obvious that he’s not a politician. He’s an American who loves this country and wants the best for it. And he vows to fight against Biden’s nation-destroying policies.

If you’re disgusted with Biden and politician Warnock’s free-for-all attitude with our money, abortion on demand, lax on crime attitude, complete open borders, out of control inflation, and terrified of Biden’s talk of nuclear war, you have one choice for U.S. Senate -- vote for Herschel Walker.

A final thought: I’m a lot more afraid of Warnock’s future than I am of Herschel’s past.

