So-called transgenderism’s unnatural exponential spread among children

It’s a very simple graph, but it speaks to a deep sickness in society. Komodo Health Inc. has tracked over five years, from 2017 to 2021, the number of children who identify as “transgender” (that is, in purely medical terms, they suffer from gender dysphoria) has increased so dramatically that it cannot possibly be an organic development. Instead, we are witnessing the brainwashing of America’s youth—something coming from pop culture, their schools, and their peers.

We all know that young people are impressionable. Their minds are little sponges, they’ve been minimally affected by life’s realities, they are more likely to respond to experiences and information with emotions rather than reason, and they are extremely vulnerable to peer pressure. I’m not even going to spend 20 minutes hunting for authorities for each of those statements. Anyone who once was a child remembers that way of being and thinking, and anyone who has raised a child has seen those factors from a more objective, adult perspective.

American history has a great example of brainwashed children setting dangerous events in motion. In Salem, in 1692, several hysterical girls claimed to be the victims of witchcraft. The result was that 19 people were hanged, one man was pressed to death, and five or more people died in prison.

Traveling forward almost 300 years, during the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, Ayatollah Khomeini gave children as young as 12 cheap knickknacks that he called “keys to paradise.” He promised that, if they were wearing them as they died fighting for his cause, they’d be instantly whisked to paradise. As many as 100,000 children believed this nonsense and willingly died in battle.

Image: Teens swooning over Frank Sinatra. YouTube screen grab.

Those are serious cases of children acting out. Since the 1940s, in less serious (although sometimes still dangerous) ways, we’ve seen children’s undeveloped brains lead them to:

Swoon over Frank Sinatra

Swoon over The Beatles

Swoon over the Bay City Rollers

Eat Tide pods

Take the cinnamon challenge

Take extreme selfies in dangerous locations

Use nauseating amounts of Axe deodorant

Play the passing-out game

Pierce themselves all over

I could go on, but you get my drift. Make something a fad, and there is no end to what children will do. The current fad is worse than anything in the bullet points above because it’s not just coming from children’s peers. Instead, pop culture and their own schools are promoting transgenderism. At a very fundamental level, children are being brainwashed into denying their own bodies.

Matt Walsh explains very well that we are seeing a complete inversion of the 1990s trend that saw parents, teachers, and the media relentlessly tell kids that they were absolutely perfect and beyond wonderful, with no need to change by even a scintilla. That message extended to their bodies: All young people’s bodies were perfect and beautiful bodies. Al Franken’s only funny character, Stuart Smalley, summed it up: “I’m good enough, I’m smart enough and, doggone it, people like me!”

Now, however, children are being told that, if they feel awkward, different, or wrong (which is completely normal for kids, especially as they go through puberty), they are correct to feel that way. God or Nature made a terrible mistake with them, and the only remedy is hormones that cause permanent sterilization and diseases, combined with permanent body mutilating surgery.

It is only in light of the relentless messaging that pop culture and schools direct at children, combined with children’s peers telling them that being transgender is the ultimate in cool, that one can understand this chart:

There is absolutely no explanation for this but social contagion. The number of kids with actual gender dysphoria can’t organically double in a year. These kids are being manipulated on a massive scale. pic.twitter.com/p1zVH7bl4C — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) October 6, 2022

I have nothing to add to David Marcus’s comment. He’s right.

Perhaps if we had a new social and educational model, one that didn’t teach kids either to worship or despise themselves but, instead, to think beyond themselves, we’d have a return to normalcy in America. However, that’s not happening anytime soon in America’s classrooms or in the media. It’s up to us as parents and members of the community to teach children that they are their best selves, and their most authentic selves, when they cease obsessing about what they are and, instead, engage in activities and ways of thinking that will make them truly better human beings.