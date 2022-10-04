Where Artificial Intelligence Can Expose Leftist Vote Fraud

Artificial intelligence is an undefined term people throw around, scaring each other about impending doom. One reads stories about how A.I. applies facial recognition to end privacy. Other scaries are about the government profiling people's writing to find anonymous posters.

Our team has been applying artificial intelligence for over a decade.

There is zero intelligence in artificial intelligence. Zero.

A.I. is the concentration of massive computing power, integrating multiple data streams, really fast, to find subtle patterns or differences in those streams.

Here's an example: when a customer calls an 800 number with a complaint, voice recognition instantly determines the person's likely age. Or it can determine agitation. Or if that person speaks with a Spanish accent, it routes him to a Spanish language agent.

This makes for lots of data, hitting large processors, delivering insight, not intelligence.

A.I. is a technology game two can play. Remember those 2020 election voter rolls?

In early 2021, Sherriff David Clarke and Mike Lindell asked our team to load the Wisconsin voter rolls to find "anomalies." You've read the stories about the 23,000 Wisconsin voters using the same phone number and thousands of voters with "codes" that cannot be read by traditional computers as their voter IDs. Our technology, Fractal Programming, found all that stuff for the Wisconsin voter team.

There was nothing "intelligent" in those data.

The only time we found anything coming close to the word "intelligent" was the lack of intelligence from secretaries of state, particularly Republicans.

There were the Alabama voters older than Genghis Khan, registered in 2020, who vote. There were the Missouri voters registered in the Branson hotel. There were the Texans who voted in person but their ballot later changed to absentee.

Remember that hapless Wisconsin voter whose voter ID was a single character, an apostrophe — such a small character that we thought it was a speck on our computer screen?

The original Wisconsin Fractal system grew almost overnight to a dozen or more states. What was supposed to be a limited proof of concept exploded into the largest election database in the world — and that was only for 12 or 15 states. We have the data for 25 more on deck.

We personally funded this growth.

We literally begged legacy election integrity organizations, advertising large voter databases, to use Fractal technology giving local integrity teams this unique compute power.

We offered them Fractal technology for free.

Crickets.

We learned that many legacy "voter integrity organizations" are all about raising tons of dough — zero interest in cleaning voter rolls.

With a dozen state voter integrity teams, we decided to do it ourselves.

Then something happened.

Election integrity teams are a stubborn lot.

Working from kitchen tables, in basements, holding meetings in coffee shops, using small computers and Excel, they share information, and the "intelligence" of what they find explodes.

When these citizen-investigators hit a wall, they don't stop. They innovate. Their innovation discovered an analysis of voter rolls never before applied!

Snapshot analysis was invented.

Voter integrity teams in Wisconsin, Georgia, and Michigan downloaded multiple copies of voter rolls from different dates.

They started, by hand, parsing millions of records to identify changes across snapshots. Did a voter change his name? If someone moved, where did he go?

This is the equivalent, almost, of trying to count the grains of sand in your flower pot. But they did it.

These teams, mostly very charming ladies, asked the Fractal guys if we could perform snapshot analysis — at scale. Think billions of records!

What could we say?

Fractal analysis took voter rolls, some with 15 million registered voters, and compared each with the same voter roll from a different date. Then we compared them with three subsequent snapshots, then ten. Now some states compare over 50.

There is no conventional technology that can economically deliver this type of computing.

Taking a file of 15 million records, with 40 attributes per record, and comparing every cell against every other cell, across 50 versions is a compute near impossibility. It would require a data center the size of a city block, take weeks, and cost millions of dollars.

The Fractal team and integrity groups are doing this, at scale — on computers you can hold in your hand.

The result is a new type of data analysis never applied to voter rolls.

Our commercial customers began using snapshot analysis immediately to track changes in how customers modify behavior, across scores of attributes, over time. It became a marketing windfall!

Voter registration data came alive as inactive voters magically became active, for a few days, voted, becoming inactive again. Phantoms lived!

Our diligent voter integrity team pals have no constraints. Their passion is like your dog seeing a squirrel — you cannot restrain them!

These teams recognized that databases from Melissa and NCOA and purchased databases were wildly inaccurate. But that's all they had.

They introduced property tax records as the source of truth for all things address-related.

You may say your house is a business because you work from your basement, but the tax-collector makes the call.

Comparing property tax records with county voter registration records showed how overwhelmingly out of date and inaccurate voter files really are. And government tax records prove it!

Teams will be publishing numbers (not names) of voters who reside in convenience stores, prisons, flower shops, and laundromats. Every single one is getting a challenge!

When the press challenges the source — they will get to see the county property tax records. Oops!

One election team already challenged over 30,000 possible "phantoms"! Now they can do it with tax records. No appeal there!

We are loading all 3,200 counties' property tax records — public files — and comparing them with the voter registration records in every county. With snapshots, think trillions of records here.

This is Project Omega.

Project Omega is taking every relevant public database, Fractalizing it, and placing it into the hands of citizens. For the first time, citizens can perform real-time analysis of databases, in the multi-trillions of records, from their phone.

The real fun is that they can compare snapshots and watch identities, locations, registration numbers morph over time. It's like a movie of your data.

The next time you think artificial intelligence is a bugaboo, remember that it is a game two can play.

And the good guys, citizens, are beginning to use it, at scale, now.

Jay Valentine can be contacted at Jay@contingencysales.com. His websites are www.Omega4America.com and www.JayValentine.com.

