What Happens When Democrats Lose Bigly?

Cast your mind back to 2020. Before the November presidential elections, the nation’s cities were convulsed by riots -- riots spread by leftist provocateurs, facilitated by Democrat mayors, and condoned by congressional Democrats. George Floyd’s death was an excuse. Mayhem was a regular feature for months in the news.

Some Democrats expressed guarded sympathy for rioters. Most others stayed silent. Silence lends consent, and Antifa and BLM got plenty of it. Regardless, the argument went that in the name of racial justice it was virtuous to loot Target, ransack and burn small businesses, and kill. Among the murdered was retired St. Louis police captain David Dorn. Dorn, a black man, was murdered by a BLM thug while guarding a friend’s business.

Only halfwit Kamala Harris spilled the beans: the riots would continue until the goal was achieved. Defeating Donald Trump and installing dementia sufferer Joe Biden in the White House were requisite. Scared voters, went the reasoning, were Democrat voters.

When Biden won the election (number of fraudulent votes undetermined), the rioting ceased as if by magic -- or was that by prearrangement?

Now, midterm election voting is underway and less than three weeks remain until the marathon ends -- though, in blue jurisdictions, counting will continue until Democrats “find” enough votes to eke out wins.

This election season, city streets are quiet -- except for the routine sound of gunfire and the shouts and screams of victims. Compliments of compassionate Democrats, Philly, Chicago, New York, Atlanta, D.C. -- you name ‘em -- are crime war zones. Enter at your own risk.

After the midterm elections, when Democrats, their moneybags backers, and corporate media lackeys are stunned that they’ve lost Congress by margins larger than now anticipated -- and heaps of state and local offices are lost -- the quiet may end abruptly. Don’t bet against it.

City streets free-from mobs and leftist agitators doesn’t mean that Marxists and their Democrat enablers (prodded by the witchy Hillary Clinton) aren’t preparing to act. Poolside at scammer Patrisse Cullors’ multimillion-dollar Topanga Canyon digs, they’re watching, waiting, and planning.

Violence is intrinsic to the Marxist playbook, but literal acts of violence aren’t the left’s sole means. The law has been twisted like taffy and thoroughly weaponized, used recently to arrest peaceful abortion protesters.

Until called out, Merrick Garland entertained siccing Chris Wray’s body-armored, AR-15-toting jackboots on parents intrepid enough to stand against debauched school boards. Garland did sic FBI robocops on Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago in order to invent a crime to destroy a man, to paraphrase Lavrentiy Beria.

Biden, our feeble parrot-in-chief, brands tens of millions of honest Americans as enemies to be isolated and ground under (despite Biden’s walkback, the goal remains). Anyone who merely dares question woke culture risks cancellation, enforced by key corporate players and social media enterprises, all vying to be the new Krupp.

If you don’t get with the delusion that gender is fluid, watch that you aren’t on Washington’s list to be first in your neighborhood subject to pernicious social credit scoring, now being test-piloted by none other than the Federal Reserve.

The Republican capture of Congress will necessitate a response. Democrats have an imperative: Republicans must be made to fail, and their allies must be targeted for retribution. The semi-fascists mustn’t prevail.

Democrats and the left can’t tolerate Republicans moving ahead with the people’s business. A GOP agenda that builds up, not tears down, America -- an agenda that seeks to pull every man, woman, and child from the progressives’ moral sewer -- is intolerable.

The light of day can’t be permitted to intrude. Biden’s perpetual dark winter isn’t just Democrats’ habitué, but also their hunting grounds. Decent, upright Americans are the prey. So, Democrats on their end, and street agitators and thugs on the other, must pull every trick out of their bags.

Lest we forget, Democrats will retain the presidency for two long, miserable years. Biden’s handlers have ample latitude under the law to damage the country.

The presidency is vested with broad constitutional powers to conduct foreign affairs, command the military, and make war. Wars are defaults for failing regimes; they divert attention and energies from regime-created domestic troubles. The fuse on the Ukrainian powder keg is lit and burning slowly.

But why bother staying within the law’s bounds? Expect the Biden administration to push a bevy of “dare us not to” executive orders -- orders requiring challenges in federal court. Congressional Republicans and red state governors and AGs better be ready to litigate.

Merrick Garland will continue to push tortured interpretations of law. The FBI will intensify its attacks on administration political opponents, including any American who dares challenge administration overreach.

Garland and Wray -- right down to the lowest echelons -- need to be hauled before the House judiciary committee by putative chairman, Jim Jordan. In the Senate, Chuck Grassley, likely judiciary committee chair, won’t hesitate doing so, as well as shutting down Biden’s federal bench nominees.

With power of the purse, House Republicans must work to choke off monies for any federal department, agency, program, or project that menaces rights and liberty. Senate conservatives must weigh in, too.

Republican governors can’t allow rioters and agitators to again own city streets in their states. All Americans -- particularly the poor and disadvantaged -- have a right to protection. If Democrat mayors can’t or won’t clear and secure streets, GOP governors can and should override local authorities.

With their congressional power stripped, state and local offices lost, to what lengths will Democrats go to claw back the power they covet? How great will their desperation grow with the 2024 presidential contest looming closer? To achieve their ends, are Democrats ready to let the nation suffer -- worse than it’s suffering now?

In the final two years of Biden’s term, a Republican congressional majority’s chief mission is frustrating Biden’s handlers at every turn. That’s a tall order and a consuming fight in itself. But Republicans must also send legislation to Biden’s desk that addresses pressing concerns.

The costs of rent and mortgages, utilities, groceries, and gas are expected to climb more sharply in the coming months. Credit card debt is growing because people can’t stretch their paychecks enough. Americans will demand relief. If Biden’s handlers chose the veto pen over cooperation with Republicans, then hang that misfeasance around Democrats’ necks like anchors.

Republicans must first win congressional majorities, say you? Let’s not put the cart before the horse. The numbers underlying Biden’s presidency remain wretched. Right track/wrong track numbers continue to cut massively against Democrats. Undecided voters have begun breaking toward Republicans.

Democrats’ major initiatives and governance have gone bust. The Orwellian named “Inflation Reduction Act” was a payoff to favored interest groups. Biden and congressional Democrats have binge spent $3.8 trillion in less than two years. Investors have lost $7.6 trillion in that time. Biden’s hostility to domestic energy production fuels costs. The Fed is jacking up interest rates to rein in the inflation it created through flooding the economy with dollars. What is there for voters to like about Democrats?

Republican victories this November, as resounding as they prove, only signal the next phase in the war for America’s soul. So, gird your loins now and prepare for the tumult and fights ahead.

J. Robert Smith can be found regularly at Gab @JRobertSmith. He also blogs at Flyover .

Image: Munch