Non-Partisan Elections Are Non-Existent

In today’s very partisan environment, where Democrats and Republicans have completely opposed views on critical issues, it is imperative to know the political registration of all people running for local offices — especially city councils and school boards.

For most Americans, the political party they are registered with is an introduction to their personal values and core beliefs. Learning a city council and school board candidate’s party affiliation should be the first step in reviewing their bona fides.

However, we can no longer assume party affiliation is enough information. For instance, Liz Cheney is a registered Republican and former Democrat-now-Independent Tulsi Gabbard is a registered Democrat. Which one would you vote for?

Plus, many Republicans have switched to no party preference (NPP) or Independent.

Once you know their party affiliation, there’s more to do since the Republican candidate might not share your conservative values. The second step is learning their positions on major issues. For incumbents, it means reviewing their voting record. The NPP candidate or Independent (who might even be a former Republican) could have more America First positions than the registered Republican. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski and Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger are both registered Republicans. Would you vote for either one based on their positions?

The third step is doing your own research. This includes seeking out knowledgeable and influential people you trust. Ask which candidates and propositions they support.

As founder and editor of Patriot Neighbors, a free weekly newsletter, my influence is primarily with local races that can be won or lost with just a few votes. In 2018, National Public Radio went back 20 years reviewing local races that were decided by ONE vote. There have been many local elections won by fewer than 10 votes.

Since the 1970s, Democrats have used the non-partisan ruse to elect Marxist-leaning candidates — and they are still doing it. This would have continued incognito (long after the Big Guy and his best bud Corn Pop retired to Delaware), but the “plandemic” came and changed everything. Huddled at home during lockdowns, horrified parents discovered what their school board had approved for their children’s curriculum: ethnic studies, critical race theory, gender indoctrination, and the anti-America 1619 project, to name a few topics that can pervert a child’s mental health.

By the time masks made as much sense as a Vice President and Border Czar-in-name-only Kamala Harris word salad speech, conservative parents across the United States were demanding to know what their schools were teaching and what their city councils were approving. With parental rights at the forefront, it now became imperative to elect conservatives. This meant learning each candidate’s position on issues and their party affiliation.

Some districts across the United States have had amazing success returning school boards and/or city councils to conservative majorities. However, more must be done, especially in Blue states. Here are some suggestions for American Thinker readers. Select one or two to help make it a Red Wave on Election Day:

Lawn signs — They can make a “yuge” difference. Neighbors are often persuaded to support candidates or propositions when they see multiple homes with lawn signs throughout their community. If you live in an apartment, place a sign in your front window.

Lawn signs for others — Pick up a few extra signs and ask family and friends to put one in their yard or window.

T-shirts, hats, and buttons — When you are out and about in the neighborhood wear a t-shirt, hat, or button for your candidate. Just as with lawn signs, it persuades or confirms a decision regarding a candidate.

Social media — Proudly announce who you plan to vote for and include the link to the candidate’s website.

Be a conservative keyboard advocate — Write letters to local newspaper editors and post comments on community websites about why you are supporting a candidate.

Write postcards, make phone calls, knock on doors — Contact your candidate and offer to handwrite personalized postcards. Phone banks and door knocking allow personal conversations that are very important in today’s voice message world.

Distribute flyers — Walk your neighborhood distributing flyers for your candidate.

Bumper stickers — Visible, especially in traffic congestion.

Word of mouth — Simple, easy, and effective.

Call local radio shows — From Bidenflation to surging crime to open borders, share your candidate’s position on these headline issues.

Hold a meet and greet at your home — With a box of cookies and bottled water, open your backyard or living room so neighbors can meet the candidate and ask questions in an intimate setting.

Election Integrity: observing — Volunteer to be an observer at your registrar of voters’ facility or be a poll watcher at a voting center.

Remember, everyone can do something!

MAGAs (or “semi-fascists” as Biden calls us patriots) want candidates who support the America First agenda, and that starts by electing conservatives to school boards and city councils. Lest we not forget philosopher George Santayana’s wise words, “Those who forget the past are condemned to repeat it.”

Please help get out the vote and make it a Red Wave or even Red Tsunami on November 8!

Robin M. Itzler is a regular contributor to American Thinker. She can be reached at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.